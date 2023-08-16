15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 17-20)

click to enlarge
Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
Tennis in the Land launches this weekend
THU 08/17
Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Cleveland Play House presents this play about famous writer Erma Bombeck. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Michael Carbonaro
Magician and performance bizarrist Michael Carbonaro has performed more than 500 "comically perplexing" feats of magic on his hit TV series, The Carbonaro Effect
. On the show, he fools members of the public who don't know that he's a magician. In one segment, he makes a car disappear before a security guard, and in another, he makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Tonight, he brings his theater show, Michael Carbonaro... Live!, to town. It promises to be "jam-packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips and a whirlwind of mind-blowing magic performed live on stage." He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. Tonight, RockLogick plays classic rock and soul. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
Fun Home
Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir, this play explores the "haunting pull of memory and its power to shape one’s identity," as it's put in a press release. Cain Park Artistic Director Joanna May Cullinan directs the Cleveland premiere of the play at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Performances take place at 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday. A 2 p.m. performance takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
The Guardians kick off a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, a division foe that has struggled to stay in the AL Central race this season. The game's first pitch is at 7:15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
Morgan James
Singer-songwriter Morgan James famously signed a record deal a mere week before recording her first solo album, 2012's Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone
. James, who dabbles in pop, folk, rock and jazz, performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Pentatonix — The World Tour
The vocal group that famously won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off
, brings its current trek, simply dubbed World Tour, to Blossom. The group's most recent album, Holidays Around the World
, came out last year and became the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. Since it's not the season for Christmas music, expect to hear songs from the band's extensive catalog of originals and covers at tonight's show, which begins at 8.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what press materials describe as "an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sept. 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. The veteran local blues/jazz/swing band Blue Lunch performs today. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
FRI 08/18
Grandmaster Flash
With his Quick Mix Theory, which he perfected in the 1970s, Grandmaster Flash paved the way for DJs to scratch records. As a result, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock Hall. The hip-hop icon comes to the Rock Hall tonight at 8.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Steven Page
A former member of Barenaked Ladies who wrote some of the band's biggest hits (songs such as “Brian Wilson,” “If I Had A Million Dollars,” “What A Good Boy,” “It’s All Been Done”), Steven Page has become a successful solo artist. He comes to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The Smithereens
The '80s alt-rock band continues to tour with three original members (guitarist Jim Babjak, drummer Dennis Diken and bassist Mike Mesaros) despite the 2017 death of founding lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Pat DiNizio. Guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, a guy with a remarkable career of his own, will sub for the late DiNizio. The show begins tonight at 8 at the Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Brad Wenzel
Comedian Brad Wenzel once started a routine on Conan
by saying, "Let's get to the issues." He then proceeded to make fun of "little people" and his own outdated choice of clothing (he likes flannel shirts). Wenzel doesn't write narrative jokes; rather, he delivers a series of off-kilter one-liners in a monotone. He performs tonight at 9 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SAT 08/19
Frank Amato's Producers Showcase with 6 Turning 4 Burning, Dreamstreet and Gracie Olivia
Local musician and producer Frank Amato hosts this special showcase that features performances by 6 Turning 4 Burning, Dreamstreet and Gracie Olivia. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Barnyard Beer Bash at Frog Valley Farm
Cleveland Beer Week sponsors this event that features local selections from Cleveland, Akron and Medina. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Frog Valley Farm in Valley City. The local band Van Arlo will provide the entertainment.
5484 Center Road, Valley City, clevelandbeerweek.org
.
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky
Mao Fujita became an international sensation when he won the Silver Medal at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition as an unknown 20-year-old. Tonight at 7 at Blossom, he makes his Cleveland debut performing Tchaikovsky’s iconic piano concerto.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Gooseberry
Since the release of its 2022 debut EP, Broken Dance
, this Brooklyn trio has steadily toured. As a result, the group road-tested the songs on its latest effort, Validate Me
. As part of a tour in support of the album, the group performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's in Lakewood. The show takes place in the club's apartment.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Buddy Guy
The blues elder statesman who's now in his 80s has announced that the trek that brings him to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight will be his last. Not one to rest on his laurels, Guy just released a new studio album, The Blues Don't Lie
, last year. The album commences with the exuberant "I Let My Guitar Do the Talking" and doesn't let up. Guy performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Jimmie Vaughan and Samantha Fish open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
PorchROKR
Local bands will converge upon people's porches in the Highland Square neighborhood in Akron today for the annual PorchROKR festival. The local pop-punk act Detention will headline the affair and record the set for a forthcoming live album. The group's latest single, the catchy "Peachy Keen," has garnered more than 130k views on YouTube.
highlandsquareakron.org/
.
Summer on the Square
Shaker Square hosts this monthly series of community events to be held throughout the summer on the historic retail destination’s public space. The free-to-attend and family-friendly events will feature local businesses, organizations, artists, authors and creators. The Summer on the Square series will take place on the third Saturday of each summer month, with programming beginning at 9 a.m. today with a yoga class led by Abide Yoga Cleveland. There will also be a Zumba Fitness Dance Class led by Felicia, the instructor at the HIIT Factor and a kids Cooking Demonstration with Chef Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute as well as complimentary face painting and airbrush-henna style body art.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com/events
.
Tennis in the Land
The annual tennis tournament begins today and continues through Aug. 26 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. This year’s field features four Grand Slam champions, including 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who'll compete during the Monday night matches on Aug. 21. Gates Mills native Lauren Davis, who has already won a WTA title this year, returns to Cleveland for her third tournament appearance. Last year's Tennis in the Land Singles Champion Liudmila Samsonova and Doubles Champions Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez will be back to defend their titles. The event’s top seed is WTA-ranked No. 12 Barbora Krejčíková from the Czech Republic. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, tennisintheland.com
.
Aaron Weber
The youngest standup comedian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, Aaron Weber made his television debut on the Opry’s Circle Network, hosting two episodes of Stand Up Nashville
. He also appears on The Nateland Podcast
with Nate Bargatze and Brian Bates. He performs at 6:30 and 9:15 tonight and at 7 tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SUN 08/20
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery series offers locals yet another great opportunity to catch a free outdoor concert this summer. The three-concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city; each concert showcases some of the city's best jazz acts. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. And if it rains, the fun will be delayed by a week.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Tour
When this alt-rcok band first formed in Buffalo in 1986, its music sounded harsher, perhaps reflecting the city that band members called home. The group would eventually refine its sound and go on to sell truckloads of albums in the '90s when it delivered radio Top 10 radio hits, including "Name," "Slide" and "Iris."The veteran alt-rock band performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
LoveMuffinPalooza 2023
A fundraiser for the Gathering Place, a cancer support center with locations in Beachwood and Westlake, LoveMuffinPalooza returns to the Bop Stop today. The event was started in 2008 when Love Muffin label owner Adam Rich wanted to do his own version of Undercurrents, the popular yearly music showcase in the, '80s and '90s. The Gathering Place became involved in 2012 when Rich wanted to reach out to a cancer charity after the passing of his cousin from cancer. He added a nightly raffle and got several local businesses to donate prizes. Over the years, bands also started donating their pay. In 2018, it became full-blown benefit concert. Doors are at 4 p.m., and the music begins at 5. The 2023 lineup includes Mallory SanMarco, Spirit of 74, Cary Mathews, Flowers Love Being Kurt and Shake Ground. The emcee will be Undercurrents organizer John Latimer. LoveMuffinPalooza will also be streamed live.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
