15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)

THU 08/18
Steve Byrne
Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son
, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Disney's Frozen
Dubbed "a can't miss Broadway event," Disney's Frozen
joins The Lion King and Aladdin as other Disney musicals that have hit the road on nation-wide tours. The story centers on two princesses and features a slew of memorable songs. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
An Evening with Hiss Golden Messenger and Aoife O'Donovan
A Grammy winning singer-songwriter, Aoife O'Donovan has released three solo albums in addition to co-founding the bands I'm With Her and Crooked Still. She joins indie rockers Hiss Golden Messenger for this concert that takes place at 8 tonight at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Potato Potluck
Bring a potato-based dish to share and sample other partygoer's dishes at this Potato Potluck. Plates and cutlery will be provided. Please label your dish if it contains dairy, gluten or other allergens. The event takes place at 7 tonight at No Class. Check the venue's website for more info.
11213 Detroit Ave., 216-221-8576, noclasscle.com
Curtis Salgado
With a career spanning more than three decades, Curtis Salgado, a seven-time winner of the Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year (most recently in 2022), has co-fronted the Robert Cray Band and led his own band (and recorded nine solo albums). He'll perform with his band tonight at 7:30 at the Music Box Supper Club as he brings his tour in support of his latest album, Damage Control
, to town.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Taste of Black Cleveland
The top Black chefs/owners of local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks and catering businesses will be on hand for this event that takes place at 6 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Chefs will prepare their signature dishes for guests to sample and vote on with prizes awarded to the winning participants. Local Black mixologists and musicians will also provide drinks and entertainment for the night. The full experience is $85 and includes access to food and drink tasting from 20+ local Black chefs and six local Black mixologists. A general admission ticket will also be available for $45.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Yiddishe Cup
Founded in 1988, Yiddishe Cup plays klezmer and soul music. Tonight at 7, the band plays at Walter Stinson Community Park. The show is the final concert in the City of University Heights' 2022 summer concert series. The concert is free, and you can bring a blanket or chair.
2301 Fenwick Road, University Heights, universityheights.com
FRI 08/19
Beast Killer Debut Release Party
A self-described “loud and heavy punk rock duo,” locally based Beast Killer just released its self-titled album. The band — singer-guitarist Chris Wright and drummer Kris Monroe started playing together more than a decade ago in the punk/hardcore group, the Goonz, which later changed its name to Rival Knives. They then started Americana/rock act Brave Bones, which put out three albums before dissolving during the pandemic. Tonight's release party at the Grog Shop begins at 9 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Capone
Comedian Derrick "Capone" Lee served nine months in jail in the early '90s, He successfully left that life behind, however, when he turned to comedy. He performed for the first time ever at Columbia University and hasn't looked back. His material often centers on subjects such as racism and social inequality. Capone has shared the stage with big-name comics such as Mike Epps and Tracey Morgan. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv and has shows scheduled at the club at 6:30 and 9 p.m. tomorrow too.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Paul Cauthen
Country Coming Down
, the latest effort from country singer Paul Cauthen, was a hit out of the gates thanks to its boisterous first single “Country As Fuck,” a track that mixes hip-hop and honky tonk. On tour in support of the album, Cauthen performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
The Dear Hunter
Earlier this year, this indie rock band released its latest effort, Antimai
, reportedly the first album in sci-fi saga. Trippy and strange and often driven by horns, the album features off-kilter harmonies and echoing vocals. Each song is dubbed a "ring" and alludes to a futuristic city. The group performs at 7:30 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Tanner Merritt open. Tickets cost $24 in advance, $29 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
In a series that should have implications for the upcoming playoffs, the Chicago White Sox arrive at Progressive Field tonight for the start of a three-game series. The White Sox stumbled out of the gate but have rebounded to remain in contention. Tonight's game will feature fireworks as part of a Rock 'N Blast.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
Guided By Voices
Led by prolific singer-songwriter Robert Pollard, indie rockers Guided by Voices come to tonight in support of their latest effort, Tremblers And Goggles by Rank
. Album single "Unproductive Funk" features grinding guitars and stuttering vocals; it sounds a bit darker than the rest of the band's catalog. The show starts at 8 at the Rock Hall. Check the Rock Hall website for ticket prices.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Alicia Keys
Originally slated to play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica back in 2020 in support of that year's ALICIA
, the talented singer-songwriter finally comes to the venue tonight in a make-up for the 2020 date. ALICIA
, which begins with the dissonant "Truth Without Love," finds Keys exploring a bit of everything, including soul, R&B and pop. Tonight's concert begins at 8. Check the venue website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Parma for Pavement Inaugural Event with Bob Nastanovich
The Current Year, Rudy's Strudel and Schnitz Ale Brewery host an evening with Pavement's Bob Nastanovich who'll spin a choice blend of indie rock vinyl from 8:30pm to 11:30 p.m. at Schitz Ale Brewery. All proceeds will go to All Faith Pantry., Rudy's Strudel will deliver a special variety of Pavement pierogi, which will paired with a Schnitz Ale brew flight. In addition, other European small plate specialties will be available.
5729 Pearl Road, Parma, 440-340-4353, schnitzalebrewery.com
Livingston Taylor
Though Livingston Taylor comes from a musical family that includes his brother, singer-songwriter James Taylor, things didn’t exactly get off to a great start. Taylor has said the first song he ever wrote, 1966’s “I’m Searching for a Miracle,” was “absolutely awful.”, Good Friends,” the second song Taylor ever wrote, had more staying power. It became part of his repertoire for years, and Taylor has continued to record and perform with regularity ever since. He comes to Cain Park tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
SAT 08/20
AJ & the Woods
This local rock band draws equally from classic rock and blues and from the newgrass sounds of acts like the Punch Brothers. Its latest effort, Stay Steady, nicely distills these influences. The band performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues to celebrate the release of the new album. Additional musicians will join the group for the special performance.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Jim Brickman
In this special concert event, singer-pianist Jim Brickman will perform some of his most popular songs, including "Valentine," "Love of My Life," "Never Alone" and “The Gift." The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Happy Healing Art & Music Festival
Bethany Joy, Lea Marra, Morgan Mecaskey featuring Jess Miller, Ginger Wixx, Sally Brooks, TORE, Kahrin and the Lowlies will perform at the second annual Happy Healing Art & Music Festival that takes place on local singer-songwriter Kahrin's family farm. More than 20 artisans will be on hand to sell handmade art in the market and there will be food and drink provided by Cleveland Acai Food Truck, Something Good to Eat Vegan Cafe, Roasted Tremont Coffee and Nomaste Cakes. The event takes place from 1 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $35.
12655 GAR Hwy., Chardon, happyhealingfest.com
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
In Harry Potter and the the Chamber of Secrets
, trees fight and a mysterious house elf visits Harry at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra performs the score live while the film shows. Check the orchestra website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Pekar Park Comic Fest
The Pekar Park Comic Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. today with a special free screening of Spiderman: No Way Home
at 8:30 p.m. in PEACE Park. Bring chairs and a blanket. The free festival honors the late graphic novel writer and Cleveland Heights resident and one-time Scene
contributing writer Harvey Pekar with a wide array of activities.
coventryvillage.org
Tennis in the Land
This week-long event will feature 32 of the top women’s singles players in the world. One of the few stand-alone Women's Tennis Association events in the United States, Tennis in the Land is part of the prestigious US Open Series and serves as the final opportunity for players to dial in their match fitness. New this year, the Tanqueray Fan Fest is free and open to the public featuring player interviews, autograph sessions, live music, a video wall and mini golf activation. Additionally, a Brew Boat will travel back and forth from Flats East Bank and Nautica all week to provide access to Fan Fest. Tickets are available online for single tickets to multi-day packages ranging from $25 to $680.
Jacobs Pavilion, 2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Water Lantern Festival
The event, held at Voinovich Park today, invites attendees to write positive messages on rice paper lanterns before sending them off into the water. Each ticket comes with a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, a floating lantern kit, a LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag and a marker. The ticket prices also includes lantern retrieval and water clean up. Find ticket prices on the website. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
waterlanternfestival.com
SUN 08/21
Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
With a new quarterback potentially at the helm to get the Browns back into the playoffs this year, the team plays its first preseason home game of the season today at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles. Consult the team's website for more info.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
Ken Carson
The first signee on Playboi Carti’s OPIUM Records, mushy-mouthed rapper Ken Carson recently released his debut label album. Carson built his following in the underground music scene that and released a series of EPs, including Boy Barbie and Teen X, the latter of which featured his breakout hit “Yale.” He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Ryan Dalton
A product of Cleveland, standup comedian Ryan Dalton has played locally and toured nationally for about the past 20 years. He regularly appears on Bob and Tom Radio Show
and has released several comedy albums. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club. The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
The Wallflowers
Led by singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan, the Wallflowers, a '90s band that's kept chugging along, comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Check the club's website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
