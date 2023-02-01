15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 2-5)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Playhouse Square
Jay Leno.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 02/02
Jay Leno
Jay Leno made millions laugh for years on The Tonight Show
. Since "retiring," he's been a best-selling author, voice-over artist and host of the Emmy-winning Jay Leno's Garage
. Leno brings his standup show to the State Theatre tonight at 8.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Boléro
Klaus Mäkelä leads the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall as it plays Ravel's Boléro. The orchestra will also play Salonen's Cello Concerto and Debussy's Images. Performances repeat tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Led by terrific guard Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA's Western Conference. They can put up a ton of points in a hurry. They come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to take on the Cavs.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement tonight's theme, inventions that came out of Cleveland, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. Continues through June 15.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
This tribute act to the Dave Matthews Band has been at it for close to 20 years now and boasts that it's performed more than 1500 dates in 46 states and eight different countries. The group plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Hadestown
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown
comes to the Connor Palace for an extended run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30; tickets start at $25. Performances continue through Feb. 19.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Angel Olsen
On the heels of an acclaimed performance at Americana Fest and the release of her “Big Time” collaboration with Sturgill Simpson, acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Singer-songwriter Erin Rae opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 02/03
CIFF's Get Shorty
The Cleveland International Film Festival’s (CIFF) Get Shorty event gives attendees a chance to vote on the films that will be shown at the upcoming CIFF. The event begins with hors d’oeuvres and beverages before the screenings. At the conclusion of each film, patrons will be prompted to text your vote from your smartphone. At the end of the evening, the film with the highest score will be guaranteed a prime spot in the CIFF47 program lineup. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
GlamGore: My Bloody Valentine
GlamGore hosts this anti-Valentine’s day drag show at the Grog Shop; the entire cast of tonight's performance consists of drag couples. The event features performances by Gizelle DeVaux, Anthony Solo Jackson, Luna Skye, Indi Skies, Bulimianne Rhapsody and Louisianna Purchase. Doors open at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Great Big Home + Garden Show
The 10-day Great Big Home + Garden Show is back at the I-X Center through Sunday, Feb. 12. It features a whopping 600 exhibits centering on how to "renew, refresh and restore" your home and garden. There will also be fine dining in the I-X Bistro, a full-service, white tablecloth restaurant, and landscaping experts will present daily gardening seminars. Check the show's website for hours and a complete schedule of happenings.
1 I-X Center Dr., ixcenter.com
.
lovelytheband
The Cleveland alternative rock station 107.3 FM celebrates its anniversary with this concert featuring a band that it has in heavy rotation. Several of the band's songs are featured in This Is the Year
, a film about a group of teens who go to see the band play a festival. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom, and tickets cost $29.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Each month seems to bring with it another tribute to the influential Swedish pop act ABBA. Tonight, Mania swings into town to perform ABBA songs at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
.
MIX
Celebrate the period between the lunar new year and Valentine’s Day at today's special MIX: Moonstruck party that takes place at 6 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The Syrian-American powerhouse band Bassel & the Supernaturals will perform, and DJ SqrBiz will spin high-energy dance sets as well. Check the CMA website for ticket prices.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves
Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters take on the Chicago Wolves. As part of a regular Friday promotion, there will be $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 sodas. The two teams face off again at 7 tomorrow night too.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Operating Room with Cardio
Local DJ producer and Cardio celebrates the release of his new full-length tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. Supporting acts include Chris Capuano, a local artist who makes his own music and has performed at Lost Social Lounge and various underground events, and LOLO, a female Afro/Latin DJ who hosts her own radio show and has her own art gallery located at the 9. Two brothers — Druid and 2Els — will deliver a special Back 2 Back set. And finally, the bill includes special guest Govan Jones, a guy who produces his own music and has “one of the best energies behind the decks,” as Cardio puts it.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Toughest Monster Truck Tour
Monster trucks return to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown today for a competition that begins at 7:30 p.m. The trucks will stick around for the weekend and stage another competition tomorrow too. That event begins at 6 p.m.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
John Waite
Singer-songwriter John Waite first came to prominence as the vocalist and bassist of the English rock outfit the Babys, best known for pop-rock hits such as “Isn’t It Time?” and “Every Time I Think of You” in the late 1970s. That group disbanded in 1980 (after a final performance in Akron), but Waite kept going and scored a No. 1 U.S. hit with “Missing You.” The singer-songwriter comes to the Kent Stage at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 to $50.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SAT 02/04
22nd Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off
When the annual High School Rock Off launched some 20 years ago at the Odeon, the promoters at the local Belkin Productions (now Live Nation) saw it as a way to reach out to area high schools and provide the kind of outlet that students might not have. Two decades later, the event, held this year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, continues to thrive. panel of music industry judges will pick three bands from each round to move on to the Final Exam. All finalists will receive the opportunity to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts with producer Jim Stewart and students from Tri-C Recording Arts and Technology program. These songs will be available as free downloads at the time of the Final Exam. Tonight's event begins at 6.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show,
the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Shen Yun
The visually dazzling Shen Yun
is a truly unique performance troupe that brings to life 5,000 years of Chinese civilization through classical Chinese, folk and story-based dance. Shen Yun
was founded in 2006 to revive ancient Chinese culture, which had been nearly destroyed by the Chinese communist government. Now with four companies, Shen Yun
has given more than 400 performances in more than 100 cities around the world. (Ironically, the dance troupe has yet to perform in China or Hong Kong.) Expect beautiful, vibrant costumes and exotic music you won't hear anywhere else. Performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 02/05
Benefit Concert for Ukraine
CWRU faculty, and Ukrainian community of Cleveland are putting on this fundraising concert with all the donations going to Ukrainian American House, a non-profit coordinating response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Crea Ensemble will perform, and there will be a presentation from Dr. Roman Sheremeta about the struggles of Ukrainian people during the wartime. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Tinkham Veale University Center.
11038 Bellflower Rd., 216-368-5681, humanities.case.edu
.
Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
A master timbales player, Sammy DeLeon has appeared in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Juan and many points in between. Formerly the musical director of Impacto Nuevo, he's led his own group since 1996. Equally adept in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, DeLeon is a local treasure. He performs tonight at 7:30 with the Jackie Warren Quartet at the B-Side Lounge. Tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.