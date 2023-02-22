15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 23-26)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Brite Winter returns to the West Bank of the Flats on Saturday.
THU 02/23
Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokić, the NBA's reigning MVP, brings his Denver Nuggets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 for the Nuggets only visit to town during the regular season. Should be a terrific matchup.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, Bette Lou Higgins discusses the lost restaurants of downtown Cleveland. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
History on Tap: A Celebration of Black Culture
The Cleveland History Center (CHC) examines black culture through art with this event that takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature fashion designer and sewing educator, Dru Christine as well as photography from Scene's Emanuel Wallace, Derin Fletcher and Mychal Lilly. The Cleveland Photo Fest will share its photography collection, and several more artists will be present. DJ 8 Bit will be the MC. A variety of small bites and beverages will be available for purchase. This event will feature several interactive art stations, including an art therapy station run by Mickie McGraw Fellow Starr. Artists will have their art available for purchase too.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
As part of the Classical Piano Series at Tri-C, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performs will perform today at the Metro Campus of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®). The performance is part of the Classical Piano Series at Tri-C. Under the direction of Ukrainian-American conductor and Cleveland native Theodore Kuchar, the orchestra takes the stage at 7 tonight at the Metro Campus Auditorium. The performance comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.
2900 Community College Ave., tri-c.edu
Mozart and Strauss
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on Mozart’s Divertimento, Strauss’s tone poem, Ein Heldenleben, and Schoenberg’s Variations for Orchestra. Today's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, and performances continue at the venue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T offers a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. "This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage and triumph," reads a press release about the show. The concert takes place tonight at 7:30 at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Sense & Sensibility
The Great Lakes Theater's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel comes to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through March 5.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Skin of Our Teeth
Cleveland State University presents this Thornton Wilder play that depicts an Everyman family as it narrowly escapes one end-of-the-world disaster after another. Tonight's performance take place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through March 5.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 02/24
Cleveland Auto Show
Featuring concept, pre-production and production vehicles from many of the world's top auto manufacturers, the Cleveland Auto Show returns to the I-X Center. The massive event occupies nearly 1.2-million square feet and features exhibits, vehicle giveaways and a classic car competition. Today's hours are 5 to 10 p.m., and the show continues through March 5. Consult the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices. Parking is free.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
Don "DC" Curry
The films Next Friday and Friday After Next were terrific vehicles for a number of black comedians. Don "DC" Curry, who played the part of sex-crazed Uncle Elroy Jones, certainly benefited from the exposure. Curry, who boasts he only talks about "the truth" in his standup routines, often sounds like a grumpy old man as he complains about fancy restaurants where the servers fawn over their customers. He doesn't like family-run places, either, as he says they don't clean their floors. It's a funny bit that reflects just what a curmudgeon he can be. Curry performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Monsters vs. Utica Comets
The Monsters take on the Utica Comets tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Since it's a Friday night game, there will be $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 sodas.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SAT 02/25
22nd Annual High School Rock Off Final Exam
When the annual High School Rock Off launched some 20 years ago at the Odeon, the promoters at the local Belkin Productions (now Live Nation) saw it as a way to reach out to area high schools and provide the kind of outlet that students might not have. Two decades later, the event, held this year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, continues to thrive. A panel of music industry judges has picked three bands from each round to move on to today's Final Exam. All finalists will receive the opportunity to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts with producer Jim Stewart and students from Tri-C Recording Arts and Technology program. These songs will be available as free downloads at the time of the Final Exam. The event begins at 6 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Brite Winter
This annual arts and music festival will feature the theme Anchors Away! to celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes. Local rockers-turned-national-act Welshly Arms return as headliners, and other notable acts slated to perform include Signals Midwest, Free Black!, Angela Perley, the Rosies, the Labra Brothers, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Da Land Brass Band, Sadhu and Cellophane Jane. The event begins at 3 p.m. on the West Bank of the Flats. Admission is $10. britewinter.com
Hiram-Maxim
With songs such as "Alpha," a Joy Division-like tune distinguished by gurgling synths and dissonant guitars, and "Time Lost Time," a song with a Bauhaus-like vibe, Colder
, the new album from local rockers Hiram-Maxim, shows how the band has expanded its sound. The group plays a release party tonight at 8 at No Class. Orphaned and GRVE open.11213 Detroit Ave., 216-221-8576, noclasscle.com
Carlos Jones & the PLUS Band
Cleveland concert promoter and all-around good guy Packy Malley has joined the Peace Corps, and local reggae icon Carlos Jones will perform tonight at 7 at the Beachland to see Malley off. Marty Dread, Jah Messengers, Flex Crew, Shake Ground Band and Roger Steffens (Emcee) share the bill.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
A Night on the High Seas
Hosted by Playhouse Square Partners, A Night on the High Seas, the name for this year's annual Jump Back Ball, will offer live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, games of chance and more. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Playhouse Square. Tickets start at $75.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Race & Place: A Conversation with Renowned Cultural Geographer Dr. Carolyn Finney
Storyteller, author and cultural geographer Dr. Carolyn Finney explores the "important intersection of race and place in her work, challenging us to question and expand the language of mainstream environmentalism to include a multitude of Black experiences on the land," as it's put in a press release. "Her powerful writing combines environmental history, arts and culture, and social justice to highlight the past, present and future of African Americans and the outdoors." She speaks today at 1 at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Tickets cost $20.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org
The Singing Hoosiers and the College of Wooster's Wooster Choir
Indiana University’s Grammy-Nominated Singing Hoosiers have entertained audiences across the globe for over 70 years with America’s popular song. The ensemble comes to Cleveland tonight at 7:30 for a joint performance with the College of Wooster Chorus (Lisa Wong, conductor) at Cleveland's Maltz Performing Arts Center. The program includes popular classics from today and yesteryear, including the music of Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, Jason Robert Brown, Alvaro Bermudez, Earth Wind and Fire and Silk Sonic.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/.
SUN 02/26
Durand Bernarr
Since the debut of his self-titled album, DUR&
, in 2020, Durand Bernarr's popularity has soared. He showcased his versatile persona and style in his music video for the soulful, Sade-like "Company," and he also headlined the 2022 NYC PrideFest that included a live broadcast of his performance of “Stuck.” His latest album, Wanderlust
, embodies “an intimate unveiling of Durand’s introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness.” He brings his Wanderlust tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors beat the Cavs in Toronto last year, so you can expect the Cavs will be out for revenge when the two teams meet again tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Alingon Mitra
This standup comedian has written material for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Adam Ruins Everything. A semi-finalist on Last Coming Standing back in 2014, Mitra, who has a very low-key delivery as he tells stories about the trials and tribulations of being picked on in high school, performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Penn and Teller's the Foolers
Curated by magician masterminds Penn and Teller, this show features magicians who've impressed the pair with their routines — no easy task since the two are so discriminating. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. Tickets start at $25.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
That 1 Guy
That 1 Guy (real name Mike Silverman) is a classically trained double bass player. At one point, he felt that the instrument restricted his musical creativity. Instead of trying to switch to a new instrument, he decided to design his own. Silverman then handcrafted a series of what he calls "magic" instruments, including a giant steel pipe, a cowboy boot, and a hand saw. Silverman’s solo act weaves in and out of jazz, funk, progressive, and experimental rock. On stage, he provides percussion, plays his inventive instruments, sings and cues up samples to fill in the rest. He brings his one-man show to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8. Tickets cost $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Mitsuko Uchida In Recital: Beethoven
Known as a "peerless" interpreter of Beethoven, Mitsuko Uchida will play the composer’s final three piano sonatas, one of music’s great spiritual journeys, today at 3 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
