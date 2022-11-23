15 Things to Do in Cleveland This Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov. 24-27)

THU 11/24
Magic of LIghts
Arnez J comes to the Improv this weekend.
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
FRI 11/25
Arnez J
Arnez J's little brother has a developmental disability, and that gets Arnez into trouble. Like that time at Burger King when he just wanted to buy his little bro a burger — until his brother beat up a man who wanted their handicapped spot! Arnez's humor is all over the place as he talks about the violations of colonoscopies, ladies who need to cover the glue of their weaves and the way his Uncle Charlie dances. His Rodney King skit is hilarious and his observations of the world are pretty spot-on. This one promises to be funny. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, and performances run through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
A Christmas Carol
The Great Lakes Theater production of Charles Dickens' classic never fails to engage and delight. This annual tribute to knee-jerk liberal sentiments, like compassion for the downtrodden, is always a must-see, whether you've seen it before or not. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
An Evening with Harry Connick Jr.
The popular singer, pianist and actor brings his Holiday Celebration tour to town tonight. Expect to hear his take on Christmas tunes such as “(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas." when he performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Brendan Eyre
Comedian Brendan Eyre likes to joke that he grew up fighting his brother when he was young and picked up some habits that didn't translate so well into the real world. "I would lock myself in the bathroom until my mom came home from work," he says in one routine. Eyre, who's appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers
, Comedy Central and Gotham Comedy Live, became a New Face of Comedy at Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. He performs tonight at 7 and tomorrow night at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
The Firebird
Stravinsky’s Firebird became a huge sensation at its 1910 premiere and brought worldwide fame to its composer. Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra performs the piece. Performances also take place tomorrow and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Friday Night Lights!
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History stays open until 8 tonight to feature special programming, including current science presentations, gallery talks, up-close looks at the museum’s animals, in-depth conversations with curators and special guests, and access to the Ralph Mueller Observatory, weather permitting. The events are free for members. For nonmembers, normal admission rates apply, and guests who purchase a ticket at any time on Friday are welcome to stay past 5 p.m. at no additional cost.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
Girls Night: The Musical
This popular music works pop/rock hits old and new such as “Lady Marmalade,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Man I Feel Like A Woman,” “I Will Survive" and “We are Family” into its storyline. The performance takes place at 7:30 tonight at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Dave Hill
Comedian and guitar shredder extraordinaire Dave Hill performs tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop. Hill has roots here and will likely talk about his upbringing and read from the books he's written. Local comic Mary Santora opens the show.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies
The Monsters take on the Toronto Marlies tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As part of a season-long 1-2-3 Friday promotion, there will be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Papadosio
Ohio natives Papadosio have carved out a reputable niche in the jamtronica scene, and their arrival in Northeast Ohio is always welcome. These shows at the Masonic will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of To End the Illusion of Separation
(commonly referred to as T.E.T.I.O.S.
). Expect the band to play the album, which the band has just reissued on vinyl, from start to finish when it performs at 7 tonight and tomorrow night at the Masonic. Aqueous and Vibe & Direct open tonight’s show; Daily Bread and Barefuzz open tomorrow night’s show. Two-night passes are available.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
The Rosies Album Release
This locally based surf punk band celebrates the release of its new album, Welcome to the Rose Garden
, with tonight's show at the Beachland. Given that the album's opener, "Wasted Time," opens with a exuberant vocals and gritty guitars, you can expect tonight's show to be a high-energy affair. Doors open at 7, and Who Saved Who and Left Out share the bill.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 11/26
Music & Friends Garage Sale Holiday Edition
Vendors at this event will sell concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert tees, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters and 45s. Photographers Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon, and Anastasia Pantsios as will local authors. It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club. This year’s sale will help those in the music community with a suggested one dollar donation at the door. Proceeds will go to the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Foundation (part of the Cleveland Foundation).
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
The Nutcracker
In the past, Akron Beacon Journal readers have voted the Ballet Theatre of Ohio's production of The Nutcracker
as Akron's No. 1 holiday show. Set on Christmas Eve, the ballet, as you know, tells the story of a young girl and her beloved doll. As the clock strikes midnight, magical things begin to happen. Today's performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tomorrow's performance takes places at 2 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas aims to recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in the parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. The performance features Grammy-winning guitarist William Coulter, All-Ireland champion singer and fiddle player Eimear Arkins, Champion Irish dancer Marcus Donnelly, Cleveland native uilleann piper Brian Bigley and native Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley. The performance takes place tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
WinterLand at Tower City
You can celebrate Small Business Saturday today at this special Tower City event that will feature the Cleveland Bazaar Holiday Market. There will also be face painting, balloon twisters and a craft station. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
230 W. Huron, 216-771-0033, towercitycenter.com
SUN 11/27
Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Browns take on the Buccaneers, a team known for its stingy defense and for having one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Tom Brady, today at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns need a win, so you can expect this game to be a tight one.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
Cleveland Pops Holiday Spectacular!
Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Pops Chorus team up for today's holiday concert that takes place at 2 p.m. at Connor Palace. There will be holiday music and magic during intermission. Expect visits with adoptable puppies and kittens from local shelters and family photos with Santa Claus. The City Mission will accept donations of new toys and games.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Genghis Con
This small press and independent comic convention brings together cartoonists, zinesters, printmakers, authors, illustrators, small press publishers, educators and advocates. They'll exhibit their work, talk about their processes and celebrate the independent print community. The event takes place today from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pivot Center.
2937 W 25th St., genghisconcleveland.com
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Photos with Krampus
The Ohio Krampus Society and Black Market Records have teamed up to present the Photos with Krampus event that takes place today at noon at No Class. Bring your own camera or phone to take your own picture. There is a $5 suggested donation per photo/group, and there will be festive drink specials at the bar. This year's proceeds will benefit WAGS 4 KIDS.
11213 Detroit Ave., 216-221-8576, noclasscle.com
