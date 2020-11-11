Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Best CBD Oil for Pain: Buyer's Guide [2020]

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-11_at_11.39.08_am.png
Pain is designed to protect the body. It warns us when something is wrong.
However, many people experience a problem with this natural protective ability. When pain symptoms persist too long, it can alter our mood, sleep, and mental health.

Many people turn to CBD oil to help manage their chronic pain because it targets several underlying pathways related to chronic pain. CBD helps reduce underlying inflammation, speed the healing process, and manages some of the byproducts of chronic pain (like insomnia, depression, or anxiety).
CBD is a powerful health supplement, but only if you’re using the right products.



It’s common for cheap CBD oils to contain substantially lower levels of the active ingredients than advertised. The bottom line here is that these products won’t offer nearly the level of effects you need to dull your pain effectively.
Here are three award-winning CBD oils to help manage your chronic pain so you can get back to normal.

Best CBD Oil for Pain: Award-Winning CBD Companies

1. Royal CBD Oil — Editor’s Pick

Product Details:
Total CBD: 250 mg – 2500 mg
Available Flavors: Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla
Potency (mg/mL): 8.5 – 85 mg/mL
Extract Type: Full-Spectrum

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-11_at_11.39.16_am.png

Royal CBD has been named the best CBD oil for pain by several industry experts and popular media outlets. The company is notorious for its attention to detail, high-potency oils, and incredible customer service.

This oil has been mentioned among the top CBD products for pain by publications, including Weed News, We Be High, Observer, and more.

There’s also no shortage of positive customer feedback for this brand. A quick Google search of the brand will yield pages of (mostly) raving reviews about the brand.

So what makes this oil so popular for managing chronic pain?

There are plenty of reasons, starting with the price.

Royal CBD oils are priced at or below the industry average for each potency (ranges from 250 mg per bottle to 2500 mg) — yet the caliber of oil inside is well above average. These oils are made with high-grade organic hemp farmed under Californian sunshine. The leaves and flowers are extracted using supercritical CO2 and combined with organic MCT oil.

When you compare the cost of Royal CBD oils to other brands that place the same emphasis on quality, it’s clear these oils are a real bargain.

When it comes to managing chronic pain, we recommend going for the stronger 1000 mg or 2500 mg bottles. If you find these oils are too strong, reduce the dose until you find a level that works best for you.

Pros
One of the strongest full-spectrum CBD oils available
Made from organic hemp
Extracted using supercritical CO2
Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons
Not available in-store (online brand only)

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-11_at_11.39.28_am.png

Product Details:
Total CBD: 300 mg – 1200 mg
Available Flavors: Unflavored, Honey
Potency (mg/mL): 10 – 40 mg/mL
Extract Type: Full-Spectrum

Gold Bee CBD oils are a close second in terms of potency to Royal CBD but offer a much more diverse terpene profile.

Terpenes are small, aromatic molecules found in many plants that are responsible for their unique fragrance. These compounds do more than add a scent to the herb — each one has its own effect profile to add to the overall benefit of the CBD oil.

Most experts agree the most effective CBD oils for pain are the ones with optimal terpene concentrations. This is because many of these terpenes offer separate mechanisms to dull pain, reduce inflammation, protect the cells from oxidative damage, and boost the body’s ability to regenerate damaged tissue.
Gold Bee is particularly high in terpenes such as myrcene (anti-inflammatory), bisabolol (analgesic), linalool (speeds healing), pinene (antioxidant), and lavandin (soothing and restorative).

These CBD oils are available in three different potencies — 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 mg.

For most chronic pain sufferers, we’d recommend going straight to the high-potency 1200 mg bottle of oil for the best results.

Those with mild or intermittent pain may find enough relief from the 600 mg bottle of oil instead.

Despite how recent Gold Bee entered the market, this brand has generated an impressive amount of press. You’ll find recommendations for this brand on publications such as Venture Beat, LA Weekly, and more.

Pros
Exceptional terpene profile for a CBD oil
Superior cost to potency ratio
Buying from Gold Bee supports small American business
Third-party tested for the ultimate level of quality control

Cons
High demand and low production volume mean these oils are sometimes out of stock

3. CBD Pure — UK’s Best CBD Oil

Product Details:
Total CBD: 500 mg – 1800 mg
Available Flavors: Unflavored
Potency (mg/mL): 50 – 180 mg/mL
Extract Type: Full-Spectrum

is a UK-based company offering some of the best CBD oils in Europe.
These oils come in small 10 mL bottles — but don't be mistaken. Each drop of oil packs over 60% more CBD than average, so you only need a few drops.

This stuff is so potent the 1800 mg bottle of oil delivers a standard 25 mg dose of CBD in as little as five drops.

We love the smaller bottle size because they fit much neater in the pocket than the conventional 1-ounce dropper bottles, yet they don’t compromise on the dose. The high-concentration of CBD also ensures each bottle lasts throughout the whole month (or longer) before you have to restock.

oils are made from organic hemp, come in three individual potency options (500, 1000, and 1800 mg), and deliver the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other hemp-derivatives.

The only catch to is you can only order these oils within the UK.

We’ve included this brand for our readers located outside the US because neither Royal CBD nor Gold Bee offers international shipping.

Pros
A leading manufacturer in the UK
Made from organic hemp plants
High-potency full-spectrum CBD oils

Cons
Only available in the UK

CBD Oil Buyer’s Guide: How to Find High-Value CBD Oils

Knowing how to differentiate a low-grade CBD oil from something of quality is important for any CBD-user.

If you're using CBD oil to manage your pain, you'll want to make sure the products you order are going to deliver results.

Here are six characteristics to look for when shopping for CBD oils:

1. Check Third-Party Testing — all reputable brands are sending samples of their oils for independent testing. If there are no tests available, move along to another brand.

2. Full-Spectrum Hemp Extracts — There are hundreds of active ingredients in the hemp plant, each working together to produce the effects. Aim for a high-grade full-spectrum oil over isolates whenever possible.

3. Choose Organic Hemp Oils — Hemp is notorious for picking up contaminants from the soil. To prevent this, look for brands that use organic hemp to make their oils.

4. Assess the Cost per Milligram (Rather Than Initial Price) — Cheap CBD oils can be deceiving, a better metric is to find the cost for every milligram of CBD in the bottle. Hint: to find this metric, divide the total cost by the total milligrams of CBD.

5. Look at the Return Policy — The best CBD oils can be returned within 14 or 30 days if it doesn’t work for you.

6. Check Customer Reviews — Brands with the most positive user-reviews are the least likely to disappoint. Take a few minutes to seek out what other customers are saying about the brand before you order.

CBD For Pain: Current Evidence & Understanding

CBD has many individual benefits — but none as well-studied as pain.

Even the traditional applications of cannabis primarily revolved around pain symptoms. Compresses of the leaves were added to broken bones and lacerations, and the leaves and seeds were used by soldiers who were injured in battle.

So how does CBD work to block pain? What kinds of pain does it work for?

CBD has two separate mechanisms for putting a stop to pain:

1. CBD Activates Opioid & Vanilloid Pain Receptors — These receptors act as the gateway for pain. Activating these receptors causes the gates to shut, effectively stopping pain signals from reaching the brain.

2. CBD Fights Inflammation — The primary cause of chronic pain is inflammation. By slowing down and reversing inflammatory processes, CBD is able to put a firm halt to pain symptoms, especially when used consistently over days or weeks.

CBD Oil Dosage for Pain

How much CBD oil should I take for pain symptoms?

This is a common question, but the answer is, unfortunately, not that straightforward.

The truth is that everybody reacts differently to the effects of CBD. On top of this, everybody experiences pain differently. So the effective dose of CBD oil for pain is unpredictable.

Most experts suggest starting with a low-dose of CBD oil, and gradually increasing over a few days. You can start with a simple 5 mg dose of CBD oil, and increase by 5 mg every day until you find the results you’re looking for.

To give you a baseline, here are some average doses for three different levels of perceived pain:

  • Mild pain — 10 – 20 mg per dose
  • Moderate pain — 20 – 40 mg per dose
  • Severe pain — over 40 mg per dose

The dose of CBD can also depend on what other supplements you’re using. For example, if taking CBD oil with kava, or other muscle-relaxants, you may need a much smaller dose to get the desired level of benefit.

Cannabis Terpenes & Pain

A good quality CBD oil provides more than just CBD and other cannabinoids. Another class of compounds called terpenes offer exceptional painkilling benefits to the oil — helping to reduce inflammation, block pain signals before they reach the brain, and support the absorption and effects of CBD itself.

Some of the most prominent painkilling terpenes in the hemp plant include:

  • Myrcene
  • Bisabolol
  • Borneol
  • Camphene
  • D-Linalool
  • Pulegone

You can order CBD oils that contain these active terpenes already, or order terpene extracts from companies like Finest Labs to give your CBD oil an added boost.

Final Thoughts: Best CBD Oil For Pain

CBD oil is one of the most popular alternative pain-management supplements of the year. It’s completely non-toxic, non-addictive, and offers versatile benefits for managing many different types of pain.

We recommend you always seek out reputable suppliers when shopping for CBD oil for managing pain to avoid falling victim to scams or wasting your money on products that simply don’t work.

If you’re not sure where to look, we highly recommend you check out the lineup at Royal CBD, Gold Bee, or (UK-only).

