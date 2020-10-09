Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 9, 2020

Cleveland Brand ILTHY Creates New Social Impact Line, Masks

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge unnamed_10_.jpg

While it has been a challenging time for many businesses throughout Northeast Ohio, clothing brand ILTHY has seen exponential success during the Pandemic. Fresh off of their partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers on their “Turn Up to Vote” campaign, local Cleveland brand ILTHY returns this Fall with an all new Social Impact line as well as new premium 3-pack masks.

Glen Infante, ILTHY’s founder is ready for more. “It’s a long time coming. We’re 10 years in the game and still going strong. Now more than ever, as a community, we need to elevate our mission and try to find ways to make a difference.”



Known for their 2011 moniker “Cleveland Against the World” - they’ve taken the concept to create “Cleveland Against Racism” which has been an instant seller and more recently went viral on social media.

In addition to the social impact line, ILTHY is gearing up for a strong Q4: partnerships with Midwest Kids, Cleveland Cavaliers, Collaborative Goods, and 27 Club Coffee releasing in the coming months.

Kumar Arora, CEO of Ilthy expresses that the brand always had a deeper narrative. “With our recent work throughout the Pandemic: we wanted to continue the path of creating classic items that are not only memorable in its design, but meaningful in its purpose.”

Shirts are available at $30, Hoodies are $70, and all new 3-Pack masks are $25. To see the entire line please visit ilthy.com.

Tags: , ,

