15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Easter Weekend (March 28- April 1)

Andy Sapp
Blackberry Smoke plays TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic on Friday.
.
THU 03/28
Baldwin Wallace Musical Theater — Junior Class
A new generation of talent courtesy of Baldwin Wallace College's Musical Theatre hits the stage tonight at 7:30 at Market Garden Brewery. Tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Benefit for the Family of Lachlan MacKinnon
Local acts Mourning [A] BLKstar, Wrong Places, Whatever, OONGOW!!! and Hello! 3D will perform at this benefit concert for the family of Lachlan MacKinnon, the local rocker who played in the local act Chargers Street Gang and once worked at the Beachland. MacKinnon tragically passed away earlier this year. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is a $20 suggested donation.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour
Originally, this Irish act formed for a one-time event that was held in Dublin. After the concert aired repeatedly on PBS, the group became a sensation and has continued to tour and record ever since. The group brings its 20th anniversary tour to the State Theatre tonight at 7.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
DreamCycle
Originally produced in 2017, DreamCycle, a show put on by a traveling group of circus artists, comes to Disciples Church in Cleveland Heights tonight at 7:30. The nationally renowned circus company regularly produces original full-length works.
3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, 216-382-5344, wizbangtheater.com
.
A Flock of Seagulls
As the story goes, A Flock of Seagulls band leader Mike Score was a hairdresser when he formed this British synth-pop group in 1979. Thanks to some heavy exposure via MTV, the tune "I Ran (So Far Away)" became a big hit, and the group has milked that success ever since. It comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Mistress Ford and Mistress Page devise a scheme of their own to teach Sir John Falstaff a well-deserved lesson in this Shakespeare play. Great Lakes Theatre presents the classic comedy tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through April 7.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 03/29
Beyond Borders
CIA’s Latinx Club’s first-ever exhibition features art from a variety of artists and a range of majors, the show aims to portray Latino artists as multifaceted individuals who "not only promote the rich history of their culture but also explore interests beyond their cultural identity," as it's put in a press release. A closing reception for the exhibit takes place today from 5 to 7 p.m. in CIA’s Alan Lipson Gallery.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu
.
Beyoncé Fan Day
The Rock Hall will celebrate the release of Beyoncé's new album with a fan day featuring a special playlist, artifacts from her career and artifacts from musicians who've influenced her. At 7 p.m., Ralph J. Gleason award winner Francesca Royster will talk about her new book, Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions
.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke put out its debut in 2003 and since that debut, the band has independently released several full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLIve at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
With reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid on the injured list, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the force they were at the season’s start. Still, after making a trade to acquire guard Buddy Hield, they’ve remained a playoff contender. They come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight to take on the Cavs. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
JJ Grey & Mofro
The 11 songs on Olustee
, the latest offering from blues-rock act JJ Grey & Mofro, range from the raucous Wonderland” to "Sitting on Top of the World," a song driven by woozy horns. The album isan ambitious effort, and the uptempo songs should translate well to the stage. The Florida-based act comes to the Agora tonight at 6:30. Judith Hill opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Colin Hay
The Aussie singer-songwriter best known as the frontman of '80s act Men at Work returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. He's touring behind a new solo album, Now and the Evermore, a collection of mid-tempo rock/pop tunes that he recorded in his adopted L.A. hometown.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Yannis Pappas
Co-founder of the comedy production company Ditch Films, standup comic Yannis Pappas is best known for the personas he creates. In his shows, he alternates between Mr. Panos, a Greek man with a thick accent, and Maurica, a pre-operative Puerto Rican transsexual. Both are very funny and suggest Pappas' acting abilities. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Rickey Smiley
Known for his hilarious prank calls, this comedian, actor and TV host comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Mark Viera
Comedian Mark Viera has seen a thing or two while growing up in the Bronx. After he witnessed a mechanic fix his car with a screwdriver and a rock, he was too terrified to get in. His humor ranges from his family and the first amendment to growing up watching old TV shows and making dead-on impersonations of the people that surround him. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
SAT 03/30
Adam Ant
Adam & the Ants' 1979 debut "channeled the sexy swagger of glam through the provocations of punk, creating a dark, sexy, and vital sound," as a press release state. The sound would later influence the likes of Nine Inch Nails, who covered the Adam & the Ants song "You're So Physical." Still relevant after all these years, Ant brings his ANTMUSIC tour to the Goodyear Theater. The English Beat opens.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com.
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
Today at 3:15 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters take on the Rochester Americans. And because it’s what the Monsters are calling a Total Solar Eclipse Game, all fans will receive a special T-shirt and eclipse glasses.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Nouveau Decadence — A 20th Anniversary Burlesque Revue
Established in 2004, Cleveland Burlesque has, been at the forefront of revitalizing and, redefining the art of burlesque, captivating, audiences with its unique blend of glamour,, humor, and creativity. Tonight's show at Beachland Ballroom celebrates the group's 20th anniversary. The evening will include the launch of new merch and feature a unique craft cocktail list that includes non-alcoholic craft cocktails.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Spring Egg Hunt
Today from 9 a.m. to noon, the Cleveland Botanical Garden hosts this special family friendly event that features creative crafts, garden games, bunny photos and an egg hunt.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org
.
SUN 03/31
Too Many Zooz
The jam band Too Many Zooz draws from hip-hop, funk and jazz. The guys all come from diverse backgrounds. Matt "Doe" Muirhead grew up playing piano and singing in church and then got into jazz and got into hip-hop. Saxophonist Leo Pelegrino learned to appreciate music from his dad, who’s an accordion player. As a result, he got into polkas before diving into jazz and hip-hop. Drummer Dave "King of Sludge" Parks has studied African drumming from Senegal and South Africa. The influences all come together nicely on the band's albums. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Michael Wilbur opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
MON 04/01
Dyngus Day
This year’s indoor-outdoor celebration of Dyngus Day, the annual Polish holiday that falls the day after Easter, will return to the streets for the first time since Covid. People can polka their way along Detroit Ave. from West 54th through West 58th Street, which will be temporarily closed off. This year’s day-long celebration will have an expanded footprint and will feature polka dancing, a pierogi eating contest, the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live entertainment. DJ Kishka will return as the host. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
clevelandyngus.com
.
Dyngus Day at Great Lakes Brewing Company
There will be live music and Polish-inspired food specials at this special Dyngus Day celebration that takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Great Lakes Brewing Company. A pierogi eating contest takes place at 1 p.m.; proceeds from it benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
2516 Market Ave., 216-771-4404, greatlakesbrewing.com
.
