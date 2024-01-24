15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 25-28)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Stark Enterprises
The Crocker Park Ice Festival takes place this weekend at Crocker Park.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 01/25
Mrs. Doubtfire
Based on the film of the same name and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, this musical centers on an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance alongside co-star (and real wife) Maggie Lakis. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Northeast Ohio Drum & Music Jam
The monthly jam session that takes place at the Beachland Ballroom gives local musicians the chance to participate in a lively drum session. The event, which takes place at 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sam Tallent
This comedian has been featured on Comedy Central's Roast Battle
, VICELAND's Flophouse
and The Chris Gethard Show
. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, hilarities.com
.
FRI 01/26
The Breakfast at the Bookstore
Set in 1973 in Cleveland, The Breakfast at the Bookstore
centers on the Black liberation movement and a young woman’s journey of love and independence. Dot, a "spirited and fearless" individual whose passion for activism propels her to open a revolutionary bookstore in contrast to her common-law husband, a former Black nationalist, who finds solace in a life detached from the fervor of activism. The play is inspired by a podcast Langford heard about UFO close encounters. Performances at Karamu’s Cleveland Foundation Jelliffe Theatre continue through Feb. 18.
2355 East 89th St., 216-795-7070, karamuhouse.org
.
Crocker Park Ice Festival
Artists will chisel away on-site at this ice festival that takes place today through Sunday at Crocker Park. There will be live ice sculpture demonstrations for audience viewing each day. Vendors will be on hand as well, and local bands will perform. Check the Crocker Park website for a complete schedule.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 27.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Flatland Cavalry
This Texas-based country/Americana act released its first EP in 2015 and has steadily toured and recorded ever since. Last year, it returned with Wandering Star
, a fine collection of Southern rock tunes. The album opens with "The Provider," a twangy song that resonates with a Lynyrd Skynyrd-like vibe and some tasty organ riffs. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Alfred Kainga
This Zimbabwe-born comedian who's shared the stage with A-list comedians such as Bruce Bruce, Bill Bellamy and Michael Colyar, performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Cleveland Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Jinari Kemet
Tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern, the local rapper/singer-songwriter who dabbles in rock, soul and pop celebrates the release of his latest effort, The Othercide
. Locals Zup and Marcus Smith open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Monsters vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
At 7 tonight and tomorrow night, the Monsters take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Every Friday night game features the 1-2-3 Fridays promotion, so there'll be $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 select beer specials at tonight's game.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Operating Room
Local DJ and producer Cardio headlines this record release party that'll also include performances by several local DJs. It all starts at 8 p.m. at the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
SAT 01/27
21st Annual Standing Rock Cultural Arts Short Film & Video Festival
Director Farnoosh Abedi, the winner of last year's annual shorts festival and competition, will be the featured artist at this year's event. Abedi has made more than 20 films in a variety of genres. His movie, The Sprayer
, along with a slew of shorts will screen at tonight's event. It all begins at 7:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
CIM Opera Theater: Cipullo’s Glory Denied
At 3 p.m. today and tomorrow at the Cleveland Museum of Art, CIM’s Opera Theater program presents a performance of Tom Cipullo’s chamber opera based on the experiences of Colonel Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, who was held for nine years in Vietnam.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Crooked River Songwriter's Showcase
Doors open today at 5 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre in Akron for this special showcase that features the Blair Khan Project, Tracey Thomas, John Floro and Asland. Local rockers the Fifth Wheel headline the event.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, therialtotheatre.com
.
Shen Yun
The visually dazzling Shen Yun is a truly unique performance troupe that brings to life 5,000 years of Chinese civilization through classical Chinese, folk and story-based dance. Shen Yun was founded in 2006 to revive ancient Chinese culture, which had been nearly destroyed by the Chinese communist government. Now with four companies, Shen Yun has given more than 400 performances in more than 100 cities around the world. Performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Soiree of the Stallions Charity Concert
Local acts the Reign of Kindo, Chalk Dinosaur, Juniper, Apostle Jones, the Ice Cream Militia, Slag Genie, Abstract Sounds and Cellophane Jane play this benefit concert that takes place at 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Proceeds benefit the Cleveland Epilepsy Association.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Weekly Live Music Showcase
Edwins Too hosts this weekly showcase featuring local musicians. The shows take place every Saturday from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the restaurant's Shaker Square location. A full bar and restaurant dinner menu are available during the show, and tickets cost $10. Local blues hero Sam Hooper performs tonight.
13220 Shaker Square, 216-400-6091, edwinsrestaurant.org
.
SUN 01/28
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter