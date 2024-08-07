15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 8-11)

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 08/08
An Evening with John Legend
The gifted singer-songwriter comes to Blossom tonight at 7 to perform with the Cleveland Orchestra. Press materials for the concert promise "intimate re-imaginings" of hits such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People" and "Tonight."
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com.
Elephant Sessions
A festival favorite that's played Glastonbury, Byron Bay Bluesfest and Colours of Ostrava, this Scottish indie-folk act comes to the Winchester in Lakewood tonight at 8 as part of its first U.S. tour. The trek supports the new album, For the Night.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.
Golden Girls — The Laughs Continue
This play imagines what Miami’s "sassiest seniors" would've been doing in 2023 if the popular TV show had continued into the future. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 25.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Katy Kirby
Singer-songwriter Katy Kirby’s latest album, Blue Raspberry, "traces the crescendo and collapse of new love, savoring and scrutinizing the saccharine artificiality that sustains romantic fantasy," as it's put in press materials. Kirby's tour in support of the album brings her to Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The show begins at 7 p.m.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
MJ
A talented if controversial performer, the late pop star Michael Jackson was a singular talent. This Tony-winning musical celebrates his musical legacy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Music Keynote to the City Presentation
Jim Bonfanti of the Raspberries, Amy Carmen, Councilman Bryan Kazy, the Sr. Policy Advisor to Mayor Bibb and Rock Hall CEO will gather at noon today at the Rock Hall for a special dedication to the Raspberries, arguably one of the best groups to ever come out of Cleveland, and the late Eric Carmen, a member of the group and successful solo artist who passed away earlier this year.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com.
Summer on the Square
This bi-weekly series of community events takes place every other Thursday throughout the summer on Shaker Square's green space. The family-friendly events will showcase some of Cleveland's finest artists and local businesses. The events are free.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com.
Dale Watson
This honky-tonk icon takes his inspiration from the likes of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and George Strait. A true American treasure, he performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club. Local singer-songwriter Thor Platter opens.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
FRI 08/09
BANNERS
The English indie-pop act BANNERS (a.k.a. Michael Joseph Nelson) bring his headlining tour in support of his new album, All Back to Mine, to the Beachland Ballroom. The show begins at 8 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Lewis Black
Comedian Lewis Black regularly touches on current events, social media, politics and anything else that "exposes the hypocrisy and madness in the world," as he puts it. Given the state of the world, Black's analysis of the "hypocrisy and madness in the world" seems all the more relevant. The comedian brings his farewell tour to Hilarities tonight at 6:30 and 9:15. He performs again tomorrow night at 6 and 8:45.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay's music crosses over into the pop world, something that's apparent on the band's debut, Where It All Began. The group brings its Heartbreak on the Map Tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Five for Fighting
To date, the indie rock group Five For Fighting has released six studio albums, and frontman John Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World” and “Easy Tonight.” Tonight at 7, he brings the band to House of Blues Cambridge Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Happy Together 2024 Tour
The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, the Association, Badfinger, the Vogues and the Cowsills will all perform as part of this nostalgic multi-band bill. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Lamb of God and Mastodon
The two veteran metal acts bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Mastodon's Leviathan and Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake were both originally released on Aug. 31, 2004 and so this tour is dubbed Ashes of the Leviathan. Both bands will play the albums in their entirety. Kerry King and Unearth open. The show begins at 5 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Loganberry Books 17th Annual Author Alley
This annual literary event featuring local authors talking about and selling their books returns to Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights this weekend. The event begins with a ticketed opening reception that takes place today from 6-8 p.m. Free events then take place from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday.
13015 Larchmere Blvd., Shaker Heights, 216-795-9800, loganberrybooks.com.
Aida Rodriguez
This comedian and actress has survived two kidnappings as well as sexual abuse. Rodriguez, who performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at Cleveland Funny Bone, regularly talks about her back story in her standup routines.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com.
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont goes tropical today from 5 to 9 p.m. with a “let’s luau” theme and extended hours at art galleries and retail shops. Tremont’s restaurants and bars will offer a variety of tropical-themed food and drink specials at 40-plus pop-up vendors along Professor Avenue. The Inlet Dance Theater will perform in Lincoln Park as part of Arts in August, and DrURawesome and his Guinness World Record bubbles will perform as well.
walkabouttremont.com.
SAT 08/10
Book Talk: A People's Guide to Abolition and Disability Justice
Katie Tastrom, author of A People's Guide to Abolition and Disability Justice, and activists C Stonebraker-Martinez and Jeanne Li. Katie Tastrom will be on hand for this free book talk that takes place at 3 p.m. at Visible Voice Books.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com.
Lorain Brewfest
In addition to an array of beers, meads and wines, this festival that takes place at Black River Landing in downtown Lorain will offer food, games and music. It all begins at 11 a.m.
421 Black River Ln., Lorain, lorainbrewfest.com.
Browns vs. Green Bay Packers
The Cleveland Browns' season literally kicks off with this exhibition game at Browns Stadium against the Green Bay Packers. Starters such as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are likely to rest to avoid injury, but the preseason game launches what should be a tough season as the Browns' schedule is much more difficult than last year. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com.
Chardon BrewFest
Ohio breweries such as Eleventhree Brewing Company, 8th Day Brewing, Columbus Brewing Co., Double Wing Brewing Co. , Great Lakes Brewing Co. and Masthead Brewing will be on hand today for the Chardon BrewFest that takes place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Chardon Square. There will also be live music at the event. facebook.com/ChardonBrewFest/.
Civil War Reenactment
The 90-acre Hale Farm & Village grounds will transform as period re-enactors take to the mid-nineteenth century outdoor living history museum. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, you can experience a re-enactment of the war that nearly broke the country in half.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org.
Cleveland Cultural Fest
The Rock Hall celebrates Cleveland's diverse cultures and communities with this special event featuring live music and family activities. It takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Groundworks Dance Theater
After 25 years, the nationally recognized and critically acclaimed GroundWorks DanceTheater presents its final performances at this special show at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The event begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Iration and Pepper
The two SoCal-based alternative acts bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Denm and Artikal Sound System open. The concert begins at 5 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV
Xscape and SWV bring their co-headlining tour to Blossom tonight at 7. Xscape scored a handful of hits in the '90s before breaking up. The group reformed in 2017. SWV also saw a good amount of success in the '90s. It broke up as well but reformed in 2005.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Sunset Beach Fest
There will be beach games, family activities, live music, food, and free opportunities to paddle on the lake at this special event that takes place today from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Park in Lorain. Admission is free.
1800 W. Erie Ave., Lorain, 440-245-1193.
SUN 08/11
All White Affair
DJ K-Nyce & DJ Corey Grand will man the wheels of steel at this special event that features specialty cocktails, music and dancing. It takes place at 4 p.m. at the Grand Foyer at Severance.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Concerts at Lakeview Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions to set the lineup. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket or picnic basket. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com.
A Harmonica Salute to Reese Black Germany
Today at 5 p.m., the Beachland Ballroom will celebrate and remember the life and times of Reese Black Germany, a popular local harmonica player who passed away last year at age 64. Local harp players as well as the bands that Reese shared the stage with will be on hand. Acts such as Blues Chronicles, Black & Coe, Nothing Fancy and Blues on Fire are slated to perform at the tribute, a Cleveland Blues Society event held in conjunction with the nonprofit Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future.
15711 Waterloo Road, 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Kidz Bop Live 2024
The family friendly pop show rolls into Blossom today at 4 p.m. Expect to hear songs such as "Espresso," “greedy” and “Lil Boo Thang” at this G-rated concert.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
LoveMuffinPalooza 2024
LoveMuffinPalooza 2024, the annual music festival/fundraiser put on by locally based Love Muffin Records, returns to the Bop Stop today. Doors are at 5:30 pm and the music begins at 6:30 pm. The event is a fundraiser for the Gathering Place, a cancer support center with locations in Beachwood and Westlake. In addition to performances by local acts, there will also be a raffle with over 150 prizes from local Cleveland businesses.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org.
MGK Day on the Block
As part of a special tribute to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has ties to Cleveland, there will be an outdoor street party today on West 6th Street in the Warehouse District. Expect food trucks and a variety of vendors. The event is open to all ages and is free with a donation. It takes place from 3-9 p.m.
mgkday.com.
