Thursday, December 3, 2020

HerpaGreens Reviews – Use Herpa Greens for Herpes Outbreaks?

Herpa Greens is a powder herpes supplement that can be taken daily as a shake to help eradicate the herpes simplex virus and promote a healthier body and a stronger immune system. The formula is not considered a cure or medication, but it supports the virus’s DNA disruption to prevent replication.

What is Herpa Greens?

According to the official website, the creators of Herpa Greens have seemingly developed a safe natural solution, based on the discovery made by researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The research points out the key to eliminating herpes type 1 or 2, by activating an inhibitor in the body that can be controlled with the natural ingredients. Once this activation happens, the HSV-1 and 2 virus’s DNA is disrupted, leaving it unable to replicate and spread. The activation also supports the immune system as the virus is discovered and eliminated.



Herpes-type 1 or 2, has consistently been a condition that comes with quite a bit of stigma. Unfortunately, it also is incredibly difficult to treat; in fact, there's no known cure. Research has consistently stated that there is no cure but only maintenance treatments for the herpes virus's outbreaks. When someone contracts the herpes virus, the healthy cells are infiltrated, allowing the virus to replicate and spread throughout the body. Because the HSV-1 and 2 viruses are hidden in healthy cells, the immune system doesn't always catch it, which is why the condition continues for so long.

Read on to learn more about Herpa Greens and how it can work as a natural solution that could help alleviate the symptoms and signs associated with the herpes virus.

What are the Herpa Greens Ingredients?

Much of the online advertisement including in the AP News for Herpa Greens focus on the use of three ingredients that mostly make up the formula of 57 proprietary blends with unknown amounts of each ingredient inside. There are three key ingredients that the formula focuses on the most, which are quercetin, resveratrol, and curcumin.

According to the makers of the supplement, the specific blend of these first three ingredients is meant to block a protein in the body that allows herpes to conceal itself within healthy cells. Without this protein, the virus can be attacked by the immune system. However, the formula also contains many superfoods that promote a stronger immune system and help to rid the body of toxins, containing these compounds in high abundance.

For higher quercetin levels, this remedy includes:

  • Kale
  • Asparagus
  • Green bell pepper
  • Broccoli
  • Orange
  • Acerola cherry
  • Green tea leaves

To offer more resveratrol, the formula sourced this compound from:

  • Concord grapes
  • Blueberries
  • Blackberries
  • Raspberries
  • Cranberries

Finally, the only source used for curcumin was turmeric root. Curcumin is especially effective in reducing inflammation and supporting healthy joints. However, the formula was still not complete, as the creators offer many more sources of antioxidants to support the body, many of which are superfoods.

To support the immune system, the creator added extra ingredients to the blend as it seeks out the herpes virus, the creators include:


  • Support for the brain: spirulina, parsley, organic bananas, and coconut juice
  • Detoxification benefits: wheatgrass and apricot
  • Better blood sugar levels and vitamin C support: cucumber, cabbage, brussels sprouts, and tomato
  • Improvements in digestion: cinnamon

Destroying the herpes virus requires a different set of ingredients, which all act to promote a better immune system. These aggressive ingredients are:

  • A trio of mushrooms that promote a stronger immune system
  • A heart-health focused blend of cauliflower, Korean ginseng root, spinach, and pineapple
  • An antioxidant-rich blend of cherry and pomegranate
  • A jolt to the immune system with beetroot

The formula isn't exclusive to the benefits that it can offer someone who wants to eliminate the herpes simplex virus. Instead, users will notice that they experience improved energy levels and may even lose weight while taking the supplement.

To ensure proper digestion, the formula also has a mix of prebiotics and probiotics, reducing irritation within the gastrointestinal tract easily.

Purchasing Herpa Greens

To purchase Herpa Greens, the makers of the supplement advise users to buy from the official company website to guarantee the authenticity of the supplement and ensure the 60 days return policy.

Herpa Greens retails for $70 a bottle, users who are committed to take the supplement for a few months, have the option to purchase multiple bottles for a better discount. Customers can get up to 6 bottles in one order, which will provide them with the greatest savings per bottle.

Choose from:


As an incentive to order this package, users will also receive two guides that can be paired with this regiment. They are not required to get the herpes-busting benefits promoted, but they can improve the user's overall health. The additional materials include:

  • A guide called Ageless Body Perfect Health ($57 value)
  • A guide called Secret Kitchen Cures ($47 value)

If the user is not satisfied, they have up to 60 days to request a refund.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-03_at_1.53.42_pm.png

Frequently Asked Questions About Herpa Greens

How does Herpa Greens eliminate herpes?

To understand what this formula can do, users have to understand why they have been unable to eliminate the virus before. This virus goes after healthy cells in the body, using them to replicate and spread throughout the body. This virus can conceal itself from the immune system by hiding within the nervous system, allowing it to create outbreak after outbreak. The use of Herpa Greens may bring down the virucidal fighting in DNA damages that allows it to replicate.

Can this formula work for anyone?

For the most part, yes. Every person has slightly different symptoms, but the general way that a virus functions within the human body is the same.

How long does the user need to take Herpa Greens to see a difference in their body?

According to the trials of this formula by the creators, every person in their test group that took it was free of the virus within a few weeks.

Will the success of this formula be impacted if the user misses a day?

Somewhat. Not taking the formula every day may take longer for the body to fight and break up the herpes virus.

To learn more, consumers can speak with the customer service team by sending an email to support@herpagreens.com.

Summary

Herpa Greens could be a good alternative for consumers to live a life without the restrictive confines that the herpes simplex virus causes. Though there is still a lot of misunderstanding about herpes, reducing the virus from the body may greatly save the user on topical remedies that never seem to work and only cause further irritation. The formula is designed for adult use only, but it is not a substitute for doctor's advice for severe cases. Since this is a supplement, the FDA has not validated it, but the company offers a return policy if it does not work.

