15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Weekend (Jan. 12-Jan. 16)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 01/12
Joe List
A finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing
, Joe List has had a half-hour special on Comedy Central, and he had a role in Season 2 of The Stand Ups
. He comes to Hilarities tonight at 7. Performances continue at the club through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Beetlejuice
Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Jan. 29.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Boat Show
In addition to showcasing boat manufacturers, this year’s Cleveland Boat Show will feature educational sessions, lifestyle activities and entertainment. It takes place today through Sunday at the I-X Center.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto
Disney on Ice comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at this time each year to put on a show highlighting some of its more popular movies. This tour presents characters and music from Frozen
and Encanto
. Tonight's performance begins at 7, and performances continue through Sunday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw. second Thursday of every month.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Hamilton
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the Broadway hit returns to the State Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery; the show marks the band's 13th anniversary. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Welser-Möst Conducts Schubert
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Schubert’s Mass in E Flat, a work of "uncommon power and poignant reflection from a composer facing his own mortality." The concert will also include “Unfinished” Symphony. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. and performances take place tomorrow and Saturday too.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
FRI 01/13
Steve Brown
A comedian who's performed with acts such as J. Anthony Brown, Eddie Griffin, Martin Lawrence, Bill Bellamy and Rickey Smiley, Steve Brown performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Capricorn Party Featuring Terry Lee Goffee — A Tribute to Johnny Cash
Local singer Terry Lee Goffee, who headlines this annual Capricorn party at House of Blues, regularly takes his Johnny Cash tribute all over the country. Yeah, you could say the singer who counts Cash contemporary Marty Stuart as a fan has "been everywhere." Goffee's typical set includes almost 30 Cash classics per night, including his interpretation of Cash’s take on the Nine Inch Nails tune “Hurt.” Even if you’re not a fan of Cash (and how could you not be?) or don’t give a crap about Capricorns (now that we understand), this party is a blast and a half. The fun begins at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Cracked Actor
David Bowie wrote most of the album Aladdin Sane
on the road during his first U.S. tour (he kicked the trek off with a show here in Cleveland at Music Hall on Sept. 22, 1972). Dubbed Cracked Actor, this tribute to the Thin White Duke includes a performance by the local band Vanity Crash and a photo exhibit by local photographer Anastasia Pantsios featuring her exclusive photos of Bowie’s concert at Music Hall. During his lecture, Thomas Mulready will discuss issues of mental health and schizophrenia that infused Aladdin Sane
and most of Bowie's music through his lifetime. The event begins at 8 p.m. at CLE Urban Winery in Cleveland Heights and repeats at the same time tomorrow night at the Bop Stop.
2180-B Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, 2164178313, cleurbanwinery.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
King Buffalo
This self-proclaimed heavy psych band has toured with the likes of Clutch, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, All Them Witches, the Sword and Elder. It comes to the Grog Shop tonight in support of last year's fifth full-length album, Regenerator
. The show starts at 8:30. tickets cost $16 in advance, $18 day of show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
MAGIC ?
Formerly of Ghost Noises, Smoke Noises and Heaven Is In You, DJ Geauga Lake will spin vinyl all night long at this event that takes place at Cents. Special guest Hot Take will spin house, funk and boogie of all flavors. Admission is free with a RSVP if you email [email protected]
, or $5 to $20 sliding scale admission at the door. A late night menu of snacks and cocktails will be available.
5010 Lorain Ave., 216-862-6427, centspizza.com
.
Brian Newman Quintet
Singer and trumpeter Brian Newman, who's Lady Gaga's jazz bandleader, collaborated with Gaga and Tony Bennett on their 2014 Grammy-winning album Cheek to Cheek, which featured arrangements by Newman and his band. The single, "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. Newman brings his fab band to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Secrets of the Whales
National Geographic
explorer and photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth’s oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to the whale. He'll discuss his work tonight at 7 at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Steve Treviño
Just last year, this comedian self-released his fifth one-hour stand-up special, I Speak Wife
. In the new special, he addresses how to deal with your in-laws and the "thankless work" that goes along with family travel. He brings his America's Favorite Husband tour to the Agora tonight at 7. Tickets start at $31.50.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 01/14
Chico Bean
Known as one-third of the The 85 South Show
, comedian Chico Bean contributed regularly to the long-running sketch-variety television show Wild N' Out
and helped catapult the show to significant notoriety. Other credits include The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show
and MTV 2's Guy Court
. The comedian performs tonight at 7 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
BOUND Art Book & Zine Fair
MoCa Cleveland and FIG Future Ink Graphics have partnered for this special event that takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression. Art book and zine creators will be on hand for the event. Admission is free.
2937 W .25th St., mocacleveland.org
.
GlamGore: Emo vs. Scene Smackdown
GlamGore is one of few premier and highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a successful and empowering presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form. Tonight's show at the Grog Shop features Sarah Tonin, Manny Nuff, Stella Damiana, Tayanna Sins, Yung Onyx and Lúc Ami. The show begins at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Holiday Hangover
This post-holiday bash headlined byTricky Dick & the Cover-Ups will feature live music, photos with Krampus and drink specials. Sparky B will kick off the night with a DJ set. It all starts at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 01/15
Chris Barron
The Spin Doctors frontman performs a solo show tonight at 7 at Music Box Supper Club. Back in the ’90s, the Spin Doctors delivered hits such as “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” Barron has kept the jam band’s music alive and will add some serious storytelling to the mix tonight too.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
A master timbales player, Sammy DeLeon has appeared in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Juan and many points in between. Formerly the musical director of Impacto Nuevo, he's led his own group since 1996. Equally adept in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, DeLeon is a local treasure. He performs today at 5 p.m. with the Jackie Warren Quartet at the B-Side Lounge. Tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert
The Cleveland Orchestra will host its free, annual concert in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music today at 7 p.m. The performance will be led by the Cleveland Orchestra’s assistant conductor Daniel Reith and feature the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell. The program includes music by Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, among several others. In addition, audio of the concert will be broadcast live on WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Recital
At 3 p.m. today at the Bop Stop, the Music Settlement presents a concert celebrating the life and mission of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music and the written word. Admission is free, and the event will also be streamed.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Mary Santora
Drawing from real life experiences, local comic Mary Santora takes the audience on a "storytelling driven ride, while seamlessly weaving in and out of crowd interactions, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who sees her," as it's put in a press release. Her latest album, Hillbilly Boujee
, topped the charts on iTunes and Amazon. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
MON 01/16
Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
A tough team that played well in last year's playoffs, the New Orleans Pelicans come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today at 3 p.m. to take on the Cavs. The early start time represents the fact that the game takes place on Martin Luther King Day and is part of the NBA's special schedule that honors the holiday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Cleveland Museum of Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this special celebration that'll include hands-on object exploration with artworks from the CMA’s education art collection, an Ingalls Library and Museum Archives pop-up, a self-portrait art making activity, an interactive writing activity with Lake Erie Ink, Gallery art stories and gallery spotlight talks at 2 and 3 p.m. Admission is free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Hear Our Voices: Annual Free MLK Day Celebration at the Maltz Museum
Keynote Speaker Rev. Otis Moss III will talk today at the Maltz Museum as part of a special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration that takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can also tour the core collections and see the special exhibit, This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement. Admission is free.
2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood, 216-593-0575, maltzmuseum.org
.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
The Rock Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all day today. To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will offer free admission and special programming.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
