15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 27-30)

THU 04/27
The Beatles — Rock Hall Nights
The Rock Hall's house band, the Mechanics, will play Beatles songs at this special Rock Hall Nights event that takes place between 5 and 9 p.m. at the Rock Hall. Patrons will be able to explore the various exhibits and celebrate the extension of The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be
exhibit.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Cleveland State University presents its production of this play about the 70-year journey of Vera Stark, a headstrong African-American maid and budding actress. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Gerry S. Nemeth discusses the history of game shows with a couple of former contestants. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Marsalis and New World
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World"). Performances continue tomorrow and Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
This musical pays tribute to the Rock Hall Inductee who's sold millions of albums and won 12 Grammy awards. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Performances continue through May 14.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 04/28
Ain't Misbehavin'
This Tony-winning musical showcases the infectious energy and masterful style of iconic jazz musician Thomas “Fats” Waller. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through May 21.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dominique
Comedian Dominique thinks about the weighty things in life: what her funeral will be like and what Jesus would want her to do in certain situations. She learned in church to pray about things that bothered her and then let them go — so that's exactly what she did when she got that big credit card bill in the mail! Dominique tells it like it is, and that's why she's funny. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wak
e transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Head Over Heels
Based on a 16th-century prose poem called "The Arcadia" by Sir Philip Sidney, this play features a soundtrack of popular songs by the the Go-Go's. The musical follows the story of a royal family in the fictional kingdom of Arcadia, and their journey to find love and happiness regardless of gender or sexual identity. Tonight's performance takes place at the Near West Theatre, where performances continue through May 7.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Aaron Kleiber
Voted class clown in high school, comedian Aaron Kleiber has built up quite the resume. He received some terrific exposure when he embarked on the #Deathsquad Tour with Doug Benson, Tom Segura, Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban, and he's appeared on the very funny podcast Doug Loves Movies with Doug Benson. An alum of Chicago's Second City, Kleiber recently served as standup director for the Pittsburgh Comedy Festival. A frenetic comic, he likes to joke about personal things such as his marriage and kids. He performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Lil Wayne
The hardcore rapper whose career dates back to the late 1990s, serves as the CEO of Young Money Entertainment, the label that helped launch the careers of acts such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga. Wayne, who just released the career retrospective I Am Music
, brings his 29-city tour to House of Blues tonight. The retrospective has yielded the new single "Kant Nobody," an atmospheric tune features layers of cooing vocals and hiccupping synths over which Wayne raps. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses
The son of swing sensation Louis Prima, Louis Prima Jr. blends big band jazz, swing and rock 'n' roll. The band will draw from its two releases (a third album is in the works) for this show. The concert begins at 8 tonight at the Music Box Supper Club. Find more details on the venue's website.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Welcome Home 016 Featuring Smooth Talk & Clubby the Disco Baller
Cleveland’s own Clubby the Disco Baller spent a formative period of his musical development as part of Chicago’s dance scene. Since returning to Ohio, he’s balanced efforts between sourcing great electronic records and bringing a steady stream of DJs from the Midwest to Cleveland for intimate parties such as tonight's event at Crobar. The local act Smooth Talk joins him on the bill. The music begins at 9.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
.
SAT 04/29
An African American High Tea
This special fundraiser at the African American Archives Auxiliary of the Western Reserve Historical Society will feature refreshments catered by a local chef, live performances of vintage jazz from the Harlem Renaissance Era, access to museum galleries and exhibits, and "swag bag" gifts for all guests. The event begins at noon.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Beautifica 360
Featuring a 360° journey through worlds real and imagined, this film is designed to "promote joy with fantastic imagery in a full-dome planetarium experience." It screens tonight at 6, 7:30 and 9 at the Great Lakes Science Center.
601 Erieside Ave., 216-694-2000, greatscience.com
.
Ken Ludwig's Moriarity: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Sherlock Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down the cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen in this Cleveland Play House production. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 3.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Skinny Puppy
A Canadian industrial music group that formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy pretty much invented industrial rock and electro-industrial. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue,Skinny Puppy became a full-time project with the addition of singer Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).The seminal band brings what it's calling its final tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Superstar with Helen Welch
Local singer Helen Welch revisits 22 classic Carpenters hits with this special show featuring a cast of talented musicians. The performances take place at 7:30 tonight at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 04/30
Built to Spill
Indie rock heroes Built to Spill swing back into town in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name
, another collection of tunes that shows off singer-guitarist Doug Martsch's evocative, Neil Young-inspired guitar work. The live band for the tour consists of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. The show starts tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Cleveland Women’s Orchestra 88th Anniversary Concert
Jungho Kim conducts the Cleveland Women's Orchestra as it plays Dvorak's Concert for Cello along with other works by White and Sibelius. The concert takes place at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Onyx
The hip-hop group from Queens, NY that merged rock and rap with the same deftness as Beastie Boys and Public Enemy, comes to the Beachland Ballroom as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its BACDAFUCUP
album. Released way back in 1993, the album featured the singles "Throw Ya Gunz," "Slam" and "Shifftee." Doors to tonight's show open at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Keller Williams & Steve Poltz
For more than 20 years, singer-songwriter Keller Williams has worked within the jam band scene, cutting dynamic albums and making friends with some of the most inventive musicians in the scene. He’s known mostly for his top-notch solo shows, where he often runs a galaxy of instruments through a phrase looper. Singer-songwriter Steve Poltz comes from a slightly different background. He spent time with the rowdy alt-rock act the Rugburns before writing tunes with Jewel and embarking on a successful solo career. The two singer-songwriters bring their cheekily named Shut the Folk Up & Listen tour to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
