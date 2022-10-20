Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

1300 Gallery Hosts a Celebration of the Life and Art of Stephen Kasner This Weekend

Cleveland lost the great Cleveland artist three years ago

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge "Revolver" - Stephen Kasner
Stephen Kasner
"Revolver"

The 1300 gallery will this weekend present "Memento - A Celebration of the Life and Art of Stephen Kasner," a Cleveland-born and Cleveland-raised artist who passed away in December 2019 at the age of 49.

The show, which opens on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., will span his 20-year career and includes paintings, prints, pen-and-ink renderings, books and more.

Kasner’s family, as well as close friend Thomas Heywood and Martin Geramita of Derek Hess's 1300 Gallery, helped manifest this exhibition.

It is no surprise Hess’s gallery is hosting this event. After all, Kasner, like Hess, did plenty of work of work on band posters and album covers over the years.

In general Kasner's work offers a murky darkness, like a hazy recollection of a memory or a sonogram of a story you’ve embellished so many times you can’t recall which parts are true anymore.

“Dreams, memory and the refinement of crystallized moments remain the primary forces propelling my work, in an effort to create a continuous, fluid recording of a life in flux. It is, though, equally my goal to allow the paintings to exist independently, on their own, and beyond my personal realm of exploration," he wrote in a book published in 2007.

“Stephen was uniquely able to tap DEEPLY into the liminal spaces of the soul and to compellingly represent on canvas the stunning beauty he found in places few of us dare to look,” said Geramita. “His willingness to reach for the void and show us what he found was an uncommon gift to anyone who’d see what he wanted to share—nightmares, refined by his gifts into art of tremendous complexity and even serenity.”

In the piece “Revolver,” Kasner depicts a dark male figure, haloed by what appears to be a tombstone, looking as if he has injected himself into the cosmos via the horseshoe nebula. One of the three hands in the frame holds an upside-down heart that has been set aflame while the other two hands dangle pearl necklaces of starlight and butterflies flutter along the wrists.

The layering technique in this image looks to be a combination of photography, painting and other pigment, but it is difficult to discern. Perhaps it is a commentary on the impermanence of existence, micro and macrocosmic infiniteness, the cycle of life, loss, love and the death, but your guess is as good as mine. The one thing I am aware of, however, is the etherealness and resplendence of the image with its well-balanced contrast from dark to brilliant, colors like bursts of dust and light in space, its etching-like textures and underlining renaissance compositional leanings.

“Stephen was always marching to the beat of his own drummer. He had a unique way of seeing the beauty in everything; even what many people would consider hideous or grotesque. His dreams would inspire many, if not all, of his creative visions and his hands often guided him subconsciously. He will forever live in our hearts and we encourage all who loved him or adored his works to come and celebrate his life with us this October," his family said in a statement.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Great Lakes Christmas Ale arrives.

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

'Candlelight Hypothesis,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, is an Immersive Trip Inspired by the Myth of Icarus

By Christine Howey

'Candlelight Hypothesis,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, is an Immersive Trip Inspired by the Myth of Icarus

'Insurrection: Holding History,' Now at Convergence-Continuum, Is Gripping, Timely Viewing

By Christine Howey

'Insurrection: Holding History,' Now at Convergence-Continuum, Is Gripping, Timely Viewing

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Great Lakes Christmas Ale arrives.

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

Chico Bean Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in January

By Jeff Niesel

Chico Bean.

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us