15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 8-11)

Christian McBride.
.
THU 02/08
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Madonna — The Celebration Tour
When Madonna performed at Quicken Loans Arena (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) just about a decade ago, she was accompanied by a live band and a huge ensemble of dancers. Expect the same level of production when the Material Girl brings her world tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8:30 (or whatever time the diva decides to take the stage).
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Motions
Expect to hear everything from deep house to rock to hip-hop at this new event that goes down tonight at 8 at the B-Side in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Mike Palascak
Comedian Michael Palascak has blown up on the comedy scene of late. The comic uses stories about his life and his awkward misadventures to open a window onto his inner workings. You can catch a very laid-back performance from Palascak tonight at Hilarities at 7. Shows continue at the venue through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 02/09
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
When a man is stabbed in his locked compartment while riding the famed Orient Express, investigator Hercule Poirot tries to figure out whodunnit. Tonight's performance of this comedic twist on the Agatha Christie mystery takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Badfish
The thing about Badfish is that they perfectly encapsulate the vision set forth by Sublime's Bradley Nowell back in the day. While putting their own twist on certain songs, the band members keep the energetic spirit of Sublime alive, all while offering the music to younger generations and new fans alike. They formed in 2001 at the University of Rhode Island and it's been a wild ride ever since. Each time they come around to the region, they seem to be bolder and more invigorated. In addition, Badfish is releasing some original music, starting with "I Wanna Get High With You," which was released last year. They perform tonight at 6:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Beethoven's Fateful Fifth
Jukka-Pekka Saraste conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. James O'Leary, Associate Professor of Musicology, Oberlin Conservatory, will lead the pre-concert discussions. Performances continue through Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Meridian Swimwear Pop-Up Event
Terese Ostendorf LaGuardia and Jordan LaGuardia, co-founders of Meridian Swimwear, moved from New York to Cleveland last year to be closer to family. Both founders will be present at the special pop-up event at Rose Parlor, along with several local vendors. The suits are made from recycled sustainable Italian fabric and custom chlorine/salt water-resistant hardware, all sewn in New York City. The brand will launch its new collection this summer as well as a menswear collection. Meridian Swimwear will be available for purchase at this Rose Parlor in-store. Additional local vendors included in the pop-up include Rose Parlor Vintage, Figgi, Ode {Vintage}, If Found Vintage, Behind the Curtain, Burdett & Co, Mia Luisa Saltis, Cool Water Dry Goods, Three Dice Vintage and Meridian Swimwear.
4461 Lorain Ave., roseparlor.com
.
Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers
The Charlotte Checkers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a two-night stand that puts them up against the Monsters. The puck drops at 7 tonight and tomorrow night.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
No Exit: Year of Surreality
Now in its 15th season, the No Exit New Music Ensemble strives to "create exciting, meaningful, and thought-provoking programs—always with the philosophy of bringing the concert hall to the community and by presenting programs in a manner that allows audiences to connect with the experience." The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Ride the Cyclone
In this dark comedy, the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir boards the Cyclone roller coaster, dying minutes later when the front axle breaks. When they awake in a strange purgatory, a mechanical fortune teller invites each of them to tell the story of a "life interrupted." Produced by Beck Center for the Arts in collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the play runs through Feb. 25. Tonight’s performance takes place at 7:30 at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood.
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Toughest Monster Truck Tour
Monster trucks return to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown today for a competition that begins at 7:30 p.m. The trucks will stick around for the weekend and stage another competition tomorrow too. That event begins at 6 p.m.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Keller Williams
Since 1994, singer-songwriter Keller Williams has been releasing eclectic albums, showcasing his versatility as a musician. He combines reggae, bluegrass, and rock into his songs that even include a bit of beat boxing and whistling. The guy does just about everything, and his best songs (think “Freaker by the Speaker” and “Doobie in My Pocket”). He performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 02/10
13th Annual Sweetheart Showcase: Strip-o-rama
The annual burlesque show returns to the Beachland tonight at 8:30. Performers from New York, Indiana and, of course, Ohio, will be on hand. Ken Schneck hosts.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
2024 High School Rock-Off
The annual High School Rock Off returns to the Rock Hall tonight at 6. Ten bands will compete to face off at the Final Exam that takes place at 6 p.m. on March 2. Now in its 27th year, the event will come to an end after this year’s competition concludes.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
The Improvised Hallmark Valentine Movie + A Very Silly Wizard of Oz
At 7:30 and 9:30 tonight, Imposters Theater is putting on a big double feature show that includes an improvised retelling of the classic Wizard of Oz and a brand-new, never-before-seen Hallmark Valentine movie.
4828 Lorain Ave., 216-471-8073, imposterstheater.com
.
Kurentovanje
Kurentovanje (koo-rahn-toh-VAHN-yay) is evidently the most popular carnival event in Slovenia. The central figure of the carnival, the Kurent, is believed to chase away winter and usher in spring with its supernatural powers. The Kurent, by the way, is like something freakish and mammalian out of Parade the Circle: a massive sheepskin creature with bells and beads and all sorts of birdlike, pagan-inspired ornamentation. Today's event starts at 9 a.m. at East 64th St. and St. Clair Ave. It runs until 6 p.m. It's free.
clevelandkurentovanje.com
.
Johnny Mathis
Now 88 years old, John Royce "Johnny" Mathis remains one of the last original crooners. Mathis, who sings popular standards and jazz, has put up some remarkable numbers over the course of his remarkable career. He’s sold something like 350 million albums worldwide and defies genres as he plays Brazilian music, Spanish music, soul music, rhythm and blues, soft rock, Broadway theatre, Tin Pan Alley standards and even disco. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Movement Revisited
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, bandleader and host of NPR’s Jazz Night in America
, Christian McBride presents his The Movement Revisited in a concert honoring five Civil Rights icons and celebrating Black history. Part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series at Cuyahoga Community College, the event begins at 7:30 tonight at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 7.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Billed as "an international hit that’s equal parts Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes," this play centers on an opening night that goes awry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tamia and Joe
These two Grammy-nominated singers team up for this special concert that comes to the State Theatre tonight at 8. Tamia's career dates back to the early '90s. After participating in various singing and dancing competitions as a youth, she released her debut album in 1998 and inked a deal with Elektra. Her vast catalog includes R&B, gospel and soul tunes. A singer, songwriter and producer, Joe also began releasing albums in the early '90s. He had a very successful run on Jive Records and also possesses a vast catalog of tunes. The show should make for a great double bill.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 02/11
CIM New Music Ensemble
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. today at Cleveland Museum of Art, the CIM New Music Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Keith Fitch will perform music by Frank Wiley, Luciano Berio, Shulamit Ran and guest composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Fort Apache
Based on stories by Western writer James Warner Bellah, the films in John Ford's Cavalry Trilogy are all set at remote U.S. Army outposts in Indian territory during the post-Civil War era. All star John Wayne. The Cinematheque is showing all three of the films. Tonight at 6:30, it screens Fort Apache
. Film scholar and former President + CEO of the Cleveland Institute of Art Grafton Nunes will introduce the movie.
Cleveland Cinematheque, 11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
