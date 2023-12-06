15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 7-10)

click to enlarge
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 12/07
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Based out of Baltimore, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have steadily garnered an exciting renown as they tour the region. Much of their material alternates between blissed-out grooving and in-your-face arpeggiating and wanton funk throw downs. The music is kind to all, so come to the show expecting to be welcomed into the band’s tight-knit community. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the Agora. Broccoli Samurai opens.
5000 Euclid Ave. 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Black Nativity
Cleveland's Karamu House presents this retelling of retelling of the traditional New Testament account of the Nativity story. Expect gospel music and dramatic dance in addition to the biblical narrative. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Dec.16.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mariah Carey
This show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be one of 15 live shows that's part of Mariah Carey's exclusive Christmas tour for the holiday season. This festive event will find Carey singing holiday classics such as her record-breaking mega-hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You."
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens was a hell of a writer, but he could be a tad verbose. So it's convenient that there have been so many great stage and screen versions of his classic ghost story. One of them — required viewing for anyone with a Netflix membership — is the 1951 movie starring Alastair Sim as a Scrooge for all eternity. And the other is this Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival production, which never fails to engage and delight. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Hairspray
Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy returns to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30. The play centers on 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
Dustin Nickerson
This SoCal comedian describes himself as "the world's most average person," so you can expect plenty of jokes about being married with children. He even has one bit about being honest with his kids, whom he calls his roommates. The show starts tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where the comic has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
PRINE ON PRINE: Interviews + Encounters + Songs
This discussion that takes place at the Rock Hall centers on writer Holly Gleason’s just released PRINE ON PRINE: Interviews & Encounters
, a book about singer-songwriter John Prine. Tonight's talk featuring Gleason will center on his impact as an artist, songwriter and social force. Lyle Lovett and Fiona Whelan Prince will be on hand as well. The event begins at 7 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Tease the Season: Burlesque Holiday Spectacular
This festive burlesque show combines the art of burlesque with the spirit of the holiday season. It'll feature a talented cast of burlesque, drag and variety, performers. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight, tomorrow night, Saturday night and Sunday night at Cleveland Public Theatre.
6415 Detroit Ave, 216-631-2727, cptonline.org
.
FRI 12/08
818 Holiday Market
This year, the 818 Holiday Market the market will be held at the old Fahrenheit restaurant. Each night will feature more than 20 artists and makers, who will have fine art, glass sculpture, candles, soaps, jewelry and "little treasures of all kinds" for sale. Sweets and hot chocolate will be served. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.
2417 Professor Ave., merrittphoto.com
.
Accent
This a cappella supergroup features six singers from five different countries. For tonight's performance at the Cleveland Museum of Art, you can expect to hear holiday favorites from the group's latest release, Christmas All the Way
. The concert begins at 7:30.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Friday Night Lights
This after hours event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History features Eclipse Fever, an original program in the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, 3D movies, current science presentations, encounters with the museum’s animal ambassadors, guided night walks through the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Guests can also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon
with an immersive planetarium experience that will take you on a mind-bending audiovisual journey. The event goes until 8 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle re-mixes and re-imagines Tchaikovsk for hip-hop heads. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Holiday Double Feature: A Very Silly Christmas Carol + The Improvised Hallmark Holiday Movie
This special event at Imposters Theater features an improvised retelling of the classic Charles Dickens tale and a brand-new, never-before-seen Hallmark Holiday movie. It all goes down tonight at 7 at the Imposters Theater.
4828 Lorain Avenue, (216) 471-8073, imposterstheater.com
.
Huntertones
This Brooklyn, NY via Columbus, OH band has performed in more than 25 countries worldwide and continues to tour the U.S. and abroad. Now in its 10th year, the group comes to the Beachland Tavern in support of its new album, Engine Co
.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Brian Regan
Veteran comic Brian Regan originally set out to become an accountant. But when that didn't work out, he shifted to comedy. Years later, comedians around the country hail his impeccable delivery and ability to inject just enough physicality into his routines. Regan, who refrains from using profanity, relies on observational humor to entertain patrons. He performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Guy Torry
Comedian Guy Torry likes to joke that he used to get kicked out of class for telling the kind of jokes that he now gets paid to tell on TV. His material ranges from talking about the "stand-in-line-rage" he experiences when he goes to the bank, to the generational differences he sees in the world of sports ("You don't see any black players in baseball anymore — too many games!"). All the while, he delivers his narrative-based jokes with frenetic energy. He performs tonight at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 12/09
Coop's Nightmare
This theatrical event features the a group that bills itself as "the Ultimate Alice Cooper Tribute Band." Expect to hear all the shock rockers hits in a full stage show featuring props and costumes. It all goes down tonight at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Dirty Honey
The up-and-coming rock band Dirty Honey rolls into House of Blues tonight. The band's most popular track, "When I'm Gone," suggests the band owes a debt to both AC/DC and Black Crowes, both of whom it channels in the hard rocking tune. The show starts at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet
This production of the classic holiday ballet showcases principal dancers from the great opera houses of Ukraine and 40 world-class artists from Japan, Italy and Turkey. In addition the troupe, which comes to Music Hall at 3 and 7 pm. today, incorporates innovative new choreography that blends classical ballet with cutting-edge circus techniques. One of the highlights is the inclusion of a talented Cyr Wheel artist.
E. 6th St. and St. Clair, ticketmaster.com
.
Liz Phair
Singer-songwriter Liz Phair comes to the TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1993 debut album, Exile in Guyville
. She'll play the album in its entirety (including some other hits), and she'll have a full band in tow. She'll have some considerable production too as production designer Kevin Newbury (Kansas City Choirboy) and visual artist Natalie Frank collaborated with her on the set design. The show begins at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Longtime friends with both Steven (a founding member of the Jukes) and Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny has released more than 30 albums in a career that stretches back to the early ‘70s. A Cleveland favorite, the guy has fond memories of the days when Kid Leo put him into the regular rotation on WMMS and always puts on a especially good show in Cleveland. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SUN 12/10
Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will provide the Browns with a good test when they come to Browns Stadium today for a 1 p.m. game. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars look like a playoff-caliber team despite a blowout loss in Week 10 to the San Francisco 49ers..
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023
The Smooth Jazz saxophonist brings his annual Christmas show back to the State Theatre tonight at 7. Over the course of a career that stretches back 30 years, Koz has accrued a slew of Grammy nominations and performed for multiple U.S. presidents.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
