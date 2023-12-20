15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 21-24)

click to enlarge
Amber Patrick
Scuba Claus returns to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 12/21
Jeff Arcuri
This comedian who's appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle
, Laughs! on Fox
and SiriusXM performs regularly at the storied Comedy Cellar in New York. He brings his matter-of-fact humor to Hilarities at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Led by former Duke star Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans make their one and only regular season visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for tonight's game. Tip -off is at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens was a hell of a writer, but he could be a tad verbose. So it's convenient that there have been so many great stage and screen versions of his classic ghost story. One of them — required viewing for anyone with a Netflix membership — is the 1951 movie starring Alastair Sim as a Scrooge for all eternity. And the other is this Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival production, which never fails to engage and delight. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Saturday.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concerts
Brett Mitchell conducts this musical extravaganza that returns to the Mandel Concert Hall tonight at 7:30. Expect to hear classical takes on Christmas classics. Performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza
In previous years, this series put together by local singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert, has included a genre-crossing range of holiday music, including big band, rock 'n' roll, bluegrass, and more. For this, the final Holiday Extravaganza, the show will return to the main stage of the Akron Civic Theater tonight at 7:30 for an “up-close-and-personal cabaret performance.” A seven-piece jazz ensemble featuring Humbert and his longtime singing partner Emily Bates on vocals will perform.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
The Nutcracker
Cleveland Ballet presents this famous ballet in two acts based on the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Saturday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Think & Drink with the Extinct
This special event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History takes place tonight from 6 to 9, and it features a celebration of the longest night of the year. There will be live animal encounters, programs in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium and meet-and-greets with museum curators and scientists. Limited warm and cold foods will be available for purchase in Origins Café. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, including a limited supply of Dunkelweizen from Fat Head’s Brewery.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
FRI 12/22
Friday Night Lights
This after hours event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History features Eclipse Fever, an original program in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, 3D movies, current science presentations, encounters with the museum’s animal ambassadors, guided night walks through the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Guests can also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic albumThe Dark Side of the Moon
with an immersive planetarium experience that will take you on a mind-bending audiovisual journey. The event starts at 8 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org.
Into the Blue
The Grateful Dead's tenure spans 30 years, and much of that time is divided into various "eras" (different musicians, different modalities, etc.). This local tribute act can play music from all eras. It performs tonight at 9 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Scuba Claus Merry Meet & Greets
Scuba Claus Meet & Greets continue today at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. The event includes full aquarium access, a seasonal I-Spy activity, an “I Saw Scuba Claus” sticker or pin, the unique opportunity to share “fish-mas” wishes with the jolly fellow and a digital photo of the experience. The event takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. tomorrow.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com
.
Bill Squire
Comedian Bill Squire, co-host of the local radio program The Alan Cox Show
, regularly touches on his “life as a step parent, divorce, dating and leaving the Mormon church in his early 20s,” as it’s put in a press release. He headlines the Agora tonight at 7 in a show that'll be recorded. Mary Santora opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
This year for its annual fall/winter tour, the progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will revisit the Ghosts of Christmas Eve, a conceptual show that centers on a runaway who breaks into a vaudeville theater on Christmas Eve. The rock opera features tunes such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." Performances take place today at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Welcome Home 024 Featuring Jon Dixon/Smooth Talk/Abstract Horn
The local DJ collective Smooth Talk celebrates the second anniversary of its Welcome Home series with Detroit-based Jon Dixon and local heroes Abstract Horns. The event begins at 9 tonight at Crobar.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
.
SAT 12/23
Frank Amato’s Christmas Jam Featuring The Cleveland All-Stars
Veteran local musician and all-around good guy Frank Amato (Beau Coup/Thrills & Co./TaskMaster/Six Foot Separation) jams with some of his favorite musical friends at this annual benefit concert for the Autism Society of Greater Cleveland. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Boys From the County Hell
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. The guys bring their annual Christmas show to House of Blues tonight. The concert begins at 6. Singer-songwriter Jack Harris opens.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Holiday Double Feature: A Very Silly Christmas Carol + The Improvised Hallmark Holiday Movie
This special event at Imposters Theater features an improvised retelling of the classic Charles Dickens tale and a brand-new, never-before-seen Hallmark Holiday movie. It all goes down tonight at 7 at the Imposters Theater.
4828 Lorain Ave., 216-471-8073, imposterstheater.com
.
Home for the Holidays
Cleveland's comedy scene just keeps getting better. New comics keep cropping up and the veteran comics on the scene continue to hone their skills. Because some of the best comics will be in town for the holidays, Hilarities has booked them for one special night. Dubbed Home for the Holidays, tonight's concert features some of Cleveland's finest comedians. Performances take place at 7 and 9:45 p.m.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
A Magical Cirque Christmas
Unaffiliated with the famed Cirque du Soleil, this special Christmas program promises to feature "world-class entertainers" performing holiday classics. The show takes place today at 4 p.m. at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Modern Electric Presents Northcoast Christmas!
Taking its name from an EP this local indie rock band made in 2011, this special show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights celebrates what it's like to live in Northeast Ohio during the holiday season. The Modern Electric headlines, and it handpicked Papi and the Smears and Dive Bombs to share the bill. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Santa’s Boozy Bingo Night
Tickets to this special Christmas-themed Bingo Night at StoneWater cost $44 per person. The ticket includes entry, a buffet dinner and a raffle entry to win Cavs tickets. Optional add-ons include $5 for additional books. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the bingo gets going at 6:30 p.m.
One Club Drive, Highland Heights, stonewatergolf.com
.
SUN 12/24
This Way Out Special Holiday Hours
Last-minute shoppers can rest assured that This Way Out, the vintage shop located in the Beachland Ballroom's basement, will have special holiday shopping hours today from noon to 3 p.m. The place is stocked with retro clothes and vinyl that will appeal to hipsters and Baby Boomers alike.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
