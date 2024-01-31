15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 1-4)

THU 02/01
Ax, Kavakos & Yo-Yo Ma Trio in Recital: Beethoven for Three
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma unite to perform an evening of Beethoven works originally conceived for a piano trio.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Fashion, Food, & Ferraris
There will be light Italian bites available for purchase from Murray Hill Market and Pasta Tivo food truck as well as Italian wine, beer and cocktails available for purchase at this special event that celebrates the Ferrari exhibit at the Crawford Auto Museum. Dr. Paola Basile, a professor of Italian Studies at Lake Erie College and a native of Rome, will give a short presentation on the Emiglia-Romana region of Italy, where Ferrari was born, and on the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org/crawford/.
Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings
Mark Gamsjager and Co. have played alongside the likes of rockabilly heroes such as Wanda Jackson, Bill Kirchen and Robert Gordon, and tonight at 8, they bring their musical expertise to the Beachland Tavern to play a special set that pays tribute to Elvis Presley.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Hair of the Grog Boss Dog Brewing & Grog Shop Beer Release Party
A new beer courtesy of Boss Dog, Hair of the Grog was born from a brainstorm between Boss Dog's Josh and Jason Sweet and Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman. In an effort to keep it, local and support live music, the beer will only be available in the Heights. Tonight at 7, the Grog Shop will celebrate its debut with a tasting and can-release launch party. HIRAM-MAXIM, Lemon Swans, Millions of Mighty Horses, and Guy Snowdon and the Citizens will perform.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Mamma Mia!
This smash-hit musical features ABBA's greatest hits, including classics like "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S," "Super Trooper," "Take a Chance on Me" and "The Winner Takes It All," along with "an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship." The musical even spawned a commercially successful film. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where shows continue through Feb. 4.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Meet Me @ The Altar
Following summer tour dates as direct support for 5 Seconds of Summer, this indie group released a deluxe version of its debut album, Past // Present // Future, which featured new singles “Strangers" and “Give It Up" in addition to ta cover of “Take Me Away” from the iconic 2000s movie Freaky Friday. Songs such as the jittery "Say It (To My Face)" come off as punkier No Doubt and will easily inspire sing-alongs with fans. The band plays tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
FRI 02/02
Airplane!
All That ZAZ: The Zany Comedies of Zucker, Abrahams & Zucker, a program running this month at the Cleveland Institute of Cinematheque, consists of the three original comedies written and directed by a trio of hugely successful writers, directors and producers who grew up in Shorewood, WI and attended Shorewood High School and the University of Wisconsin (Madison) together. After writing the 1977 sketch comedy film Kentucky Fried Movie (directed by John Landis), brothers David and Jerry Zucker and their longtime friend Jim Abrahams made movie history by writing and directing the landmark 1980 comedy Airplane! The Cinematheque screens the film at 7 tonight and at 9:20 tomorrow night.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.
BKLYN — The Musical: An Urban Fairytale
BKLYN the Musical, a play within a play, centers on a group of performers who aim to "create an inclusive space for anyone who is searching for a family or for a home." Two aspiring singers engage in a sing-off, and the tension culminates in a Battle of the Divas at Madison Square Garden. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through Feb. 18 at Near West Theatre.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org.
Bumpin Uglies
The popular jam band arrives at the Beachland Ballroom tonight for the first of two shows in a two-night stand. The current tour supports Underdog: The Acoustic Sessions, a 16-track album that features seven new songs and nine "fan favorites." Tracks such as "Locust Ave" features Sublime-like cadences as the group embraces a reggae sensibility even when playing unplugged. Tonight's concert begins at 8. The Grilled Lincolns and Higher Education open the show. TobyRaps and C-Level open tomorrow night's show, which also commences at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 27.
Kennedy's Cabaret, 1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Glamgore: Couples Counseling
GlamGore is one of few premier and highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form. It's one of few all-inclusive alternative drag events that incorporates curated themes to elevate artists and audiences alike. Femme Fatale of Filth Anhedonia Delight aims to push the boundaries of drag and give opportunities to people to share their art in a safe and supportive space. Tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
The Great Big Home + Garden Show
The 10-day Great Big Home + Garden Show is back at the I-X Center through Feb. 11. It features a whopping 600 exhibits centering on how to "renew, refresh and restore" your home and garden. There will also be fine dining in the I-X Bistro, a full-service, white tablecloth restaurant, and landscaping experts will present daily gardening seminars. Check the show's website for hours and a complete schedule of happenings.
One I-X Center Drive, 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com.
Is It Because I’m
The second annual Black History Month exhibition organized by CIA's Black Scholars and Artists students, this exhibit examines themes related to Black identity, voice and presence. Is It Because I’m
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu.
TK Kirkland
When rapper 50 Cent needed a comic for the video release of his hit record "Window Shopper," he called upon TK Kirkland, a guy who's known as the "gangsta of comedy." Kirkland has worked as a host on BET's Mad Sports and appeared numerous times on Comicview. Given the breadth of his work, Kirkland is clearly comfortable on stage and has a natural ability to sustain a conversation. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Cleveland Funny Bone, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com.
Machine Head and Fear Factory
These two veteran hard rock bands bring their co-headlining tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Formed in 1991 by singer-guitarist Robb Flynn, who remains the only original member of the band, Machine Head returned with new material in 2022 when it released Of Kingdom and Crown, an album of ominous sounding tunes such as album opener "Slaughter the Martyr," a Tool-like track that begins with hushed vocals. Formed in 1989, Fear Factory still counts guitarist Dino Cazares as an original member. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
MIX
Each month, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts a new, themed installment of its MIX special event series. Although the theme changes each month, the events typically feature live music, art demonstrations, activities and dancing, with special drinks and food available. Tonight, the museum invites guests to celebrate all things Barbie. Rachel Hunt (WRUW) will be spin tunes all night and Wave & Rowanne will perform in between DJ sets.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves
At 7 p.m. today and at 1 p.m., the Monsters take on the Chicago Wolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight's game will feature the season-long 3-2-1 Friday promotion, and there will be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 select beers.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Ms. Pat: Ya Girl Done Made It
Comedian, author, radio host, podcaster and actress Patricia Williams brings her standup tour to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7. Thanks to an Emmy-nominated series that's based on her life, Williams might be more popular now than ever before.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
SAT 02/03
2024 High School Rock-Off
The annual High School Rock Off returns to the Rock Hall tonight at 6. Ten bands will compete to face off at the Final Exam that takes place at 6 p.m. on March 2.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Eric Johanson
Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Eric Johanson plays everything from progressive Americana to blues-based roots rock and New Orleans funk. His four most recent solo releases — Live at DBA: New Orleans Bootleg, Covered Tracks: Vol. 1, Covered Tracks: Vol. 2, and Below Sea Level — all reached Top 10 positions on the Billboard blues charts. He comes to the Treelawn Social tonight in support of The Deep & the Dirty, an album was produced by outlaw country artist Jesse Dayton.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com.
A Tribute to the Beatles
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland Pops and Classical Mystery Tour, four musicians who sound and look just like the Beatles, will play hits from the Fab Four.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Vintage Clothing Pop-Up
From noon to 3 p.m. today, Table for 2 and Odessa Girl, two vintage lovers, will be present at this pop-up to guide you through a fashion journey. They'll share their expertise, offer styling tips and help you find that perfect vintage clothing or home goods item. There'll be champagne, sparkling water and snacks.
4740 Lorain Ave., 216-202-5015, eventbrite.com/e/vintage-clothing-pop-up-from-our-hearts-table-for-2-odessa-girl-tickets-800092537317?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Weekly Live Music Showcase
Edwins Too hosts this weekly showcase featuring local musicians. The shows take place every Saturday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the restaurant's Shaker Square location. A full bar and restaurant dinner menu are available during the show, and tickets cost $10.
13220 Shaker Square, 216-400-6091, edwinsrestaurant.org.
SUN 02/04
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Famous for '80 hits such as "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up," the Fabulous Thunderbirds, a band that brought Texas blues to the masses, continues to persevere even as the blues isn't as hot as it once way. Led by co-founder Kim Wilson, the group performs tonight at the Kent Stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
