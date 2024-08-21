15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 22-25)

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 08/22
Marc Cohn
The Cleveland-born singer-songwriter who won a Grammy in the early '90s and had a huge hit with his ballad "Walking Memphis" performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood
When the Doobie Brothers opened for Santana at Blossom in 2019, they delivered an opening set laden with their hits from the '70s. The band played hits such as "China Grove,” a track that featured pitch perfect harmony vocals, with a real fierceness. Expect something similar tonight when the classic rock act returns to Blossom at 7. Keyboardist Steve Winwood shares the bill.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Jared Freid
As the title of his latest standup special, 37 & Single, implies, comedian Jared Freid likes to tell jokes about dating. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. He'll also perform again at the club tomorrow and Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Golden Girls — The Laughs Continue
This play imagines what Miami’s "sassiest seniors" would've been doing in 2023 if the popular TV show had continued into the future. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Boney James
The chart-topping sax man comes to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30 as part of a tour in support of his 18th studio album, Detour.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Owen
The Death Cab for Cutie-inspired Owen, the solo vehicle for Mike Kinsella (American Football, Cap'n Jazz, LIES and other collaborative ventures) comes to town in support of its new album, The Falls of Sioux. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Singer-songwriter Jeremy Boyle opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Silverada
Formerly known as Mike & the Moonpies, this terrific alt-country band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom as it brings its tour in support of its new self-titled album to town. Jason Scott & the High Heat open the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
A Taste of Black Cleveland
This event featuring Black chefs of Cleveland takes place from 6 to 11 tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Guests will vote on the signature dishes that chefs prepare at the event, and a grand prize will be awarded.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Rob Ward & Friends
Cleveland's own Rob Ward brings a few of his comedic friends to the Cleveland Funny Bone tonight at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com.
FRI 08/23
The Avett Brothers
Back in the early 2000s, this folk rock group out of North Carolina started playing a primitive approximation of bluegrass and folk music but has evolved into a band that can adroitly draw from a wide range of influences. On tour in support of a self-titled album, the band performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion. Sammy Rae & the Friends open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Band leader Randy Bachman gained fame with both the Guess Who and BTO. He now has more than120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. He brings BTO to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Michael Blackson
Known as the "African King of Comedy," Michael Blackson developed his comedic skills with original humor and the ability to be fearless on stage. He jokes about current affairs and takes aim at celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Michael Jordan; however, he also focuses on more serious topics such as race, his love for America and his African descent. He performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com.
Boys Like Girls
Veterans of the now-defunct Warped Tour, this emo band had success right out of the gate with its 2006 self-titled debut, which yielded the Panic! at the Disco-like hit "The Great Escape." The group performs at 8 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Leanna Firestone
The indie pop singer-songwriter who writes introspective love songs (think Liz Phair or Juliana Hatfield) on a slew of EPs she's released over the past few years performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Brye opens.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
Guardians vs. Texas Rangers
After winning the World Series last year, the Texas Rangers have struggled to stay competitive this season and are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether. They come to Progressive Field today for the start of a three-game series. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Samara Joy
Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, this soul/jazz singer won high praise for last year's Linger Awhile, which even picked up a Grammy. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Graham Nash
The two-time Rock Hall Inductee brings his tour in support of his new album, Now, to the Kent Stage. Nash has called the release the "most personal" album he's ever made.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Ike Reilly
The veteran singer-songwriter will perform after a screening of a documentary film, Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night, that chronicles the career of this former hotel doorman. The event begins at 7 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
SAT 08/24
30 Years of Hopeless Records
Today and tomorrow, the Rock Hall celebrate 30 years of the punk label Hopeless Records as its hosts the label's traveling road show during a special weekend of performances by Hopeless artists, and an additional exhibit dedicated to the label. The weekend will feature performances from Awsten Knight from Waterparks, Illuminati Hotties, Dan Campbell from the Wonder Years and Scene Queen. Alt Press founder Mike Shea will host a Q&A panel as well. Check the Rock Hall website for a complete schedule.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Cleveland Garlic Festival
The Cleveland Garlic Festival takes place this weekend at Shaker Square, home to the weekly North Union Farmers Market. The annual event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. today and from noon to 6 p.m. tomorrow. This year, there will be over 40 varieties of garlic from area farms and vendors. Highlights include Zanzibar's garlic shrimp, Edwin's garlic chicken wings, and Mitchell's garlic ice cream in addition to garlic grill offs and live music.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, clevelandgarlicfestival.org.
Brett Goldstein
Known for portraying Roy Kent, the aging soccer star on the Apple + TV show Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein brings his standup show to the State Theatre. He performs at 6 and 9 tonight and at 7 tomorrow night.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Melbourne's King Gizzard has made a name for itself with its experimental jams that draw from both psych rock and synth pop. The band released two LPs in 2021 that received praise from all the usual hipster media outlets (Pitchfork, Stereogum, SPIN). The psychedelic rock band comes to town tonight as part of a tour in support of its latest effort, Flight b741. The group plays at 6 tonight at Jacobs Pavilion. The indie rock band Geese opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
SUN 08/25
The Robert Cray Band and Steve Earle
Bluesman Robert Cray and alt-country icon Steve Earle bring their co-headlining tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Cray had his biggest hits in the '80s but has kept steadily recording and touring and so has Earle, who just released his live album, Alone Again (Live), which features his hits “Copperhead Road,” “The Galway Girl" and “Guitar Town." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
O.A.R.
Perhaps best known for the quirky underground hit "That Was A Crazy Game of Poker," the jam band with Columbus, OH roots returns to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 6. Fitz and the Tantrums open the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
One World Day
Since 1945 the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation (CCGF) has celebrated this event that exemplifies the theme of "peace through mutual understanding." With the streets closed to traffic, visitors can stroll, bike, scoot or ride the free shuttles throughout the 250-acre area and visit many of gardens. Throughout the day, there will be ethnic and cultural performances on the main stage at the Centennial Peace Plaza. The Parade of Flags, which takes place at noon, will feature more than 1,000 people from more than 50 cultures marching with flags and traditional clothing of their heritage. Admission is free.
1051 Martin Luther King Blvd., clevelandoneworldday.org.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
Riverfest Charity Boat Parade
CLE Tiki Barge in collaboration with Collision Bend Brewing and, other waterfront establishments in the Flats, hosts the inaugural Browns-themed Boat Parade to raise money for a Cleveland charity. Inspired by the Mafia Charity Boat Parade in Buffalo, this event asks Browns fans and boaters to parade up and down the river decked out in orange and brown. A portion of event proceeds will be donated to Rec2Connect Foundation. Rec2Connect will host a 50/50 raffle and a variety of other raffles at Collision Bend Brewing Company. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m.
1250 Old River Road, 216-273-7879, cletikibarge.com.
Sinatra and Beyond
Singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare pays tribute to Frank Sinatra at this special concert that takes place tonight at 7 at Blossom. The Blossom Festival Band will back him up.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
