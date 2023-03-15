15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This St. Patrick's Day Weekend (March 16-19)

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Plenty of St. Pat's action is on deck
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 03/16
Mercy Me
This contemporary Christian music band and Gospel Music Association’s Song of the Year artist performs tonight at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Muscle Tough
Self-described as a "futuristic funk fusion trio," Philadelphia-baesd Muscle Tough makes its debut tonight at 7 at the Bop Stop. The group has collaborated with members of Phish, Medeski, Martin, and Wood, Dopapod, Lotus and Snarky Puppy. Tickets cost $20.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
The Monsters take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
A tribute to the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, this touring theater show comes to Connor Palace tonight. The immersive concert-style performance chronicles the duo's rise, culminating with their famous Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Homeward Bound." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jim Tews
A former Clevelander, comedian and writer, Jim Tews, the man behind The New York Times
' best-selling Felines of New York
, is a rising star in the comedy world. He made his standup television debut on Last Comic Standing
and directed Make Fun
, a feature-length documentary about Cleveland's independent comedy scene. Tews performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 03/17
The Blues Is Alright Tour
Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, King George, Tucka, Theodis Ealey and Lenny Williams perform as part of this traveling tour featuring blues icons. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
Despite the stellar play of guard Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards have struggled to compete this year. They come to town tonight to take on the Cavs, who need a win to keep their No. 4 seeding for the playoffs intact, at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Celebrating the Music of Jeff Beck
With this show at Music Box Supper Club, local bluesman Sam Hooper pays tribute to the late, great guitarist Jeff Beck, who passed away last month at 78 after a storied career that included stints in the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group, and Beck, Bogert & Appice. Hooper will lead a group of local all-stars that includes Moss Stanley, Gregory Henderson, Jim Wall, Guy Snowdon, Denise Rainey Pace, Gaetano Letizia, Michele George, Jon Pyle and Butch Armstrong). The performance will cover all stages of Beck’s career, from his early days in the Yardbirds through his recent work with Rod Stewart and Joss Stone., The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Ekoostik Hookah
Formed in 1991, this Ohio-based jam band has achieved success and longevity largely without the support of mainstream media, corporate management or even a record label. Now in its 30th year, the group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Lakeland Community College Jazz Festival
The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Lakeland Community College when middle and high school jazz ensembles perform for adjudication. Then, dan bruce’s :beta collective will perform. Bruce, who is currently on faculty at Youngstown State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will participate in a pre-concert discussion prior to the 8 p.m. concert. The festival continues tomorrow with a performance by the Chuchito Valdés All-Star Cuban Quartet. He’ll participate in a pre-concert talk as well, and Valdés’s international quartet will back him for the show. The festival concludes on Sunday with a Big Band Matinee concert. Check the website for ticket prices and times.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, lakelandcc.edu
.
Ari Lennox
An R&B singer-songwriter signed to J. Cole's Dreamville imprint, Ari Lennox started releasing music about 10 years ago. Based in Washington, D.C., Lennox began uploading her music around 2012 and released her debut EP, Ariography,
in 2013. The current tour supports her sophomore effort, age/sex/location
. Tonight’s show starts at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
The first Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly took place in 1867. In the early years, the parade marched through the near-westside (from the Flats to Detroit-Shoreway), where the region's Irish immigrants were concentrated. The songs and dancing were organized by the Order of the Hibernians. Back in 1910, Ohio senator Dan Mooney introduced a bill which recognized St. Patrick's Day in Ohio, turning the parade into a true tradition. Today's parade launches at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Expect downtown bars to be jammed after it's over. The parade route and more are on the website.
stpatricksdaycleveland.com
.
We Three
This group made up of siblings Manny, Joshua and Bethany appeared on America’s Got Talent
. Since then, it's released three full-length albums and EPs and toured extensively. It's also amassed over 200 millions streams on Spotify and has exceeded 2.2 million followers on their social media. With songs about mental health, love and insecurity, the band comes to the Grog Shop tonight for a show that takes place at 8. The band's latest album, Happy
, features jittery pop numbers such as "Same WayToo" and "Bad Guy."
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
West Side Story in Concert
Under the direction of conductor Brett Mitchell, the Cleveland Orchestra plays music from the musical West Side Story
tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall. Performances take place tomorrow and Sunday as well.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Brad Williams
At 4’4," diminutive comic Brad Williams hasn't let his height become an obstacle. He prefers to think of his height (or lack thereof) as a disability that's become the basis for all his jokes. Carlos Mencia reportedly discovered him one night and made him his opening act. Williams has also made countless appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jackass and The Tonight Show
with Jay Leno. His high energy combined with his raw skits about relationships and sex translates well to the stage. Williams performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:45 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Damon Williams
A comedian and actor who's been featured on BET LIVE
and Showtime at the Apollo
, Damon Williams came to fame after nailing down a gig as the opening act on the Kings of Comedy tour in the late '90s. He comes to the Improv tonight for shows at 7:30 and 10. He also performs at the club tomorrow and Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 03/18
ABBApalooza
A tribute to the Swedish pop band, ABBApalooza features songs such as "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," "Knowing Me-Knowing You," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo" and "The Winner Takes It All." Performances take place at 8 tonight and at 3 p.m. tomorrow at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Altan
Way back in 1981, Belfast born flute player Frankie Kennedy met fiddler and singer Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh, and the duo formed the folk-rock act Altan. The group has steadily recorded and toured ever since. It performs tonight at 7 at the Kent Stage. Tickets cost $32 to $42.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Austin Walkin' Cane Record Release
n prepping for his latest studio album, Austin Walkin’ Cane • Muscle Shoals
, local singer-songwriter Austin Walkin’ Cane went to FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, the place where Aretha Franklin, Solomon Burke and the Allman Brothers had recorded. He approached the session as a live gig and played whatever he felt like playing. After he got home, Cane realized he had done a few too many covers, so he went to Don Dixon’s studio in Canton to record a few more tunes that show up on the terrific LP. He plays a release party tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Alex Bevan opens. Tickets cost $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Toronzo Cannon
Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon and his band the Chicago Way will perform live at the Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8. The songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and retired Chicago Transit Authority bus driver continues to tour in support of his latest album, The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Kyle Hall
When he was just 15 years old, Detroit native Kyle Hall made his debut on Omar-S's FXHE label. That was way back in 2007. He then proceeded to kick out the jams on the regular basis from 2008 through 2010, issuing seven 12-inch singles on various labels. Tonight at Crobar, Hall joins the locally based Smooth Talk collective for an event dubbed Welcome Home 015. The event serves as a pre-party for the upcoming Movement Music Festival that takes place in Detroit over Memorial Day weekend. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets cost $15.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
.
Monsters vs. Belleville Senators
Tonight at 7, the Monsters take on the Belleville Senators in the first of two weekend games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The two teams will go at again at 3 p.m. tomorrow.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Rickey Smiley and Friends
Known for his hilarious prank calls, this comedian, actor and TV host comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8 for a show featuring some of his comedian friends.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Taylor Tomlinson
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, who finished in the Top 10 in the ninth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing
, is a regular on What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage
. She began doing standup at age 16 after taking a class with her dad, and she regularly jokes about growing up in a highly religious family and practicing abstinence in high school. Tonight's show takes place at 7 at Connor Palace. She returns to the venue tomorrow night at 7 as well.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 03/19
Gareth Reynolds
Famous for the hit podcast The Dollop, which gets more than 5 million downloads a month, comedian and actor Gareth Reynolds comes to Hilarities tonight at 7.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
