Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Leaky Gut Revive Reviews (Amy Myers MD) Does It Really Work?

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-06_at_3.41.22_pm.png


Leaky Gut Revive is a gut health supplement by Dr. Amy Myers MD that purges the body of toxic bacteria and promotes relief from flatulence, digestive pain, and other problems in order to maintain and create a healthy gut lining.
The treatment mixes into water to create a drinkable formula for juices and smoothies, rather than requiring the body to digest yet another chalky tablet.



Found exclusively at AmyMyersMD.com, the Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive supplement's ingredients work to provide prebiotic fiber to the gut microbiome ecosystem, arabinogalactan for immunity, slippery elm bark and marshmallow root for the gut's mucosal lining and licorice for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. As an excellent source of L-Glutamine and aloe extract, Leaky Gut Revive provides the necessary herbal superfoods and plant-based nutrients for fighting back against antigens (bacteria, viruses and potentially allergenic or inflammatory proteins and fungi) that are causing all sorts of problematic issues inside the intestinal barrier. As a real gastrointestinal repair powder formula, Leaky Gut Revive by Amy Myers MD is a viable option that all consumers dealing with subpar immune or inflammatory response and thyroid function who want to overcome digestive ailments that can happen in a disturbed gut microbiome disrupted by these gut villains.

How Does Leaky Gut Revive Work?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-06_at_3.41.28_pm.png


Leaky Gut, also known as IBS or Irritable bowel syndrome, affects more than thirty million people in the United States. It can be extremely uncomfortable but can be prevented and cured reasonably easily. When suffering from IBS, you may feel cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, or even diarrhea. For some, IBS can be a profoundly severe condition if it's not treated as it can cause chronic pain long term.

IBS is mainly caused by digestive issues from food that is consumed. When food enters your digestive system, your body soaks the nutrients up. However, with a Leaky Gut, your body cannot break the food down, and bigger particles like viruses and bacteria can make their way into your bloodstream, damaging your body. If you're suffering from leaky gut, then it's vital to pay attention as we will give you some helpful tips for reducing and keeping this condition in check.

Digestive issues aren't just about the discomfort that someone experiences in their stomach; the pain can take over days, weeks, or even months of a person's life. Most people start to feel exhausted, mentally tired, and unable to lose weight. Even just one meal that doesn't agree with them could hit the stomach, and problems like flatulence and bloating can be only the start.

According to the official website, Leaky Gut Revive offers a soothing solution to these digestive problems. The supplement can help ease gas and bloating over time, eventually eliminating it. It also promotes healthier skin, improves the user's mood, and can help with weight loss.

What's Inside Leaky Gut Revive

As great as the benefits of Leaky Gut Revive are, they can only be made possible with the right ingredients in every dose of Leaky Gut Revive, which includes:

  • L-Glutamine
  • Arabinogalactan
  • Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice (DGL)
  • Marshmallow Root
  • Slippery Elm Root
  • Aloe Vera

Users can mix just one scoop of Leaky Gut Revive into a glass of water to blend and drink the supplement. The supplement can be purchased directly from the official Amy Myers MD website for $44.97 for one jar.

Take a look at how each of these ingredients in Leaky Gut Revive can work to help users soothe and relieve discomfort:

L-Glutamine
L-glutamine, an amino acid used to create new protein naturally, is necessary for cell reproduction. Most athletes use it to improve the regeneration of the cells, helping with the recovery process. However, in helping with this regeneration process, consumers can help with the turnover of cells in the gut to heal the body in short periods.

Arabinogalactan
Arabinogalactan is primarily used to help create healthier bacteria in the gut. There is plenty of research that supports its use for helping with toxic flora of the gut, reducing the growth of yeast, and maintaining the protection against viruses. A study cited by this formula's creators adds that arabinogalactan, which comes from tree bark, can support the immune system.

Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice (DGL)
DGL is needed by the gut to help maintain a specific type of mucus in the intestines. This mucus is crucial for protecting the body from new germs, and it has consistently been linked to improvements in the digestive system. Much of the reason that it seems effective is that it protects the lining from becoming damaged over time, allowing it to defend correctly.

Marshmallow Root
Marshmallow Root has been found in many different remedies, primarily because it reduces the gut lining irritation and eases ulcers' pain. Some people use it to help with constipation, making it far more gentle than some of the products that are on the market today.

Slippery Elm Root
Slippery Elm Root is used for gut repair in many remedies, and the creators say that there are three ways they mainly use it – increasing mucus, stimulating the nerves, and weight loss. The first two benefits are more specific to the gut, helping the body relax without causing diarrhea. The effects also enable managing gas and pain in the lower abdomen, pushing the body to have more regular stools. With these corrections, it should come as no surprise that weight loss can be a little easier since the ingredients can absorb a little more comfort with healthy eating.

Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is often thought of as a topical remedy, but it serves several purposes when ingested. As it soothes the lining of the gut, consumers will see an improvement in their immune system. This ingredient is filled with vitamins A, C, and E.

How to tell if you have Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Below we will list some symptoms that IBS has typically. If treated right away, it can be painless, and relief can be felt within a few days.

Excess Gas
If you are frequently flagellating, you may have IBS. This isn't a severe symptom, and will often fix itself over time, but if this is going on for multiple days, you may need to see a doctor.

Abdominal pain
If you're experiencing abdominal pain or bloating, you may have IBS if having a bowel movement doesn't fix the problem.

Diarrhea
Excessive diarrhea can cause dehydration and constipation, which can be dangerous to your system. If diarrhea doesn't get better after a few days, you should consult a doctor as you may have a severe IBS case.

If you're experiencing massive weight loss, rectal bleeding, unexplained vomiting, or difficulty swallowing, then you should consult a doctor as this could be a severe underlying issue.

No luck with weight loss
IBS can make it hard for you to lose weight even if you're eating healthy and exercising. If you can't lose weight, you likely have a Leaky gut and need to follow some easy procedures you will find below to fix it. Gut health flora is essential for good digestion, extracting nutrients from foods and excretion.

Loss of sleep
Suppose you're unable to fall asleep and stay asleep, then IBS can be a contributing factor. Staying asleep can be difficult if you're experiencing abdominal pain.

Internal causes of Leaky Gut

Nervous system malfunction
If your nervous system suffers from abnormalities, you may be experiencing discomfort when your abdomen moves from a bowel movement. When you don't have standard functioning signals between your brain and gut, your body can make sudden movements in your digestive tract, causing pain.

Muscle problems in the intestines
Inside your intestines, the walls are made from muscles, causing a gas when they are contracting. In cases of IBS, these contractions are more severe than others. When you digest food, it can have a more extended passage through this system if your intestines are weak, which may cause dry movements or constipation.

Inflammation
When you have an abundance of immune system cells in your intestines, this can cause pain or diarrhea. If this occurs for a long time, you could be dealing with long-term effects, so it's necessary to see a doctor.

Infection
If you are getting diarrhea and have IBS, you could have bacteria in your intestines, causing more problems. Therefore, it's essential to see a doctor if you have multiple days of diarrhea.

Lower levels of Microflora
Microflora is good bacteria that live in the intestines. People with IBS are found to have less microflora, which causes them not to regulate and increase their chances of holding on harmful bacteria that make the disorder.

Click Here to Buy Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive Supplement for an Exclusive Online Discount

Causes of Leaky Gut

Food
If you're allergic to food, then it could lead to problems digesting the nutrients in your body and give you IBS. Usually, people who have IBS find it troubling to digest food such as wheat, dairy, citrus, or carbonated drinks.

If you believe that you could be having this issue, try not to eat them, and monitor your digestive feeling.

Hormones
Women have a higher chance of getting IBS and will often find that the problem only gets worse while they are on their period.

Stress
Stress doesn't create IBS, but it will make it more challenging to get through as the symptoms are typically heightened.

Who gets Leaky Gut?

Young people
If you're under the age of fifty, then you're more likely to experience some level of IBS. You can take protective measures to help lower your risk.

Male & Female
Females are more likely to have IBS as estrogen and menopause can be contributing factors.

Genetics
If you have a family member who suffers from IBS disorder, you will be more likely to experience it. This is very important to look into early on, so you don't share it.

Mental Health

If you have had mental health issues in the past or are still going through them, your chance of getting IBS is increased. Stress can cause the pain to be more aggravated, so you should take extra precautions.

Purchasing Leaky Gut Revive

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-06_at_3.41.39_pm.png
Those interested can buy the Leaky Gut Revive supplement for only $44.97. On the contrary, it could cost thousands to get diagnosed by a doctor, and then the constant medicine you will need can add up.

If you don't treat your digestive condition, it could lead to other severe medical conditions like heart disease. Buying supplements have never been more accessible. Leaky Gut Revive can be found directly on the Amy Myers MD website.

To purchase a Leaky Gut Revive jar, users will have to visit the official website. On the product page, there are several package options, which include:

  • One jar for $44.97
  • Three jars for $38.23 each
  • Six jars for $33.75 each

These options include free shipping, so users only have to cover the cost to buy the product. It won't be available in stores anytime soon, but the fact that users can get it without any other charges attached is incredibly helpful.

The company provides users with a return policy covering the first 30 days of use, giving them a refund. To learn more, customers can reach the company by calling 512-721-0424 or sending an email to store@AmyMyersMD.com.

Leaky Gut Revive Review Summary

Leaky Gut Revive makes it easier for consumers to regain control over their bowels, eliminate toxic bacteria, and improve how the body defends against disease. As a powder, it is easy for consumers to drink the remedy and fully absorb it into the digestive system. While there are no other dietary changes that the regimen requires at this point, individuals that want to improve their body naturally may change their diet by reducing junk food (like McDonald's or fried foods) or gas-inducing ingredients (like beans and broccoli).

Leaky gut revive is a flavorless treatment that could help you treat leaky gut. You can mix this supplement into water, juice, smoothies, or desired drink. It offers excellent sources of L-Glutamine to nourish your cells and make them healthy again to absorb adequate nutrients.

The Leaky Gut revive also comes with licorice extract to help the stomachs intestinal lining and alleviate pain.

The Leaky Gut Revive supplement was created by Amy Myers, MD, who was featured on Doctor Oz six-times and has made thousands of online publications helping people solve the root cause of their disease. Millions of people have relied on Amy Myers MD for their IBS condition, which is why you can try it risk-free.

Dr. Amy Myers formulated Leaky Gut Revive to help get your life back on track and help relieve the constant pain and suffering from your digestive system. After watching the short video on IBS on the official website, you will learn some helpful insights on how to accurately treat your digestive condition and help others going through the same thing. If you need to return it for some reason, you can do so for your money back guaranteed.

Given the vastness of the dietary supplement industry, having a doctor-formulated product is already a huge step above from the rest of the nutritional formulas on the market in 2020. Then, throw in all of the science and research gathered by Dr. Amy Myers and the dreaded side effects of dealing with a leaky gut, and there is not much debate on whether or not Leaky Gut Revive is right for you.

To get Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive direct for the best prices online, click here now to visit AmyMyersMD.com today.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Paid Content »

Speaking of Sponsored, Sponsored Content

Paid Content

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cheap Psychics Online: The Best Psychic Reading Deals of 2020 Read More

  2. ProMind Complex Reviews - Scam or Does It Really Work? Read More

  3. Steel Bite Pro Reviews: Does Steel Bite Pro Supplement Work? Read More

  4. Steel Bite Pro Reviews - Scam or Does It Work? Read More

  5. Green Malay Kratom: Focus Your Mind & Relieve Stress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation