15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

THU 08/11
International Ohio Burlesque Festival
The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, ohioburlesque.com
Che Durena
Best known for his work as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10
, Che Durena has amassed huge social media following. According to press materials, "his comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living." He performs tonight at 7 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Cuyahoga County Fair
The Cuyahoga County Fair is back at the County Fairgrounds in Berea. It features Arts & Crafts and Home & Hobby exhibits in addition to livestock auctions and 4H and Junior Fair Members showcases. There will be fair food and midway rides, and a fireworks show takes place tonight and Saturday night. Find more info on the website.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, cuyfair.com
Disney's Frozen
Dubbed "a can't miss Broadway event," Disney's Frozen
joins The Lion King
and Aladdin
as other Disney musicals that have hit the road on nation-wide tours. The story centers on two princesses and features a slew of memorable songs. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Foghat/Pat Travers
Foghat celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and that momentum has carried the English hard rock band into 2022. The group comes to the Kent Stage tonight. Expect to hear hits such as "Fool for the City" and "Slow Ride." Singer-guitarist Pat Travers opens the show with a backing band that drummer Tommy Craig and singer-bassist David Pastorius, bassist Jaco Pastorius's nephew. The show starts at 7 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
Sixth City Comedy Festival
The Sixth City Comedy Festival returns this summer for its second year in a row. The main stage is at Bop Stop, and showcases will go down at Great Lakes Brewing Company, Lakewood Village Tavern, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Grindstone Tap House and Market Avenue Wine Bar. Headliners include Bill Squire, co-host of The Alan Cox Show
on 100.7 WMMS and a regular performer at Hilarities, and Jasmyn Carter, a local favorite currently living in Los Angeles. This year's festival features more than 70 local, national and international comedians. It continues through Saturday. Consult the website for a complete schedule.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, sixthcitycomedy.com
SummerFEST 2022 Concert Series
In response to the overwhelming support for last year's concerts, the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District is hosting concerts two nights a month throughout the summer. Tonight's concert takes place in the parking lot on Grandview (off Cedar and behind Firestone) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, the concert will take place the following Monday. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info. cedarfairmount.org
FRI 08/12
Dispatch & O.A.R.
Jam bands Dispatch and O.A.R. have known each other for years but never toured together. After a couple of COVID-related delays, their co-headlining tour has finally come to fruition, and the bands come to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight. G. Love starts the whole thing off at 7. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Feast of the Assumption
The annual Feast of the Assumption takes place today through Saturday in Little Italy. Once again, Holy Rosary Church's parish hosts this free, family-friendly festival. Starting and ending with religious processions celebrating the Virgin Mary being taken into Heaven, the Feast includes classic festival staples as well as fireworks, a raffle, and observances and services for those who celebrate the Catholic Holy Day. Restaurants in the area as well as specialty vendors are set to have stands lining the streets, offering traditional Italian foods, desserts and beverages for purchase. The Feast's hours are 6 p.m. to midnight today, noon to midnight tomorrow, noon to midnight on Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. on Monday.
holy-rosary.org
Marcella and Her Lovers
Daughter of zydeco superstar Terrance Semien, Marcella Simien founded and serves as bandleader of Marcella & Her Lovers, a band that plays a hybrid of classic Memphis soul and New Orleans funk. She brings the ensemble to Cain Park tonight at 8. Consult the venue's website for more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SAT 08/13
Civil War Weekend
After a two-year hiatus, Ohio’s largest Civil War event returns to Hale Farm & Village this weekend as period re-enactors stroll among the mid-nineteenth century outdoor living history museum. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, you can experience the sights, sounds, and perspectives of life in the 1860s. Admission is $15 for adults, and $8 for children 3-12. WRHS members and children under the age of two are admitted free of charge.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Steep Canyon Rangers
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Trifonov Plays Rachmaninoff
Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto was a hit as soon it was first composed. Today, Cleveland favorite Danill Trifonov joins the Cleveland Orchestra for a performance of the piece at Blossom. The concert begins at 4. Check the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
SUN 08/14
Happy Together Tour
Named for the Turtles’ hit that reached No. 1 on the charts in the 1960s, this nostalgic billing of bands from yesteryear features Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Vogues and the Cowsills in addition to the aforementioned Turtles. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
LANY
With its programmed drumbeats and synthesizer loops, gg bb xx, the latest effort from LANY, revels in modern pop sensibilities without anything particularly distinctive. And yet, nearly ten years into its career, the indie pop group has staying power. The band comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Ryan Niemiller
The self-described Cripple Threat of Comedy, comedian Ryan Niemiller has managed to overcome adversity (he was born with a disability that affects both arms) to become a successful comic. Niemiller, who fared well on America's Got Talent
, likes to joke that when people ask if his disability is genetic, he responds, "Yes, it is because my mom is Irish, and my dad was a lobster." He performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
