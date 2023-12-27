15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This New Year's Eve Weekend (Dec. 28-31)

click to enlarge
Stephen Albanese
Red Wanting Blue plays an end-of-year show on Friday at the Kent Stage.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 12/28
Browns vs. New York Jets
The New York Jets come to Browns Stadium tonight for a nationally televised Thursday night game that takes place at 8:15. The Jets got off to a rough start this season when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury. They somehow managed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, but that's been the only real bright spot as the team has struggled to hit the .500 mark.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
The Harlem Globetrotters
The spectacular Harlem Globetrotters bring their unrivaled ball-handling wizardry, high-flying dunks and gut-busting comedy to the Covelli Centre at 2 this afternoon. This basketball-entertainment bonanza is fun for the whole family.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Sunday.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
FRI 12/29
Beatles Friday
With the Beatles exhibit closing in mid-January, the Rock Hall will host one last Beatles Friday. The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, will include trivia, live music, and photo opportunities. The Beatles Rooftop Concert
will screen in the museum's Foster Theatre.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Cocoa Brown
If you've seen any of Progressive Insurance's "Name Your Price" commercials, then you've seen comic Cocoa Brown. In the commercial, this vivacious comedian and actress plays the angered wife whose husband decides he wants to juggle chain saws. Tyler Perry has even taken her on as a vital character in his TV shows and films. Brown's no-holds-barred attitude has gotten her a Screen Actors Guild award nomination. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Led by a dominant center dubbed "The Freak," the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the NBA's best teams, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cavs tonight at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Friday Night Lights
This after hours event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History features Eclipse Fever, an original program in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, 3D movies, current science presentations, encounters with the museum’s animal ambassadors, guided night walks through the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Guests can also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Dark Side of the Moon
with an immersive planetarium experience that will take you on a mind-bending audiovisual journey. The event goes until 8 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
Red Wanting Blue
The veteran regional rock act formed in Athens, OH in 1996 and has played Cleveland on a regular basis ever since. The band released its latest single, "Hey, '84," last year and plays an end-of-the-year party tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SAT 12/30
Falling Stars
This local group that features veteran musicians Tim Parnin and Chris Allen comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 9. Expect to hear songs from the band's just-released new album. Ray Flanagan and Dave Rich & His Enablers open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Hammy New Year
Local punks Heart Attack Man team up with indie rockers Cloud Nothings for this special New Year's show that takes place tonight at 6 at the Roxy in Lakewood. Live It Down, Vacation and Piss Me Off open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Dave Hill
A former Clevelander, musician, comedian and writer Dave Hill returns to his old stomping grounds for tonight's show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights that pairs him with local comedians Mike Polk and Bill Squire. The jokes commence at 7:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Legendary Soul Jam
The Manhattans, Bloodstone, Enchantment, One Way and Miles Jaye share the bill tonight at State Theatre for a concert dubbed the Legendary Soul Jam. The music begins at 7, and tickets start at $50.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Legends of Basketball Showcase
This event features college hoops games between Ohio University and Davidson, Akron and St. Bonaventure, and Ohio State University and West Virginia. The action begins at 1:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the last of the three games commences at 7 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Packy Malley's Peace Corps Jamaica Benefit Concert
Ernie Krivda, Terry Lee Goffee, JR Blessington and Flex Crew play this special benefit concert that local reggae promoter Packy Malley has put together to benefit the Peace Corps' work in Jamaica. The music starts at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Vindys
Over the course of a career that stretches back a few years now, this Youngstown-based rock band has performed at various festivals including LaureLive, Winnetka Music Festival and Summeriest, where the band won the first day of the Emerging Artist Series selected by voters on Twitter. The regional rock band comes to House of Blues tonight at 7. The Commonheart and singer-songwriter Britny Lobas open the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 12/31
Akron Pride Festival Presents the 4th Annual Rainbow Ball
RuPaul’s Drag Race's Nina West along with the Ladies Night will ring in the New Year at this special party at Akron Civic Theatre. There will be a hosted bar, a champagne toast at midnight, NYE swag and entertainment. It all gets going at 8 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Steve Byrne
Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son
, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7:15 and 10:15 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Emo New Year's 2024
The folks at the Winchester in Lakewood promise that you'll hear all your favorite emo, pop-punk and alt-rock tunes at tonight's NYE blowout bash. There will be a special champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Fleetwood Mac Tribute by Rumours
Hear all of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits when the tribute act Rumours plays this special NYE show at Music Box Supper Club. The event kicks off at 9 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Maxout
Local rapper Shuicide Holla headlines this NYE event at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights that also features performances by locals Fore1gner, Big Biz Grizzz, O.N.S., Britt Bandz and 4FA4NET. Local promoter and rapper Watts serves as the host. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Noon Year’s Eve with Nitebridge! Motown Favorites & Much More
Local favorites Nitebridge play a set of Motown favorites at this Noon Year's Eve event that takes place at noon at the Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
John Welton & the Awakening
Co-founder of the Waterband, this local singer-songwriter has kicked around the Cleveland jam band scene for the past 20 or so years. He plays a special NYE show tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Johnny Markowski (New Riders of the Purple Sage/Drums) joins Welton and Co. on drums.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter