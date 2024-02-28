15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 29-March 3)

click to enlarge
Helene Cyre
Jimbo's Drag Circus comes to the Agora.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 02/29
Ancestra
Cleveland State University presents this play inspired by the 1853 National Women’s Rights Convention. The production combines a historical account of the pioneers for women’s rights with the biography of a contemporary journalism student who writes about reproductive healthcare. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Sam Barber
Singer-songwriter Sam Barber has recently played some high-profile shows, including a sold-out Detroit concert as a special guest of Ed Sheeran and a gig supporting Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at London. He also recently made his debut performance at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry. He brings his Till I Return Tour to the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The lilting new single "S.O.B." suggests his talent; it has a terrific Drive-By Truckers-like swagger to it. Tonight's concert begins at 6:30.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Selwyn Birchwood
Bluesman Selwyn Birchwood’s latest release, Exorcist
, showcases what he calls "electric swamp funkin’ blues,” a mix of deep blues, blistering, psychedelic-tinged rock, booty-shaking funk and sweet Southern soul. Birchwood performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Cleveland Auto Show
Featuring concept, pre-production and production vehicles from many of the world's top auto manufacturers, the Cleveland Auto Show returns to the I-X Center. The massive event occupies nearly 1.2-million square feet and features exhibits, vehicle giveaways and a classic car competition. The show continues through Sunday. Consult the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices. Parking is free.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Funny Girl
Expect to hear classic songs such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People" in this musical-comedy that centers on Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through March 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Kanneh-Mason Plays Schumann
Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason joins the Cleveland Orchestra to play Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto and the symphony from Hindemith’s opera Mathis der Mahler. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Zoltan Kaszas
A year after graduating high school, Zoltan Kaszas went to an open mic at the age of 19 in hopes of becoming a professional stand-up comedian. He hasn't looked back. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Jim Lauderdale
This veteran singer-songwriter draws from country, pop, roots rock and folk. A song like "Drop the Hammer Dowh" demonstrates Lauderdale's comfort level when it comes to traditional bluegrass. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Treelawn Social Club. The local alt-country act the Shootouts open the show.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
Middletown
Amid the smallville charm of Middletown, there exists a lesser known and mysterious side. This play by Will Eno explores the culture of America’s small towns. It features the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program’s Class of 2026. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Saturday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Billed as "an international hit that’s equal parts Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes," this play centers on an opening night that goes awry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Short. Sweet. Film Fest.
Now in its 13th year, the Short. Sweet. Film Fest started when Michael Suglio, who was watching a few bands play at the punk club Now That's Class (now No Class) some years back, realized that hosting a film festival in an informal, club-like atmosphere would be a good idea. While the festival began at Market Garden Brewery, it’s outgrown that space, and this year’s iteration of the event will take place from today through Sunday at Atlas Cinemas Shaker Square. Nearly 300 films will screen during the course of the festival, and there will be a Saturday night mixer. Check the website for a schedule and more info.
13116 Shaker Square, 216-331-6825, shortsweetfilmfest.com
.
Think & Drink with the Extinct Leap Day edition: Hops with Happy
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History's Think & Drink with the Extinct series continues with a special Leap Day edition dubbed Hops with Happy. The event will allow guests to explore the museum’s newly transformed spaces while sipping on selections from local breweries. It'll put a spotlight on some of the Museum’s most iconic specimens, including the sauropod dinosaur Haplocanthosaurus delfsi, affectionately known as "Happy." The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for members, and $15 for non-members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase until 8:30 p.m.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 440-561-9356, cmnh.org
.
FRI 03/01
Blonde Redhead
Once heralded as the next Sonic Youth, this noise rock band out of New York caused a stir in the early '90s after releasing its 1995 self-titled debut album. Taking a break from recording after releasing Barragán
in 2014, the group returned last year with the surprisingly accessible Sit Down for Dinner
. Songs such as "Snowman," a tune with a folk rock-feel, feature soft vocals and gentle guitars. The group performs tonight at 7 at the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Champagne & Shamrocks
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, Murphy’s Irish Dancers and singer Connor Bogart O’Brien team up with Cleveland Pops Orchestra to play Irish songs and dances, including "Danny Boy" and "When Irish Eyes are Smiling."
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Glamgore: Cartoon Network vs. Nickelodeon
Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their "love and appreciation of drag and performers" and for their "interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form." It's one of few all-inclusive alternative drag events that incorporates curated themes in a safe and supportive space. Tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
MIX: Women on Wax
Inspired by the record label with the same name, tonight's iteration of this monthly event at the Cleveland Museum of Art celebrates women in DJ culture. It commences at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves
The Chicago Wolves come to town tonight for a two-game stand against the Monsters. Tonight's game begins at 7, and the two teams face off again at 3 p.m. tomorrow.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Price Is Right Live
This live version of the popular TV game show gives audience members the chance to win appliances, vacations and even a new car. Tonight's event takes place at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 03/02
2024 High School Rock Off Final Exam
Now in its 27th year, this high school battle of the bands will come to an end after this year’s competition concludes with tonight's Final Exam. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Bullets, Brothers and Blood
At 7:30 tonight, Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7 hosts the premiere of the latest film from local filmmaker Johnny Wu. The film centers on an ex-army ranger who searches for his brother in a lawless town controlled by a brutal crime boss. But a serial killer takes out the boss’s soldiers one by one. Mistaken for the killer, the ex-ranger fights off attack after attack to find his brother and get out alive. Wu started filming last year and completed the project in 10 days despite struggling with health issues.
22624 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid, 216-731-1700, bbbpremiere.eventbrite.com
.
Hard Day’s Night — 60th Anniversary of the Beatles Coming to America
This Beatles tribute act out of Cleveland pays tribute to the Beatles and marks the 60th anniversary of the band's famous performance on The Ed Sullivan Show
with tonight's performance at the Kent Stage. Doors open at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Jimbo's Drag Circus
Best known for competing on the first season of Canada's Drag Race
and the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World
and winning the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
, Jimbo is a drag icon. She brings her extravagant two-hour show to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Queens of the Night: Legendary Divas of Pop
The Men's Northcoast Chorus presents this concert that pays tribute to musical divas such as Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Madonna, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Performances take place at 8 p.m. today and at 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Silversun Pickups
Last year, this terrific indie rock act returned with Acoustic Thrills
, an EP that features live, stripped-down, and reimagined versions of three songs off its latest album, the Butch Vig-produced Physical Thrills
. The EP was performed and recorded as part of a Gibson Guitars series. Expect the band to plug in, however, when it plays at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Maddie Zahm
This singer-songwriter writes candidly about dealing with mental health issues on her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest
. Tunes such as "Eightball Girl" start quietly and then explode as Zahm adopts a soulful croon. Famously booted off American Idol
for forgetting the lyrics to a Pink! song, Zahm career has come full circle (she opened for Pink! last year). Tonight's show at the Beachland Ballroom begins at 8. According to the club's website, tickets are sold out.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 03/03
Around the World
Stephanie Childress conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as it pays tribute to the more 120 different ethnic groups that called Northeast Ohio home. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
The Cavs will seek revenge when the New York Knicks, the team that knocked them out of last year's NBA playoffs, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
CIM Organ Studio
From 2 to 3 p.m. today at Cleveland Museum of Art, conservatory musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music in the studio of acclaimed organist Todd Wilson will present a free afternoon recital of works for solo organ on the museum’s McMyler Memorial Organ.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Sam Hunt
A guy who wrote songs for the likes of Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban before delivering his own hit tunes, Sam Hunt make quite the splash with his debut studio album, 2014's Montevallo
, an album that yielded five successful singles. The country music superstar performs tonight at 7:30 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. Brett Young and Lily Rose open.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
