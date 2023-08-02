15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 3-6)

click to enlarge
Katherine “Sunshine“ Johnson
The Rumble.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 08/03
The Rumble
After working together for years in Cha Wa, Second Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. of the Golden Eagles, trumpeter Aurélien Barnes, trombonist José Maize Jr., bassist TJ Norris, guitarist Ari Teitel and keyboardist Andriu Yanovski teamed up with drummer Trenton O'Neal to form the Rumble. The group fuses iconic New Orleans funk (think the Meters and the Neville Brothers). Tonight's show starts at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus
This traveling group creates an over-the-top show that combines vaudeville, circus and sideshow spectacle. Expect jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, plate spinning, sword swallowing, brain twisters and other "risk-taking feats" when the group performs tonight at 7 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Cleveland Play House presents this play about famous writer Erma Bombeck. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 20.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
BorderLight Festival
A celebration of performance talent that takes place at venues from the conventional to the unlikely, BroderLight Fringe Festival returns to Playhouse Square this weekend. It features both touring artists as well as emerging local artists. There will be theater, dance, circus and standup comedy. Check the website for a complete schedule.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, borderlightcle.com
.
Bring It On — The Musical
Loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name, Bring It On — The Musical
features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q
), music and lyrics by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights
, Hamilton
), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal
) and lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity
). Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the musical runs through Sunday at the Near West Theatre.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Browns vs. New York Jets
To kick off the 2023 season, the Browns play a special Hall of Fame preseason game tonight at 8 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The game coincides with the induction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, which takes place on Saturday.
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. Tonight, Nitebridge performs. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
.
Gaelic Storm
The popular Irish group that began its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, CA returns to House of Blues. The group regularly plays 200 shows a year and tours the entire world. Just last year, it added acclaimed fiddler Natalya Kay. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Invisible Soul Launch Party
In Invisible Soul
, his new book that was years in the making, local writer and scholar Carlo Wolff takes a deep dive into the history of Cleveland's underrated soul and R&B scene. He'll be on hand tonight for this release party that takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Negative Space.
1541 East 38th St., 216-470-6092, facebook.com/Thinknegativespace/
.
Diana Krall
Jazz and classical singer-songwriter Diana Krall comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30. Krall released her 16th album, This Dream of You
, in 2022.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Los Lobos
Los Lobos introduced its distinctive South-of-the-border sound to American audiences decades ago. A few years back, it even toured to mark its 50th anniversary. The East Los Angeles band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30. The local Latin band the Labra Brothers will open, and the gig will mark the first public show that'll include all five Labra siblings.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Adam Ray
This comedian who currently has a recurring role on Immigrant, the Hulu series about the founder of the Chippendales strip show, also hosts the popular podcast About Last Night
, which has featured guests such as Sandra Bullock, Bill Burr, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Derulo, Nick Swardson, Lisa Kudrow and Tom Segura. Ray performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys perform at tonight's event. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
FRI 08/04
Earthquake
Better known by his stage name Earthquake, Nathaniel Martin Stroman has worked as an actor, voice artist and comedian since the 1980s. His jokes tend to steer clear of current events as he talks generally about the trials and tribulations of being in relationships. "I've been investing in women for 40 years and have yet to see a profit," he jokes in one routine. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
First Friday Hop
From 6 to 9 tonight at this special Downtown Cleveland Alliance event, there will be live-themed performances with curated market vendors, a food truck and beverages available for purchase on three different stages across downtown. A free trolley on a loop will stop at all the performance sites, making it easy to hop on and hop off.
downtowncleveland.com
.
GlamGore: Wasteland Warriors
GlamGore is one of few premier and highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a successful and empowering presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form. Tonight's event at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights features Ryder Slowly, Mikayla Denise, Karma Khaos, Erica Martinez and Dahli. It begins at 9.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
It's Rock N Blast tonight and tomorrow night at Progressive Field as the Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox, one of their division rivals. Both teams recently traded away some of their best players in anticipation of missing the playoffs. They'll go at again on Sunday too.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore First Fridays will take place every first Friday of the month through Sept. 1 in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district. These free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and the Magic City Brewing Company outdoor beer garden. Oddmall host what it's calling the Rubber City Rumpus market, which will feature more than 40 purveyors of art, games, toys, comics and collectibles, while the Rialto Theatre hosts an open mic.
Kenmore Boulevard between 13th and 16th St., Akron, betterkenmore.org
.
MIX: Bourbon Street Parade
MIX, the monthly party hosted by Cleveland Museum of Art, celebrates the birthday of the late jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong with a performance by Mike Wade’s Nasty Nati Brass Band, a New Orleans second line–inspired brass band. DJ Pillo bookends the evening with sets featuring R & B, soul, hip-hop and jazz. Creole-inspired food items and cocktails, beer, and wine will be available for purchase from Bon Appétit. The event begins at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Mudvayne: The Pscyhotherapy Sessions
Last year, this hard rock group embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, but this summer tour that brings it to Blossom marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, who'll be performing for the first time in eight years, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Once on This Island
Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love
by Rosa Guy, Once On This Island
tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid
and the struggle of young love in West Side Story, this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. Curtain times for the play, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays..
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Red Hands Family Reunion
A group of gospel acts will perform prior to a headlining performance by the Red Hands Family Reunion. The event takes place today at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
WMMS Buzzard Fest
Nineties alt-rock acts Incubus, Bush, Live and Filter headline this music festival that takes place today and tomorrow at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. There will also be art, activities for all ages, adventure, education, and food. Doors open today at 3 p.m.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victoryparkohio.com
.
SAT 08/05
Zac Brown Band
On tour in support of its latest album, The Comeback (Deluxe)
, which features re-recorded tracks with rock/country stars Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson and Ingrid Andress, Zac Brown Band rolls into Canton tonight to play the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The concert begins at 8.
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com
.
EarthQuaker Day '23
EarthQuaker Day officially begins at 11 a.m. today at EarthQuaker Devices HQ with pedal clinics from EQD founder and lead designer Jamie Stillman, and composer and instrument designer Jon Sonnenberg, who recently co-composed Confluence, a special collaboration between the Akron Symphony Orchestra and EarthQuaker Devices. The afternoon of live music begins at 1 on the EQD grounds with Cello Azul, a Latinx cellist from Long Beach, CA. The Cleveland duo Me:You and Youngstown-based the Vindys will also perform. There will be prizes, food trucks, shop tours, pedal sales and doodles, and vendors from Akron and beyond.
350 W. Bowery St., Akron, earthquakerday.com
.
Lakewood Arts Fest
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Detroit Avenue from Belle to Arthur becomes a creative oasis today for 15,000 collectors and art lovers as the Lakewood Arts Festival returns. The juried festival hosts more than 175 national artists and makers displaying painting, prints, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture. fiber and more. Latinx business owner and Project Runway alumni Valerie Mayen will be on hand with her line of handmade garments made in the U.S., and Kathy Oda from North Carolina will bring large format sculptural glass to Ohio. This year’s musical performers include Liz Bullock, the Andrew McManus Trio, Assane M’Baye Senegalese Drums, and Maura Rogers and the Bellows.
lakewoodartsfest.org
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Live @ The Lighthouse Music Festival Series
The final [email protected]
Lighthouse Music Festival Series concert, which takes place at 2 p.m. today at the Lighthouse Amphitheater behind the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse, will feature a Jerry Garcia birthday bash. Dupree's Dead Band, Citizens' Band and the JiMiller Band will perform. Food trucks will be on hand; admission is free.
facebook.com/FairportConcertSeries/
.
Music from the Sole
Led by Brazilian dancer/choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and by bassist/composer Gregory Richardson, Music from the Soul embraces tap’s unique nature as a "blend of sound and movement, incorporating wide-ranging influences like samba, passinho, Afro-Cuban, jazz, and house." The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Sand Fest
AIA Cleveland, the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects, brings Sand Fest, its signature summer event, back to Edgewater Beach. The annual gathering aims to promote public awareness of the role architects play and raise funds for the ACE (Architecture Construction Engineering) Mentor Program. The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway NW, aiacleveland.com/sandfest/
.
Sibelius’s First Symphony
David Robertson conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it takes on pieces by Snider, Adams and Sibelius. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
WGAR Country Jam
Country superstar Chris Young headlines Country Jam, which takes place today at 1:30 p.m. at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgevile. He's the most nominated artist at last year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The concert will also feature the first-ever solo Cleveland concert performance by Brian Kelley, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line. Gavin DeGraw, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Kidd G and Northeast Ohio's own Mark Leach will also perform.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victoryparkohio.com
.
SUN 08/06
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Dubbed the Final Lap Tour, this trek will feature 50 Cent reportedly performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that haven't been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend Busta Rhymes as well as Jeremih, an R&B singer who just released the single “Room” featuring fast-rising Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz. The show starts at 7 tonight at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Happy Together Tour 2023
The latest incarnation of the Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. It rolls into MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up
A comedian who's amassed some 12 million followers on social media, Trey Kennedy, who hosts the podcast Correct Opinions
and has released the self-produced comedy special Are You For Real?
, comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Baylen Levine: The Never Grow Up Tour
Dubbed the King of the Youth, Baylen Levine aims to be a role model for his 10 million followers across Youtube, Tiktok and Instagram. Dude lives a clean lifestyle and abstains from drugs, alcohol, and even vaping. He has created a successful merchandise collaboration in partnership with Zumiez, and he encourages his young GenZ audience to make healthy choices. His current tour that comes to town tonight features his friends Lil Peej, Kyle Johnson, Sebastian Benitez, Noah Canada and Double Trouble. The show starts at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Revivalists
With “Kid,” the infectious single from their new album, Pour It Out Onto the Night
, the Revivalists have yet another hit on their hands. Expect to hear the hopeful anthem when the New Orleans-based band performs tonight at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The show begins at 6. Band of Horses and the Heavy Heavy share the bill.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
