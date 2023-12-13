15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 14-17)

Rockhall.com
Ohio City Singers return to the Rock Hall on Friday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 12/14
Black Nativity
Cleveland's Karamu House presents this retelling of retelling of the traditional New Testament account of the Nativity story. Expect gospel music and dramatic dance in addition to the biblical narrative. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens was a hell of a writer, but he could be a tad verbose. So it's convenient that there have been so many great stage and screen versions of his classic ghost story. One of them — required viewing for anyone with a Netflix membership — is the 1951 movie starring Alastair Sim as a Scrooge for all eternity. And the other is this Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival production, which never fails to engage and delight. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts
Brett Mitchell conducts this musical extravaganza that returns to the Mandel Concert Hall tonight at 7:30. Expect to hear classical takes on Christmas classics. Performances continue through Dec. 23.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440-243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
Monsters vs. Belleville Senators
Tonight and tomorrow night at 7, the Monsters take on the Belleville Senators at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Since tomorrow night's game falls on a Friday, there will be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 select beer specials.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Straight No Chaser — Sleighin' It Tour
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
FRI 12/15
818 Holiday Market
This year, the 818 Holiday Market the market will be held at the old Fahrenheit restaurant. Each night will feature more than 20 artists and makers, who will have fine art, glass sculpture, candles, soaps, jewelry and "little treasures of all kinds" for sale. Sweets and hot chocolate will be served. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.,
2417 Professor Ave., merrittphoto.com
.
Raymond Arroyo
Special guest Frankie Avalon joins this lounge singer as he takes on Christmas standards at this performance at the State Theatre. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet option with Arroyo.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Friday Night Lights
This after hours event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History features Eclipse Fever, an original program in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, 3D movies, current science presentations, encounters with the museum’s animal ambassadors, guided night walks through the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Guests can also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album,The Dark Side of the Moon,
with an immersive planetarium experience that will take you on a mind-bending audiovisual journey. The event goes until 8 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
The Nutcracker
Cleveland Ballet presents this famous ballet in two acts based on the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ohio City Singers
With a series of annual high-spirited end-of-year shows filled with fans who can belt out most of the band’s original 60-song holiday catalogue, the Ohio City Singers have established themselves as a seasonal staple. Comprised of an all-star cast of Northeast Ohio rockers who take time away from their individual projects to embrace the magic of the holidays, the 10-member supergroup performs at 8 tonight at the Rock Hall. Local writer Annie Zaleski will be onsite to sell and sign copies of her new book, This is Christmas, Song by Song
.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Jon Reep
Channeling a comedy style similar to the Blue Collar Comedy group but with a more youthful edge, Jon Reep, who takes the stage at Hilarities tonight and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:45, has a unique brand of country comedy might go over the heads of most fast moving city folk, but is honest and most importantly hysterical. Reep touches on subjects such as attending the county fair, watching NASCAR and getting kicked out of a Panthers game. Reep’s face seems to light up when he’s on stage as he obviously cares about the subject matter and loves comedy.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Scuba Claus Merry Meet & Greets
Scuba Claus Meet & Greets continue today at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. The event includes full aquarium access, a seasonal I-Spy activity, an “I Saw Scuba Claus” sticker or pin, the unique opportunity to share “fish-mas” wishes with the jolly fellow and a digital photo of the experience. The event takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
Dennis Sullivan
A founding member and core performer in Radical 2, a classification-defying duo that explores the use of theatric, vocal, percussive, and prototype electronic mediums, percussionist Dennis Sullivan performs a free show tonight at 8 at Waterloo Arts.
Waterloo Arts Gallery, 15605 Waterloo Rd., 216-692-9500, waterlooarts.org
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
SAT 12/16
bar italia
Over the past two years, this band has released two albums, an EP and several singles on Dean Blunt’s World Music label and given festival performances at Pitchfork Music Festival London, by:Larm, OUT.FEST, Le Guess Who? and End of the Road. The band recently released The Twits
, its second album of 2023. The group recorded it at a makeshift home studio in Mallorca. The group plays at 7 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Beachland Holiday Flea
More than 20 vendors will be on hand for this event that features artwork, classic vinyl records and vintage items. It takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jim Brickman's A Joyful Christmas
A Northeast Ohio native, singer-pianist Jim Brickman routinely brings his Christmas tours to town in December. This year is no different. Brickman's A Joyful Christmas tour comes to the Hanna Theatre at 2 and 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. tomorrow.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Led by guard Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have one of the NBA's most potent offenses. The team comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to take on the Cavs.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Hello! 3D
The local Latin band Hello! 3D headlines this Latin dance party that takes place tonight at 7 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The Sammy DeLeon & Jackie Warren Latin Jazz Sextet and DJ Neil Chastain share the bill. Tickets cost $15.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Holiday Double Feature: A Very Silly Christmas Carol + The Improvised Hallmark Holiday Movie
This special event at Imposters Theater features an improvised retelling of the classic Charles Dickens tale and a brand-new, never-before-seen Hallmark Holiday movie. It all goes down tonight at 7 at the Imposters Theater.
4828 Lorain Ave., 216-471-8073, imposterstheater.com
.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — By Chip Davis
In various press releases and articles, Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis proudly recalls trying to shop his New Age Christmas concept in the early ’80s and meeting with rejection from all the major labels and distributors. Released in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas went on to sell some 9 million albums, proving the record label execs wrong (again). The Ohio-born Davis then developed a larger-than-life touring ensemble to bring the synth-heavy tunes to life. The live show is a multimedia extravaganza, which is a good thing, since these smooth jazz renditions of yuletide tunes will often put you to sleep. Tonight's concert takes place at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Winchester Flea Market
A slew of vendors, including Relic Clothing III, K&K Sports Cards and Fletchers Plants will be on hand for this flea market that takes place at the Winchester in Lakewood. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
SUN 12/17
Ain't It Fun Graphic Novel Book Release
Author and artist Aaron Lange along with his Stone Church Press co-publisher Jake Kelly will be on hand to answer questions about Lange's new graphic novel at this event that takes place at 7 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Browns vs. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears, an NFC North team suffering through a losing season, come to Browns Stadium to take on the Browns, who need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Season's Greetings from Shaker Square
You can celebrate the holidays today from 2 to 6 pm. at Shaker Square's Season's Greetings event. It'll feature photos with Santa, gingerbread man decorating, live holiday music from local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby, horse-drawn wagon rides, the RTA Holley Trolley and tenant-hosted events. Admission is free. shakersquare.com/events/
.
