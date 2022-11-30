15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 1-4)

Livenation.com
THU 12/01
Brett Eldredge
Beginning as a single live Christmas show in Nashville, this tour was inspired by Eldredge’s 2016 Christmas album, Glow
. The LP arrived at No. 2 on the country charts upon release and featured the Billboard Adult Contemporary and Holiday Music Chart-topping duet “Baby, It’s Cold Outside (feat. Meghan Trainor).” Eldredge offered up even more holiday tunes with Mr. Christmas. Expect to hear tunes from both releases when he performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
A Christmas Carol
The Great Lakes Theater production of Charles Dickens' classic never fails to engage and delight. This annual tribute to knee-jerk liberal sentiments, like compassion for the downtrodden, is always a must-see, whether you've seen it before or not. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Elgar & Walton
Up-and-coming piano virtuoso Behzod Abduraimov takes on Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto in this program featuring the Cleveland Orchestra. The concert, which begins tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, will also feature selections by Elgar and Walton. Performances will also take place tomorrow and Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
John Heffron
After winning Season 2 of Last Comic Standing
, comedian John Heffron has performed on The Tonight Show
, Chelsea Lately
, The Late Late Show
, HBO, FX, VH1, A&E and CMT, and he's taped two separate Comedy Central specials and did an hour-long special for Netflix. Heffron likes to joke about his upbringing and how his father would give him advice about putting the fear of god into his kids by kicking them all out of the house at 7 a.m. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
The Monsters take on the Rochester Americans tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of a two-game series. The two teams will play each other again at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 12/02
An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine
For 30 years now, Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler have kept Over the Rhine, a Cincinnati folk-rock group, going strong. Known for delivering original holiday tunes that capture what it's like to endure a Midwestern winter, the group brings its annual Christmas show to the Kent Stage tonight at 7:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have spent the past couple of years rebuilding in the attempt to put together a competitive team. While they still need several pieces, they have some quality young players. They take on the Cavs tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Affion Crockett
An actor, writer, dancer and comic, Affion Crockett has had roles in everything from Superstore
to Undercover Brother 2
and Always a Bridesmaid
. He comes to the Improv tonight for performances that take place at 7:30 and 10. He's at the club tomorrow night too, performing at 6:30 and 9. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Elf the Musical
Elf the Musical
centers on Buddy, a guy who grew up in the magical North Pole after stowing away in Santa’s bag as an orphaned infant and whose excitable and naive character is in for the culture-shock of a lifetime as he searches for his biological father in New York City. Buddy’s ecstatic nature, and elf suit, leaves him sticking out like a sore thumb in the big city but Buddy must find a way for his family to embrace the spirit of Christmas. Performances take place tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts. A performance also takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The play runs through Dec. 30.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 440-933-6210, beckcenter.org
.
Friday Night Lights!
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History stays open until 8 tonight to feature special programming, including current science presentations, gallery talks, up-close looks at the museum’s animals, in-depth conversations with curators and special guests, and access to the Ralph Mueller Observatory, weather permitting. The events are free for members. For nonmembers, normal admission rates apply, and guests who purchase a ticket at any time on Friday are welcome to stay past 5 p.m. at no additional cost.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
Glamgore: Blood Feast
Featuring performances by Glitter Tits, Jade Uzumaki, Onya Nerve, Robyn DaCultyre and Frankie Doom,, Cleveland’s “Fatale of Filth” Anhedonia Delight presents GlamGore, a reoccurring alternative and themed drag show, tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop. Tickets start at $13.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Hip Hop Nutcracker
Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, Hip Hop Nutcracker
is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky. The cast features a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. The performance takes place at 7:30 tonight at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Holy Ghost: The Life and Death of Free Jazz Pioneer Albert Ayler Book Release Party
Wayland, OH-based writer Richard Koloda spent more than two decades researching his book about the late jazz great Albert Ayler. His resulting book follows Ayler from his beginnings in his native Cleveland to France, where he received his greatest acclaim. Koloda's book also aims to puts to rest speculation concerning his mysterious death. Koloda comes to Visible Voice Books tonight at 7 for a book release party. Ayler’s son and family as well as a former bandmate are expected to be in attendance. The event is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
MAX
On his latest album, 2020's Colour Vision
, this pop singer-songwriter collaborates with the likes of Quinn XCII, Suga of BTS and Chromeo as he shows off his '90s pop influences while delivering music with contemporary appeal. A veteran performer who's been acting and singing since he was a child, MAX performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
MIX: Holiday FUNKtion
Cleveland’s Shoreline Funk All-Stars will deliver a set of funky tunes tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX: Holiday FUNKtion. The event begins at 6 p.m. Food and drink curated by Bon Appétit will also be available for purchase.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
The Nutty Nutcracker
Ballet Theatre of Ohio proves it has a sense of humor with tonight's The Nutty Nutcracker,
a sendup of the classic ballet it performs each year at the Akron Civic Theatre. Organizers assure us that the performance is family friendly but admit that "parts might be considered adult humor." The performance begins at 7 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
A musical based on the popular TV classic by the same name, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
features Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snowman and Yukon Cornelius in telling the story of how Rudolph became the lead reindeer thanks to his glowing nose. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Star Wars Burlesque: Attack of the Tease
Cleveland Burlesque brings this fan favorite back to Beachland Ballroom tonight. The evening presents signature cocktails, vendors and a show that is "non-stop edge of your sit fun" with performers like Zoey Zegai, Lola Loveletter, Heather and Lace, Bella Sin and many more. Doors open at 7:30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Alex Williams
This singer-songwriter has drawn comparisons to country music outlaws such as Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, and his music evokes the likes of the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Townes Van Zandt. His latest album, Waging Peace
, documents the "highs and lows of life for a road-warrior musician," reads a press release about the LP. Williams performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Local singer-songwriter Thor Platter opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 12/03
6th Annual Holiday Market
More than 25 local vendors will be on hand for this annual event that takes place today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at StoneWater. It's billed as a sip-and-shop event, so "boozy cocktails" will be available for purchase.
1 Club Dr., Highland Heights, 440-461-4653, stonewatergolf.com
.
'90s Dance Party! Fundraiser
Brite Winter, a non-profit music and arts festival that takes place in February on the West Bank of the Flats, hosts this special fundraiser tonight at 8 at Phunkenship to support the artists and musicians who'll perform at the 2023 Brite Winter. General admission tickets are $25, $20 if you show up in a '90s costume.
3135 Sackett Ave., 216-417-7743, platformbeer.co/phunkenship
.
Ryan Adams
For his live show, alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams doesn’t play the same set list over and over. Rather, he reworks his old songs and incorporates new ones. On the comeback trail after a series of sexual abuse allegations threatened to derail his career, the prolific singer-songwriter released a series of new studio recordings in the past year. He comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
A Benefit for John Kalman
A vital presence on the local music scene for years, singer-songwriter John Kalman was recently vacationing in California when he sustained a severe head injury plus some broken bones (broken clavicle and broken ribs) from a fall. Kalman, who works at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, is recovering, but he needs help with his medical expenses. This special benefit event to provide him with some assistance begins at 7 tonight at the Grog Shop. Wrong Places, Non Bruises and Gerloscar Supreme Team will perform.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
CLE MOSH
Gabe Gazic and Jordan Gannon, members of the local Cleveland metal band Dying Desolation, decided they wanted Cleveland to have its own heavy music festival much as Mansfield, OH has Inkcarceration and Columbus, OH has Sonic Temple. To that end, they've recruited local and national acts to play the festival they've dubbed CLE MOSH. The event features the national act I Set My Friends on Fire as a headliner. The Worst of Us, Between Home and Serenity, Titans in Time, Pray for Sleep, Denihilist, Dead Cassette, Low Like You and Morning May will also perform, and Dying Desolation is on the bill as well. The inaugural event takes place at 3 p.m. today at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. It’ll run until almost midnight. Tickets cost $15 in advance.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn.
2163 Lee Rd., Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Pete Correale
Pete Correale has filmed three comedy specials and released two comedy albums. He also co-hosts the very popular Pete and Sebastian Show
podcast alongside comedian Sebastian Mansicalco. He performs tonight at 8 at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $35.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Holiday Lantern Tours
From 5 to 10 p.m. today at Hale Farm & Village, you can learn about the history and folklore of gingerbread while on a candle-lit tour through our historic grounds. You'll also see village residents as they prepare for the holiday season in the 1840s. Reservations are required.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Krampus Night with Krampus of Cleveland
From 6 to 8:30 tonight at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, vendors will sell Krampus swag at this special event. You can also mull spices, sip on a cocktail from the outdoor bar, and listen to Erin Nicole Neal and the Chill Factors. Check the Botanical Garden website for ticket prices. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to W.A.G.S. 4 Kids.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org
.
Light Up Lakewood
From 4 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Lakewood, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season with a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, the Roundstone Beer Garden, a holiday train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks and children’s games. It all concludes with a fireworks show over Kauffman Park. Admission is free.
lakewoodalive.org
.
The Nutcracker
In the past, Akron Beacon Journal readers have voted the Ballet Theatre of Ohio's production of The Nutcracker
as Akron's No. 1 holiday show. Set on Christmas Eve, the ballet, as you know, tells the story of a young girl and her beloved doll. As the clock strikes midnight, magical things begin to happen. Today's performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tomorrow's performance takes places at 2 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Season's Bleedings 2
This yuletide horror marathon at the Capitol Theatre features screenings of the original Black Christmas
(1974) and 30 Days of Night
(2007) along with an advance showing of Christmas Bloody Christmas
(2022) and a special 40th anniversary screening of Friday the 13th Part 3
(1982) from a new digital 3D print. It all starts at 4 p.m.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Woodchopper's Ball
Nine award winning finger-style guitarists gather for this annual event that takes place at 7 p.m. at the Kent Stage. Brian Henke, the founder of the Woodchoppers Ball and one of Northeast Ohio’s finest fingerstyle guitarists will be among the acts performing. A portion of the proceeds benefit the NEO Coalition for the Homeless.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 12/04
Karla Bonoff/Livingston Taylor
Karla Bonoff brings her first-ever holiday tour, entitled Home for the Holidays, to the Kent Stage tonight. Accompanying her is her longtime friend, singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor. They’ll be performing their interpretations of various holiday classics along with some of their original music. Bonoff will also be performing music from her critically acclaimed holiday album, Silent Night
. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Rachel Brown Holiday Show
The talented local singer plays a special holiday show that'll feature a mix of holiday music by Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt and Brown herself. The event begins at noon at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
For King + Country Christmas
It's the time of the season for Christmas concerts, and proof of that lies in the fact that For King + Country brings its A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 LIVE Experience to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7. Tickets start at $24.99.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Holiday CircleFest
This annual event returns to University Circle today from noon to 7 p.m. It features skating on the Rink at Wade Oval, food trucks, a chance to visit with Mr. Jingeling, ice carving demonstrations, and horse-drawn carriage rides. The local band Sheela & the Others will perform as well. University Circle’s museums, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cleveland History Center will offer holiday exhibits, activities, performances and shopping.
universitycircle.org
.
Kiry Shabazz
A stand-up from Cleveland who's now based in Los Angeles, Kiry Shabazz won first place at the Rooster T Feathers Comedy Competition. He's also been a World Series of Comedy Satellite Competition winner and was selected for the Laughing Skull Festival. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
