15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 28 to May 1)

Orquestra Akokán.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 04/28
Orquesta Akokán
The Grammy-nominated Cuban/New York big band Orquesta Akokán released its acclaimed new album, 16 Rayos
, late last year on the New York label Daptone Records and a tour in support of the album arrives at the Music Box Supper Club tonight. The band features Havana's greatest instrumentalists who "continue to explore, develop and expand Cuba's rich rhythmic palette and repertoire," as it's put in a press release. The band imbues Cuban grooves with a "renewed vitality and powerful sense of akokán, the Yoruba word used by Cubans to mean 'from the heart' or 'soul.'" Tonight's concert starts at 8. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Booze N' Brush
From 6 to 8 tonight, Phunkenship will host Booze N' Brush in its private beer barrel room. Booze N’ Brush will put on a guided art class to complete your very own artwork to take home featuring a "next-to-nude" live model. All art materials will be supplied, including paint, brushes, and canvas along with a complimentary beer from Platform Beer Co. Tickets cost $60.
3135 Sackett Ave., 216-417-7743, platformbeer.co/phunkenship
Dan Bruce's: beta collective
One of the larger experimental music ensembles in Northeast Ohio, Dan Bruce's: beta collective celebrates the release of its sophomore effort, Time To Mind the Mystics
, with tonight's performance at 7 at Negative Space Gallery. Check the gallery's website for more info.
3820 Superior Ave., 216-470-6092, facebook.com/Thinknegativespace/
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
The Gentle Villainy of Richard III, Troubler of the Poor World's Peace
The CSU Allen Theatre Complex season concludes with a performance of The Gentle Villainy of Richard III, Troubler of the Poor World's Peace
. The production adapts Richard III into a cautionary bedtime tale told by Queen Margaret shortly after the death of her husband and son. The production is directed and adapted by CSU Theatre assistant professor of practice Toby Vera Bercovici. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 1. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Erik Griffin
A regular contributor to the hit TV comedy Workaholics
, Erik Griffin plays cubical co-worker Montez Walker, a friend of three drugged-out party idiots. Montez often interrupts their grand schemes while telling them all about the explicit sexual acts he performs with his wife. Griffin has also released the comedy album Technical Foul Volume One. Indie/punk label SideOneDummy Records put it out, making it the label’s first comedy album. Griffin performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Tchaikovsky Favorites
Michael Tilson Thomas comes to town to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall. Pieces by Tchaikovsky, Faure and Britten are on the program. The program repeats tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork has been a huge hit on Broadway. Now, a touring version of the play comes to Connor Palace. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through May 15.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 04/29
Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
Great Lakes Theater’s Production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
mixes suspense with Monty Python in what's been called a "fast-paced, madcap whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna, where performances continue through May 22.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Meteor Shower
Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician, and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, Meteor Shower
centers on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience. Beck Center’s production of Meteor Shower stars Lara Mielcarek as Corky, Abraham Adams as Norm, Leilani Barrett as Gerald and Leslie Andrews as Laura Set design is Cameron Michalak, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, sound design by Angie Hayes, lighting and projection design by Tim Chrisman, and stage management by Jamie Benetto. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through May 1.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
John Morgan
Also known as the Ragin’ Cajun, comedian John Morgan adopts a redneck persona for his standup routines. The fast-talking comedian uses plenty of jargon and slang as he talks about things like the trials and tribulations of getting older. “I ain’t one of those men who like to brag about things they ain’t doin’ no more,” he jokes, explaining why he no longer brags about his sexual prowess. While not quite as big of a redneck as, say, Jeff Foxworthy, the Ragin’ Cajun comes close. He’s also able to do a number of vocal impersonations that make for a lively standup show. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Razzle Dazzle: Unpause & Rewind
The cast of this performance consists of adults with disabilities and community volunteers, many of whom have been part of numerous Razzle Dazzle productions over the last 20 years. Many hours of rehearsal come together in an adapted arts musical theater production that takes place today and tomorrow at Beck Center’s Lakewood campus. Showtimes are 7:30 tonight and at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Consult the Beck Center website for more info.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
SAT 04/30
Jamie Lyn Smith & Kate Norris Book Signing
In her new book Township
, Jamie Lyn Smith's Township explores Appalachian Ohio through a series of short stories, examining whether people can truly change and if forgiveness is possible. Kate Norris's debut novel, When You and I Collide
, is a dark, thrilling sci-fi adventure into an alternate reality that blends science and war with love and loss. Some actions just can't be undone. The two authors appear tonight at 7 at Visible Voice Books for a reading and signing.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
The Monsters salute their fans at this game against the Grand Rapids Griffins that takes place at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the arena's website for more information.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Nefesh Mountain
Not simply a traditional bluegrass band, Nefesh Mountain, a band founded by husband and wife Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, is so beloved that bluegrass superstars like Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Bryan Sutton play on their records. The group performs at 8 tonight at Music Box Supper Club. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers
, an adventurous tale of brave friends fighting injustice, features secret plots, treacherous spies, dazzling swordplay and sweeping romance. Directed by Cleveland Play House's Artistic Director Laura Kepley and designed by Lex Liang, this production will feature a diverse cast and combat styles from around the globe. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 22. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 05/01
Drink and Draw
Wave Space's monthly drink and draw event returns to the Screw Factory studio tonight from 6 to 9 with two figure models and Aawful Aaron as a guest artist. Smith Taylor will perform to set the drawing mood, and American Liquor will provide the libations. A limited edition collaborative shirt with the guest artists is included with the $45 ticket.
13000 Athens Ave., Suite 360, wavespacestudio.com
An Evening with Steve Hackett
For an 18-month period, COVID grounded singer-guitarist Steve Hackett. And yet, the time off gave Hackett the opportunity to conceive of his next tour, however, and the former Genesis guitarist decided to revisit the 1977 Genesis live album Seconds Out
. Last year, when touring resumed, the band played the album in its entirety on a tour dubbed Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More. Hackett brings that tour to the Goodyear Theater tonight. The concert begins at 7:30. Check the venue website for more info.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
Thank You for Asking! A Book about Sharing Pronouns Book Launch Party
Local musician and author Sam Goldberg wrote Thank You For Asking! A Book about Sharing Pronouns
as an affirmative book for kids. Created in collaboration with an elementary school teacher and a non-binary artist, the book addresses the topic of gender identity in a way that’s "fun and accessible for young readers." Today at 11 a.m., Visible Voice Books hosts a book launch party with Goldberg that'll include a reading, a signing and a sing-along.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Tri-C Classical Piano Series
Acclaimed pianist and Cleveland Institute of Music instructor Daniel Shapiro will perform various works by Schubert during this free recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Part of the Classical Piano Series at Cuyahoga Community College, the performance begins at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Gartner Auditorium. Seating is on a first-come basis.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
