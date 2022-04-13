15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 14-17)

Hilarities.com
Heather Land.
THU 04/14
Heather Land
Author, singer and comedian Heather Land uses Southern charm to win over her audiences in her standup routines. Famous for her "I Ain't Doin It" videos, she jokes about everything from the various diets she's tried to the trials and tribulations of raising teenagers. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Renny
Actor, comedian and "digital personality," Renny has a massive following on Instagram, Youtube and Facebook. He appeared in Seasons 11 and 12 on MTV’s Wildn’Out with Nick Cannon
, and he's appeared in the BET flick The Christmas Lottery
. He performs tonight at 7 at the Improv. Check the website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Tetzlaff Plays Beethoven
Kahchun Wong conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it plays Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major and Bartok's Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta. Guest violinist Christian Tetzlaff will join the orchestra. The concert takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances also take place tomorrow and Saturday. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Lol Tolhurst Book Signing
The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst, a 2019 Inductee, will speak at the Rock Hall at 7 tonight. Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Services, will moderate the discussion, and Tolhurst will sign copies of his memoir, Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys
, after the interview. Consult the Rock Hall website for more info.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
FRI 04/15
Fish Fry-Days
Through the month of March and for the first few weeks of April, Prosperity Social Club hosts its fish fry, dubbed Fish Fry-Days, every Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight The special Lenten menu includes the “Big Fish," which includes four pieces of hand-dipped beer battered Haddock with creamy slaw, mac and cheese, tartar and lemon, and the “Gotta Haddock," which includes everything that comes with “Big Fish” but adds a cup of scratch-made creamy clam chowder and two pierogies with sauteed onions and sour cream. Whatever the fish dish, the pub can offer a drink pairing. Sibling Revelry Brewing’s “Gotta Haddock,” a clean, light-bodied pilsner bearing the signature fry’s name, will be available on draft, or diners can choose from an array of cocktails, Belgian beers, stouts, and sours.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
.
Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants
Pushed back a few weeks thanks to a labor lockout, the Guardians' home opener takes place tonight at 7:30 at Progressive Field. Playing their first home game as the Guardians, the team will take on the San Francisco Giants in the first game in a three-game interleague series. It's Jackie Robinson day so expect tributes to the Hall of Famer as well. The two teams play again tomorrow and Sunday. Check the Guardians' website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
Letterkenny Live
The live show based on Letterkenny
, a sitcom that takes place in a small rural community in Canada, comes to the Agora for two shows. Doors open to the first performance at 6 p.m. Doors to the second show are at 9:30. Check the Agora website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Meteor Shower
Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician, and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, Meteor Shower
centers on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience. Beck Center’s production of Meteor Shower
stars Lara Mielcarek as Corky, Abraham Adams as Norm, Leilani Barrett as Gerald and Leslie Andrews as Laura Set design is Cameron Michalak, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, sound design by Angie Hayes, lighting and projection design by Tim Chrisman, and stage management by Jamie Benetto. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through May 1.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Mike Vecchione
An actor and comedian who's had roles in films such as The King of Staten Island
, Mike Vecchione has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
numerous times. The fast-talking comedian who likes to joke about being in his forties performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Damon Williams
A comedian who's been featured on BET LIVE and has hosted several episodes of Showtime at the Apollo, Damon Williams is a veteran comedian and personality. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9:30 tomorrow night at the Improv. Check the venue's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 04/16
ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8 to pay tribute to the great Swedish pop group. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Citizen Cope
Over the course of a career that stretches back 20 years, singer-songwriter Citizen Cope (aka Clarence Greenwood) has released seven studio LPs. Though he's not a household name, his ballad “Sideways” was featured in TV soundtracks for Grey’s Anatomy
and Scrubs
, and his compositions have been recorded by Carlos Santana, Dido and Richie Havens. On tour to celebrate his 20th anniversary, Citizen Cope is touring with a band that includes some of the instrumentalists who played on fan-favorites like “Son’s Gonna Rise” and “Bullet and a Target.” He performs tonight at 8 at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Grand Opening of Open Road: The Lure of Motorcycling in Ohio
A new exhibit at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum at the Cleveland History Center, Open Road: The Lure of Motorcycling in Ohio features motorcycles from around the world with three dozen bikes built by manufacturers from the U.S., Europe, Great Britain, Japan and Argentina. Today at 1 p.m., the Crawford hosts an opening celebration with a presentation and book signing by Helge Pederson. Originally from Kristiansand, Norway, Pedersen is a long-distance motorcyclist and author of 10 Years on 2 Wheels, an account of his decade of riding his motorcycle 250,000 miles through 77 countries around the world. Tickets cost $15.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Omar-S
Omar-S, a Detroit DJ who bills himself as "a one of a kind producer putting his own unique slant on the city's venerable techno tradition," comes to Crobar tonight to perform at 8. Omar-S releases the majority of his work through his own FXHE label, which he runs out of his basement. He’s been putting out records since 2003 and has more than 25 releases and many DJ mixes (including a FABRIC mix series) to his name. Red Tailed Hawk Luna, Chris Pulse,Neil Chastain and JFO will open the show.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, ra.co/events/1513708
.
Keith Sweat
This special Ladies Night Out concert features R&B star Keith Sweat, a songwriter, producer, singer, actor and radio personality, alongside fellow R&B stars Ginuwine and Silk. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the State Theatre. Check the venue website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 Screening
Actress Caroline Williams will appear at a special screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2
that takes place tonight at the Lorain Palace Theatre. The event will also feature a performance of the film’s score on the venue's Wurlitzer organ by classically trained organist Don Verkulien. Food tucks and vendors will be on hand, and DJ Kung Fu Bob will spin tunes that capture the film’s grisly theme. The event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 the day of show. Cleveland's the Mummy & the Monkey will host, and there will be several "surprises" throughout the evening.
617 Broadway Ave., Lorain, 440-245-2323, lorainpalace.org
.
SUN 04/17
Mike Paramore
Local comedian Mike Paramore has said that his material has always been based on life observations. During live performances, he likes to have a go at patrons when he can, but he keeps his jokes light-hearted when they are aimed at audience members. He takes the stage tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Consult the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Snow Tha Product
You might have trouble convincing the whole family to cap off Easter Sunday by taking in a concert from female rapper Snow Tha Product at House of Blues. Songs such as a "Never Be Me," a track about “two hatin’ ass bitches,” allow Snow Tha Product to show off her tongue-twisting rapping style. But maybe this will be just what you need after a fattening brunch. The show starts at 7; check the club’s website for ticket prices.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.