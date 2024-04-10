15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 11-14)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
FanExpo returns this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 04/11
The Aliens
Two New England thirty-somethings who regularly meet at a coffee shop to discuss poetry and music in this play, one of Annie Baker’s three Vermont Plays. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Helen, where performances continue through April 14.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer’s award-winning parable about the famous composer comes to the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through April 28. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Buzzard Flea Market
A wide variety of Buzzard artwork and WMMS memorabilia from the collections of Dave Helton and John Gorman will be on sale at this special flea market that precedes a 50 Years of the Buzzard Cleveland Stories event at Music Box Supper Club. The Buzzard Flea Market will run from 3 to 5 p.m., and the storytelling event takes place at 7 p.m. People with reservations for the storytellers part of the night will then check-in and be the only ones allowed to stay.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Cleveland International Film Festival
The 48th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival is currently underway at Playhouse Square. This year's festival will include 138 feature films and 225 short films from 60 countries. More than 300 filmmakers will be in town for post-film Q&As, industry events and additional "audience interaction opportunities." The festival continues through Saturday. Consult the website for a complete schedule.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, clevelandfilm.org
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Conductor Klaus Mäkelä leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on pieces by Jimmy López Bellido, Elgar and Walton. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Invader
Joe Swanberg directed three seasons of Easy
on Netflix and produced films like The Rental
, VHS
and Drinking Buddies
. Mickey Keating is an indie darling horror director who has made the films Darling
, Carnage Park
and Off Season
. Together, they teamed up to shoot this new film that screens tonight at 6:30 at the Nightlight in Akron and tomorrow night at 8 at Atlas Cinemas Shaker Square.
30 North High Street, Akron, 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com
.
Monsters vs. Laval Rocket
The Monsters play their final home games of the regular season as they take on the Laval Rocket at 7 tonight and Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 04/12
Broadway Rocks
Cleveland Pops Orchestra performs music from popular Broadway musicals such as Wicked, Book of Mormon, MJ the Musical, Hairspray, The Lion King, Mamma Mia, Rent, The Wiz and Phantom of the Opera. The concert takes place tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Despite some key injuries, the Indiana Pacers are still bound for the NBA playoffs, and this game against the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will help determine seeding, so it's a must win for both the Pacers and the Cavs. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Ctrl + S
The mission of CTRL+S
, a magazine published by CIA students, is to "amplify individual creative expression and to inclusively reflect the work and experiences of students at CIA." The works featured in it include 2D and 3D art as well as creative writing. Today's pop-up at CIA coincides with Cleveland Poetry Festival: Lighthouse Poetry Reading. The exhibit will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with a special reception and will be on view through Sunday.
11141 East Blvd., 216-421-7407, cia.edu
.
FAN EXPO Cleveland
It’s been more than 20 years since Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan first took the film world by storm as the “four hobbits” in the original The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
in 2001. Now, the four will get together to greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs in a rare full reunion at FAN EXPO Cleveland, which takes place today through Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The fest lineup also notably includes Danny Trejo (Machete
, From Dusk Till Dawn
) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil
, Boardwalk Empire
).
500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/
.
Guardians vs. New York Yankees
The hated New York Yankees arrive in town this weekend for a three-game series against the Guardians. Laden with all-stars, the Yankees look to be one of the better teams in the league this year. Tonight's first pitch is at 7:10, and the series continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
In the Pines
This psych rock band from Cincinnati brings its tour in support of its latest record, Painting by Numbers
, to the Beachland Tavern. Cleveland's the Vumms and Columbus-based Super Sport (featuring Evan Westfall of CAAMP) and Zack Keim open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jitney
Jimmie Woody directs August Wilson's Jitney
, a play about influence of generations of jitney drivers on their communities. Tonight's performance at Beck Center for the Arts takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through May 5.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Mannequin Pussy
Thanks to their new John Congleton-produced album, this indie rock act has caught fire. The careening single "I Got Heaven," probably the band's best-known tune, even made a few Top 10 lists last year. The group performs tonight at 8:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The club's website says the gig is sold out.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Real Estate
Indie rockers Real Estate recorded their latest album, Daniel
, with Daniel Tashian at RCA Studio A in Nashville, and Tashian, who's previously worked with country superstar Kacey Musgraves, brings out the band's pop impulses. A track such as "Water Underground" features harmony vocals and has an Everly Brothers vibe to it. The band performs tonight at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Singer-songwriter Marina Allen opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
VNV Nation
Almost every record that this London-based electronic dance and rock duo has released sounds epic. The enormous scope of the music has earned the group a loyal following among a cross-section of industrial rockers, black-clad Goth kids and electronic enthusiasts. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Aleksandra Vrebalov
Inspired by Icon of the Mother of God and Infant Christ (Virgin Eleousa)
, an art exhibit on view in the Cleveland Museum of Art's Robert P. Bergman Memorial Gallery (gallery 105), Aleksandra Vrebalov performs “Antennae,” a site-specific concert in CMA's galleries and Ames Family Atrium. The performance takes place today from 7:30 to 9 p.m. It's free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
SAT 04/13
Badi Assad
In 1987, this singer-guitarist produced her debut solo album, Dança los Tons
, distributed exclusively in Brazil. Then, In 1994, after spending years performing in acoustic festivals, she began touring in Europe and has performed around the world ever since. She performs tonight at 7:30 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
1855 Ansel Rd., 216-368-0295, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
Heart by Heart
Founding Heart bassist Steve Fossen and original Heart drummer Michael DeRosier, both of whom were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of Heart, bring their group dubbed Heart to Heart to the Hoke Theatre on the Lorain Community College campus in Elyria. The band aims to "honor the magic and power of the music of Heart," so expect to hear hits such as "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Dog & Butterfly." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
005 North Abbe Rd., Elyria, 440-366-4040, lorainccc.edu
.
Dustin Lynch
The country singer-songwriter brings his Killed the Cowboy Tour to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The tour supports last year's Killed the Cowboy, an album of introspective tunes led by the somber title track. The show begins at 8 p.m.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai
Guitarist Joe Satriani famously served as Steve Vai’s guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island, NY, and the two axe slingers have also frequently teamed up with a third guitarist for various tours. The current tour that comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight features just the two of them as co-headliners. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
This local rock group celebrates the release of its new album, Two
, with tonight's show at Treelawn Social Club. Snowdon, who draws from pop, jazz, rock and world music, made its local debut back in 2019 when it participated in a John Lennon tribute.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
Tequila & Tapas
Patrons to this new event at the Akron Civic Theatre will receive four drink tickets to sample their favorite tequilas. In addition, local restaurants will serve tapas. The event begins at 6 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
They Have Risen
Cemetery Man
, Bride of Chucky
, Overlord
and Return of the Living Dead
screen today at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre as part of this special mini-marathon. The event will also include door prizes, classic trailers and "other big-screen horror surprises."
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Suzanne Vega
The veteran singer-songwriter who released several big hits in the late '80s when she was part of folk revival comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30 as part of a tour dubbed Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs. Longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard will accompany the singer-songwriter known for hits such as "Luka," "Marlene on the Wall" and "Tom's Diner."
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 04/14
Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Cavaliers get a break today as they face off against the lowly Charlotte Hornets, one of the NBA's worst teams. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Jesse Dayton
This Austin-based renegade rocker draws from East Texas/Louisiana Blues, old-school country and punk rock. Shooter Jennings helmed his latest recording, the forthcoming The Hard Way Blues
. Expect to hear songs from it as well as tracks from Dayton's extensive catalog when he performs tonight at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Kissin & Goerne in Recital: Schumann & Brahms
Pianist Evgeny Kissin and baritone Matthias Goerne perform pieces by Schumann and Brahms in this special concert that takes place today at 3 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Caroline Rose
Layers of vocal arrangements from Balkan-influenced yawps to Gregorian autoTune choirs distinguish this singer-songwriter’s latest album, The Art of Forgetting
, giving it a dreamlike quality. Rose performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Touring in support of the new album, XO SKELETON
, Canada's synth-pop act La Force opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
