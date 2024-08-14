15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 15-18)

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 08/15
The 12th Annual International Ohio Burlesque Festival 2024
More than 70 performers from all over the world will be on hand for this annual event that takes place from today through Saturday at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Doors open at 7 each night.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Jeff "Skunk" Baxter
Known for his work with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter has collaborated with Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and Barbra Streisand. For this show at the Music Box, he'll showcase his first solo album, Speed of Heat. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
The jam band that started playing college parties in Boulder, CO in the '80s comes to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, where it performs at 8 tonight.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Come from Away
This musical centers on the aftermath of 9/11 when air flights descended en masse in Gander, Newfoundland, stranding an international array of travelers in this tiny Canadian town. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Christopher Ashley, the play comes to Connor Palace at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Feast of the Assumption
The annual Feast of the Assumption takes place today through Saturday in Little Italy. Once again, Holy Rosary Church's parish hosts this free, family-friendly festival. Carnival rides and games, live music (including opera, Italian choirs and local bands) and a casino in the church's lower level are all available for entertainment during the fest.
littleitalyfeast.com.
Golden Girls — The Laughs Continue
This play imagines what Miami’s "sassiest seniors" would've been doing in 2023 if the popular TV show had continued into the future. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 25.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Hootie & the Blowfish
When Hootie & the Blowfish played Blossom in 2019, the band began its set with a rousing rendition of “Hannah Jane,” and singer Darius Rucker effortlessly commanded the stage, even though his voice was a bit buried in the mix at the concert's start. He led the audience through a clap-along “I Go Blind,” and his voice came into focus on a cover of Radney Foster’s “A Fine Line.” Expect a similar performance when the band returns to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Mozart & Bruckner
Conductor Franz Welser-Möst leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on Bruckner's Fourth Symphony and Mozart's "Haffner" Symphony. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Third Thursdays
Third Thursdays, this new local music series at Cleveland Museum of Art's Transformer Station, features a mix of live local music and interviews with the artists. Curated and hosted by Ideastream Public Media radio personalities, each event pairs a different show host with a band. The events, which take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., are free, but a ticket is required. Aidan Plank and Pulse Quartet are slated to perform at tonight's event.
1460 West 29th St., 216-938-5429, transformerstation.org.
FRI 08/16
The Folk Implosion
After a 30-year hiatus, Lou Barlow and John Davis, the guys in the indie rock act the Folk Implosion, have reunited. They perform tonight at 6 at Treelawn Music Hall.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com.
Sunset Sounds
This special event at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights features local acts that play a variety of styles of music, including folk, soul, rock and blues. Tonight at 7, Apostle Jones will perform. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com.
Chuchito Valdes International Trio
A master of Cuban music, Chuchito Valdez has also extensively studied classical music. His original compositions and arrangements draw on classical harmonic and structural techniques. He draws on many styles including Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz, Bebop, Danzon, Cha-Cha-Cha, Son Montuno and much more. Valdés currently resides in Cancun, Mexico and is a frequent performer in the United State and Canada., He and his band perform at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Market Garden Brewery.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com.
SAT 08/17
Book Talk: Black Woman on Board
Today at 2 p.m. at Visible Voice Books, Donna J. Nicol will discuss the legacy of Black women in leadership, topics she writes about in her new book, Black Woman on Board. It's free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com.
Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Cleveland Browns' preseason continues with this exhibition game at Browns Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings. Starters such as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are likely to rest to avoid injury, but backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is likely to get some snaps. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com.
Caged Thunder 28
The mixed martial arts competition comes to Jacobs Pavilion today at 4:30 p.m. More than a dozen fights are slated to go down, including the top-billed bout between Jerrell Hodge and Valodia Aivazian.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Angie McMahon
This singer-songwriter arrives at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights after playing Glastonbury and in front of 14,000 fans in Australia. Expect to hear some tunes from an upcoming EP featuring songs that were written and recorded during the same period as her new album Light, Dark, Light Again. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Midnight
This locally based metal act officially consists of just one man, a masked singer-guitarist who goes by the name Athenar. Over the course of the past 20 years, he's released demos, splits and EPs. Last year, he returned with Midnight‘s sixth full-length, Hellish Expectations. With backing from a few hand-picked supporting musicians, Athenar performs at 8 p.m. at the Rock Hall. Manimals and Purgatory open the show.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Old Brooklyn Art Hop
Businesses along the Broadview/Spring corridor in Old, Brooklyn are participating in this monthly Art Hop event that highlights a growing creative sector in Old Brooklyn that, includes three new art galleries which opened within the last 15 months. Multiple other area businesses also feature creative events and/or products. The event is free. It starts at 12:30 p.m.
pinwheelgallery.com.
Peninsula Flea
This upscale flea market features handmade, repurposed and vintage items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. Local musicians Brent Kirby and Taylor Lamborn are slated to perform, and food vendors will be on hand. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hale Farm & Village. Admission is free.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org.
Plush Party
Every third Saturday of each month between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Cleveland Museum of Art hosts this event that offers a firsthand look at the art-making process. Each session provides the opportunity to "engage and interact" with a different Northeast Ohio maker during pop-up demonstrations and activities. Admission is free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Sensory-Friendly Saturday
Sensory-Friendly Saturday events at the Cleveland Museum of Art offer "adaptations" to meet diverse sensory-processing needs every third Saturday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. Guests on the autism spectrum, people experiencing dementia and those of all ages who have intellectual or developmental disabilities are invited to participate in a calming museum experience with less stimulation in a section of the museum’s galleries before they open to the public.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it plays Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony as well as Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Tennis in the Land
This annual event that takes place through Aug. 24 at Jacobs Pavilion features some of the best women tennis players in the world. Players such as Liudmila Samsonova, Leylah Fernandez, Wang Xinyu and Kateřina Siniaková are the top seeds for this year’s tournament. Consult the website for a complete schedule.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, tennisintheland.com.
Dweezil Zappa
The son of the late Frank Zappa brings his the Rox(Postroph)y Tour to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7. If previous shows are any indication, you can expect to hear Zappa take on more than 20 of his dad's tunes, include "You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here" and "Approximate."
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
SUN 08/18
Myq Kaplan
This clever comedian called his recent Amazon special Small, Dork and Handsome. As a result, you can expect to hear a few self-deprecating jokes when he performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
