15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

Courtesy of Erica Gerard
George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.
.
THU 08/24
Parliament Funkadelic Featuring George Clinton
George Clinton’s influence on music is exhaustive; acts such as Outkast, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and De La Soul all cite him as an influence. His storied group Parliament Funkadelic brings its farewell tour to town tonight for a show that takes place at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The terrific ska-punk act Fishbone opens the show.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Ralph Barbosa
The 2019 winner of the Funniest Comic in TX Competition in 2021, Ralph Barbosa also won the New York Latino Film Festival Stand Up Competition. He performs at 7:30 tonight at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
The Baseball Project
This indie rock supergroup featuring Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Mike Mills, Linda Pitmon and Steve Wynn performs tonight at 7 at the Beachland Ballroom. The group will perform two sets featuring its incredibly infectious and twangy tunes about MLB players such as Mark Fydrich and Shohei Ohtani.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Fun Home
Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel memoir, this play explores the "haunting pull of memory and its power to shape one’s identity," as it's put in a press release. Cain Park Artistic Director Joanna May Cullinan directs the Cleveland premiere of the play at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Performances take place at 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night. A 2 p.m. performance takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers conclude their one-and-only regular season visit to Progressive Field this year with today's day game. The Guards took the first game of the series in dramatic fashion, routing the Dodgers in an 8-3 victory. First pitch today is at 1:10 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Barry Manilow: Live in Cleveland!
Crooner Barry Manilow might not possess the pipes he had in the 1970s, but he's still go the songs. And that makes sense. After all, he's the guy who "writes the songs," as he puts it in one of his biggest hits. Expect to hear "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (at the Copa)" when the veteran singer-songwriter comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers & the Tartan Terrors
These two musical acts team up for what a press releases promises will be "a rip-roaring night of energetic step-dancing, drum-banging and bagpipe fusion music." The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Another Celtic act, the Tartan Terrors, opens the show.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what press materials describe as "an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sept. 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 08/25
The 5 Seconds of Summer Show
On the heels of the release of The Feeling of Falling Upwards — Live from the Royal Albert Hall
, the pop group 5 Seconds of Summer hit the road for a summer trek that brings it to Blossom tonight. The new album includes reimagined versions of songs from the group's 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from the band's fifth studio album, 5SOS5
. The group performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
The Bald Brothers Tour Featuring Tony Baker and Kevonstage
Standup comics Tony Baker and Kevin Fredericks (aka KevOnStage) bring their co-headlining tour to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
For several years now, drummer Jason Bonham, the son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has paid tribute to his father's legacy with rock icons Led Zeppelin with a touring tribute show. Bonham plays tunes from Zeppelin albums such as Led Zeppelin
, Led Zeppelin II
, Led Zeppelin IV
and Physical Graffiti
. Bonham returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
An Evening with George Benson
This jazz/pop/R&B singer has released 36 studio albums and eight live albums over the course of a career that dates back to the 1970s. In 2009, he received the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship, one of the highest honors an American jazz artist could receive. He performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
King Buffalo
This self-proclaimed heavy psych band has toured with the likes of Clutch, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, All Them Witches, the Sword and Elder. The group comes to the Rock Hall tonight at 8. DANA opens.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Tour
Born in Taiwan, L.A.-based comedian, actress and writer Atsuko Okatsuka won a number of awards for The Intruder
, her comedy special debut that aired last year on HBO. She performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Hasu Patel: Mystical Ragas
Coinciding with the Cleveland Museum of Art exhibition A Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur
, Cleveland-based Hasu Patel will present an evening of ragas inspired by India’s monsoon season. Trained in Gujarat, a region bordering the kingdom of Mewar, Patel is one of the few contemporary world-class female artists performing classical music on sitar, specializing in a style known as gayaki ang. Tonight's performance at the Cleveland Museum of Art begins at 7:30.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. The local swing/jazz/blues act Blue Lunch performs today. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
SAT 08/26
41st Annual Art on the Green
Today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hudson Society of Artists presents the 41st Annual Art on the Green on the JOANN Green. More than 140 exhibitors will be on hand. Admission is free. Food trucks will provide a variety of dining options.
5555 Darrow Rd., Hudson, hudsonsocietyofartists.com
.
Cereal Banter Release Show
The experimental local band Cereal Banter celebrates the release of its new album, Kinder Blips
, with tonight's show at the Happy Dog. The album features the "Crypsis Crisis" single that the band issued last year and includes "Nice World," a nod to electronic music groundbreaker Dan Deacon as well. Magnetic West and Nothing Phase open. The music starts at 9.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Cleveland Garlic Festival
The annual Cleveland Garlic Festival returns to Shaker Square today and tomorrow. Local chefs will compete in the Top Chef Garlic Grill Off, a judged event starring garlic and a variety of proteins, and there will be live music, craft beer and activities for kids. The event takes place from noon to 8 p.m. today and from noon to 6 p.m. tomorrow.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, clevelandgarlicfestival.org
.
Don Felder
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder recruited the likes of Slash,, Sammy Hagar, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Satriani, Orianthi, Richie Sambora and Alex Lifeson to play on his latest solo effort, American Rock ’N’ Roll. Expect to hear songs from it as well as "Hotel California," the Eagles track he famously co-wrote with Don Henley and Glenn Frey. The classic rock guitarist performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Impressions of France and Spain
Expect to hear music from the French Impressionistic period when violinist Simone Lamsma joins the Cleveland Orchestra for this concert at Blossom. It begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Queer Print + Zine Fair & Queer Letterpress Exhibition
Local, regional and national queer printmakers and zinesters will set up booths in Zygote Press’s parking lot for this event. You can also expect Queer-owned food trucks, free printmaking demos and other activities for the whole family. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1410 East 30th St., 216-621-2900, zygotepress.com
.
Z107.9 Summer Jam
The local hip-hop station's summer festival comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. MoneyBagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Toosii, Finesse2tymes, Sexxyy Red, Luh Tyler and Superstar Pride are all slated to perform. The music begins at 6 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SUN 08/27
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
This hard rock band's Take Back Your Life tour represents its first full tour since 2018 and supports its eighth full-length album, Divisive
, which it recorded with producer Drew Fulk (Motionless in White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect) in Nashville. “Hey You,” the album’s first single, a song with '90s industrial rock undertones, became a big hit, and the current single, "Bad Man" is currently charting. The band returns to Blossom tonight at 6:30. Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
