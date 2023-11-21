15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov. 23-26)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
The WinterLand Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Public Square on Saturday.
THU 11/23
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
Pass Me The Mic: Thanksgiving Open Jam and Mic Nite Hosted by Mikey Silas
On a night when most bars and restaurants are closed, the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights comes through with a special open mic show hosted by local Mikey Silas. The session begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
FRI 11/24
Baroness
The veteran hard rock band whose career goes back 20 years now comes to the Agora tonight as part of its tour in support of its latest effort, Stone
. The show starts at 6 p.m. Soul Glo, Spotlights and Cloud Rat open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Sean Blair-Flannery: Places I Can't Return to LIVE
This show is based on comedian/writer Sean Blair-Flannery's new book that came out earlier this year and is a collection of stories that mostly take place in Northeast Ohio, where Blair-Flannery is from. The live show pairs him with fellow comic Adam Burke. It takes place tonight at 8 at Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood.
18206 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, mercurymusiclounge.com
Toronzo Cannon and the Chicago Way
On the hard-driving “Strength to Survive,” one of singer-guitarist Toronzo Cannon's best tunes, Cannon sings about how “real life” is getting in the way of his dreams. He describes himself as a “broken man” who can’t look at himself in the mirror. It’s heavy, emotional stuff and the riveting guitar solos possess a real weight too from the Chicago City Bus Driver who’s became the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens was a hell of a writer, but he could be a tad verbose. So it's convenient that there have been so many great stage and screen versions of his classic ghost story. One of them — required viewing for anyone with a Netflix membership — is the 1951 movie starring Alastair Sim as a Scrooge for all eternity. And the other is this Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival production, which never fails to engage and delight. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Ekoostik Hookah
Formed in 1991, this Ohio-based jam band has hosted more than 50 iterations of Hookahville, a biannual festival usually held over Memorial and Labor Day weekends. Over the decades, the festival has featured national acts such as Ratdog, Gov't Mule, Umphrey's McGee, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, Blues Traveler and many others. The group has achieved success and longevity largely without the support of mainstream media, corporate management, or even a record label. Now in its 30th year, the group performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Flock of Moons
This indie rock/stoner/space grunge power trio consisting of former members of Simeon Soul Charger and Time Cat just released a new album earlier this year and has played a few local shows in support of it. The guys perform tonight at 7:30 at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The show happens to fall of band member Joe Kidd's 40th birthday, so you can expect a particularly festive performance.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Chris Isaak
Hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years since pretty boy singer-songwriter Chris Isaak made his major-label debut with Silvertone, a disc of roots rock with an eerie enough vibe that movie director David Lynch put two of its songs on his creepy cult hit Blue Velvet. Lynch would return to that musical well for his 1990 film Wild at Heart
, which featured “Wicked Game,” the twisted love song for which Isaak is most readily known. Isaak comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies
The Monsters square off against the Toronto Marlies tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Every Friday night game is a 1-2-3 Fridays, so there will be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 select beer specials.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
R&B Groove Thang
Stephanie Mills, El DeBarge, After 7 and Evelyn Champagne King perform as part of this touring festival. Tonight's show begins at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Rosavelt
An alt-country group that's been on the local scene for more than 25 years, Rosavelt has just announced that it'll release its sixth full-length album, Nightsongs
, later this month. The band recorded the LP last year with producer Don Dixon (Smithereens, R.E.M.), who also played bass on the album and will join the live line-up. Mark Stepro (Ben Kweller, a member of the Wallflowers), whom the band met years ago, played drums on the album. Stepro will also join the live lineup for Rosavelt's album release show that takes place tonight at 8 at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
Rumpke Mountain Boys
Part of the popular jamgrass scene, the Rumpke Mountain Boys come to the Beachland Ballroom for a two-night stand. The guys perform tonight at 8 with Dupree's Dead Band and Whiskey Drinks opening. They'll perform tomorrow night at 8 with the Stolen Faces and Sugar Mules opening.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Violinist Augustin Hadelich joins the Cleveland Orchestra for tonight's concert, dubbed Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. It takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances repeat tomorrow and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
The Wizard of Oz
This musical adaption of the Frank Baum novel runs through Dec. 3 at Near West Theatre. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
SAT 11/25
Tomáseen Foley’s a Celtic Christmas
This program aims to recreate the "joy and innocence" that would've typified the night before Christmas in a remote Irish farmhouse. Performances take place at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and a new and improved Los Angeles Lakers arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today to take on the Cavs. Tipoff is at 7:30. The homestand continues tomorrow as the Cavs take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Bret Michaels
What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend than with hair metal holdover Bret Michaels, an American icon who holds that distinction based solely on his ability to keep that distinctly American genre known as hair metal alive? He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Joe Markko – Genesis of a Genre: The Birth of Christian Rock
The just-released Genesis of a Genre: The Birth of Christian Rock
provides a look at the journey of a group of teenage hippie rockers who wanted to change the world for Jesus. A book signing/discussion will take place today at 7 p.m. with author Joe Markko at Visible Voice Books.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Music & Friends Garage Sale
Today at 11 a.m., Music Box Supper Club, will showcase a wide variety of holiday gift ideas all related to music. More than 25 vendors will sell concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert tees, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters and 45-inch records.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Welshly Arms
The rock/pop group with local roots plays House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WinterLand Tree Lighting Ceremony
This annual event that takes place at Public Square will feature the lighting of the Public Square Christmas tree. There will be food, entertainment and holiday activities. It all begins at 4 p.m.
winterlandcle.com
SUN 11/26
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Holiday Cheer
Cleveland Pops and Pops Chorus present this special holiday show at 2 p.m. today at Connor Palace. Santa Claus will be chilling in the lobby and area shelters will have adoptable puppies and kittens on hand as well.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Sister's Christmas Catechism
The author of Late Nite Catechism
is the brains behind this holiday mystery that attempts to discover whatever happened to the Magi's gold. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
