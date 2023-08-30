15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

click to enlarge
The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea on Friday.
THU 08/31
Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour
Initially, singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey, who tours and records as Chlöe, was one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey. Last year, she embarked on a solo career and issued her impressive solo debut, In Pieces
. Her hushed vocals carry an intensity on tunes such as the percolating "Pray It Away" and "I Don't Mind." On tour in support of the album, she performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Coffee & Cream
This locally based comedic rap duo features two guys who grew up together and performed in Cleveland's own hip-hop dance crew, ELEVATED. They just released their newest album, Luba
, and they're headlining tonight for the first time at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Doors open at 7:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Kari Faux
On her latest album, Real Bitches Don't Die!
, singer-songwriter Kari Faux goes back to the South for inspiration. Specifically, the album's sound is steeped in the Arkansas native’s roots and references gospel, hip-hop and R&B. Faux's tour in support of the album comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what press materials describe as "an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sept. 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Geoff Tate
Comedian Mike Birbiglia has called this comic a “comedy savant” and Doug Stanhope proclaimed him to be “the next Bill Burr.” See if he lives up to the hype when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 09/01
Chico Bean
Fast-talking diminutive comedian Chico Bean started his comedy career in Greensboro, NC, and became a founding member of the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show along with fellow cast members B-Daht and Darren Brand. Bean is also part of the podcast 85 South Show
. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest kicks off today at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 15 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, German and European restaurants, bands from all over the world, vendors and local artisans, a daily beer stein-holding contest, the largest glockenspiel in the country, wiener dog races, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a 5-K race and entertainment for all ages. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event. Festivities continue through Sunday, and the festival will also take place on Sept. 8 and 9 . Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com
.
Disney: The Sound of Magic Celebrating 100 Years of Animation
The Cleveland Orchestra celebrates 100 years of Disney with this concert that takes place tonight at 7 at Blossom. "Performed live by a symphony orchestra, this new concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score, and movie moments of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Company," reads a press release about the event.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, clevelandorchestra.com
.
GlamGore: Babes of Bedrock
GlamGore is one of few premier and highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a successful and empowering presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form. Tonight's event at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights features Anonymous Uzumaki, Ariyah Fuego, Daphné Dupree, V-Master Chad and Perka Sexxx. It begins at 9.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays, one of the best teams in all of Major League Baseball, come to Progressive Field this week for a three-game series. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m., and there is a Free Shirt Friday giveaway happening as well.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore First Fridays take place every first Friday of the month in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district. These free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and the Magic City Brewing Company outdoor beer garden. Tonight, the Main Stage will feature live music from Glenn Lazear and Church of Starry Wisdom.
Kenmore Boulevard between 13th and 16th St., Akron, betterkenmore.org
.
T.J. Miller: The Gentle Giant Tour
Comedian T.J. Miller is probably as well known for his voice as for his face. He’s worked on several animated movies, including How to Train Your Dragon
and Big Hero 6
. His voice, which drips sarcasm, lends itself well to the screen, and in 2010, he co-starred in She’s Out of My League
as Stainer, a loveable loser. He was a comic before he became an actor and usually has some good material he saves for the stage. His current tour, dubbed the Gentle Giant Tour, comes to Hilarities this weekend. Tonight's performances take place at 7 and 9:45, and he's at the club through Sunday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Tommy Ryman
Comedian Tommy grew up in Minnesota jamming on clarinet for his new-age mom and kale-chip-making dad. A semifinalist on the NBC comedy show, Last Comic Standing
, Ryman has been on Nickelodeon's NickMom Night Out
and has had a full comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy. His act is reportedly "absurdist and clever." He performs tonight at 7 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The Three B's Collaboration Bar Crawl
Sam McNulty and Morgan Yagi are throwing a Bar Crawl Party to celebrate a year of fun in Ohio City. To celebrate the shared one-year anniversary, Bright Side, Bird of Paradise and Bartleby will craft a special cocktail feature called "The Three B's" that'll be served today at all three locations. DJ Flaco Flash will spin a special one-year anniversary set in Bird of Paradise. Guests can stroll the 390 feet between Bartleby and Bright Side/Bird of Paradise and enjoy a moveable feast all night long. Both Yagi and McNulty will bounce back and forth between all three locations all night long to share in the revelry.
SAT 09/02
Cleveland National Air Show
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be part of this year's annual Cleveland National Air Show that takes place today, tomorrow and Monday at Burke Airport. One notable highlight: The F-15 Eagle will perform a fly-by each day. The plane is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that features “unprecedented maneuverability, acceleration, range, and avionics,” as it’s put in a press release. Note that tickets will only be sold online in advance of the event and not at the gate. Find more info on the website.
2301 N. Marginal Rd., clevelandairshow.com
.
Ledisi
This New Orleans-born soul singer has racked up a number of prestigious awards (three Soul Train Music, an NAACP Theater Award, six NAACP Image Award nominations) since she started her career in the late 1990s. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Trippie Redd — Take Me Away Tour
Since delivering his debut mixtape, 2017's A Love Letter to You
, this Ohio native who mixes rap, rock and heavy metal, has become a superstar. He's collaborated with acts such as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Travis Barker, Illenium and Marshmello. Redd brings his Take Me Away tour in support of A Love Letter To You 5
to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. LUCKI opens the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
SUN 09/03
The Ivy
An indie synth pop act, the Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral. Pulling influence from emo/punk bands like Green Day and Blink-182 as well as R&B and the blues, the group mixes lo fi-bedroom sounds with rock guitars and R&B-inspired instrumentals. The band performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
MON 09/04
Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
The Guardians and the Minnesota Twins have fought for first place in the AL Central all season, so tonight's game between the two teams should be a good one. The series concludes on Wednesday.
Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Memorial Monday
Every Monday through Sept. 25, Fort Huntington Park, hosts food tracks and live music between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for this special event. Admission is free, but the food will cost you.
downtowncleveland.com
.
