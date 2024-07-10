15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 11-14)

Courtesy of Jonas Public Relations
Comedian Brad Williams plays two shows on Friday at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
THU 07/11
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Fin Fest
The month-long celebration of sharks and rays at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium features multiple activity pages, scuba diver talks, aquarist shark feedings, daily public stingray feeds, videos, trivia, photo opportunities with the landshark mascot Finn, as well as crafts and experiments with a rotating array of community partners. Attendees who visit the aquarium dressed in shark gear (shirt, shorts, socks, tie, cap or costume) will be entered for a chance to win a shark-and-ray-themed $125 prize pack from the gift shop. The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fin Fest continues through Aug. 6.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com
Francis Ford Coppola: Adolescence Now
Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, Leif Garrett, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze star in The Outsiders
, Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie based on S.E. Hinton's novel. The movie shows tonight at 6:45 and tomorrow night at 8:45 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. It's part of the Cinematheque's Coppola series, Francis Ford Coppola: Adolescence Now.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
Norah Jones
The singer-songwriter who had great success with her 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me
, comes to Blossom. Earlier this year, Jones returned with Visions
, her ninth studio album. Another somber affair, it finds Jones emphasizing the soulful side of her sound on tracks such as "All This Time" and "Paradise." Singer Mavis Staples, a Rock Hall Inductee who's continued to put out new studio albums, opens the show. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody
Pianist Inon Barnatan joins the Cleveland Orchestra at 7 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Maura Rogers and the Bellows and Charity Evonna
These two local acts kick off the Rock Hall's annual Live and Local concert series that features performances by Cleveland groups. Maura Rogers and the Bellows draw from influences such as Fleetwood Mac meets Brandi Carlile and Charity Evonna embraces R&B and soul in her songs about "her journey of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery," as it's put in a press release. The concert begins at 8 p.m. It's free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads
Cut from the same musical cloth as Sublime, San Diego-based Slightly Stoopid draws from folk, rock, reggae, blues, hip-hop, funk, metal and punk. The equally eclectic Dirty Heads hail from Orange County and have been active on the reggae and punk scene for nearly 20 years now. The two acts bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Common Kings and the Elovaters open. The show begins at 6 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Summer on the Square
This bi-weekly series of community events takes place every other Thursday throughout the summer on Shaker Square's green space. The family-friendly events will showcase some of Cleveland's finest artists and local businesses. The events are free.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com
Marlon Wayans
One of the best known comics to emerge in the late '80s and continue to be active, Marlon Wayans has come a long way since working with his brother Shawn on sit-coms such as the Wayans Brothers and films such as Scary Movie
, White Chicks
and Little Man
. Tonight at 7, he performs at the Cleveland Funny Bone, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
FRI 07/12
Luke Bryan
“Mind of a Country Boy,” the latest single from country superstar Luke Bryan, might sound like the jingle for a pickup truck what with lines like "I'm loving this life I live" and with its twangy guitars, but it's become another big hit for Bryan, who's been topping the country charts for the past two decades. Bryan brings his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Cain Park Arts Festival
The annual arts festival returns to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The juried arts event feature artists whose mediums include wood, clay, glass, painting, jewelry, photography and sculpture. Local bands are slated to perform, and a variety of food trucks will be on hand as well. It runs through Sunday. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Pete Davidson
Since leaving Saturday Night Live
, this actor and comedian has scored roles in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
and Dumb Money
. Known for having done some time in rehab facilities for substance abuse issues, the comedian brings his Prehab Tour to the Akron Civic Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
The Flying Grey Suns Release Party
Tonight at 8:30 at Brothers Lounge, the local indie group celebrates the release of its new album, Do It Yourself
, which it has self-released on its own record label, SideQuest Records. The group's sound is a terrific mix of surf and garage (think the Ventures meet Count Five).
11609 Detroit Ave., 216-226-2767, brotherslounge.com
Doug McKean & the Stuntmen
Local singer-songwriter Doug McKean celebrates the release of his new alt-country/rock album with backing from his band, the Stuntmen. Kid Tigrrr opens the show. It takes place at 8 tonight at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Michael Stanley Band
Local musicians, some of whom performed with the late local rocker Michael Stanley, will participate in this tribute to Stanley and his band. The concert begins at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Walkabout Tremont
This week's Walkabout Tremont promises to be a patriotic celebration There will be all-American food and drink specials, art on display, 40-plus pop-up vendors along Professor Ave. and live music. In addition, many shops, restaurants and bars located in the Tremont neighborhood will have local art on display. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.
walkabouttremont.com
Brad Williams
At 4’4," diminutive comic Brad Williams hasn't let his height become an obstacle. He prefers to think of his height (or lack thereof) as a disability that's become the basis for all his jokes. Carlos Mencia reportedly discovered him one night and made him his opening act. Williams has also made countless appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live
, Jackass
and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
. He performs tonight at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
SAT 07/13
Blue Hour Release Party
Akron-based indie rockers Blue Hour celebrate the release of their full-length, This Is the Dream
, with tonight's show at Musica in Akron. Shimmering tunes such as album opener "Tangerine" show off the band's ability to create rich sonic textures out of alternately twangy and distorted guitars and have a My Morning Jacket feel to them. Anya Van Rose and Cody J. Martin share the bill. Doors open at 7 p.m.
51 East Market St., Akron, 330-374-1114, akronmusica.com
Cleveland Buzzard 50th Birthday Party
This event celebrates 50 years of the iconic WMMS Cleveland Buzzard with a Buzzard Market that features memorabilia. Special guests John Gorman and David Helton will be on hand to sign their new book, Buzzard Archives Vol. 1
. Admission is a $5 admission, and the event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Annika’s Event Center in Grafton.
36709 Royalton Rd., Grafton.
Dave Hill
A Northeast Ohio native, this comedian, actor and musician does it all. He's written several very funny books about everything from growing up on the "mean streets" of Hudson, OH to his Canadian roots. He also plays in the indie pop band Valley Lodge (one of their tunes is the theme song to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
). Tonight at 8, he brings his standup show to the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
Thandiswa Mazwai
The South African singer who began her career in the '90s with music groups Jack Knife and Bongo Maffin performs tonight at 9 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
The Phillips Brothers' Irregular Song-Swap Concern
Scott Phillips and his twin brother Dan Phillips were in a band in Cleveland in the '90s before moving on to other projects (see links below). Today, they'll bring their online creation, The Phillips Brothers' Irregular Song-Swap Concern
, to Spotlight Cleveland. The two brothers will trade short sets and then collaborate on covers and originals. The show begins at 6 p.m.
8701 Madison Ave, 440-231-7493.
Rachmaninoff's Third Symphony
Domingo Hindoyan conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it performs Rachmaninoff's Third Symphony, a piece that confused listeners when it was debuted back in 1936. The program also includes Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto featuring Principal Trumpet Michael Sachs and Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Welcome Home #031 feat. Dej.y [DET] + Smooth Talk
Detroit's Dej.y (AKA Catori Talibah) is a producer and music selector raised on her family’s diverse vinyl collection. An avid "student of sound" with an affinity for all music, she intentionally "connects and celebrates kindred spirits through the groove," as it's put in a press release for this event that takes place at 9 p.m. at Crobar. The local group Smooth Talk will perform as well.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
SUN 07/14
Concerts at Lakeview Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions to set the lineup. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket or picnic basket. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
Mates of State
This prolific indie rock act has released seven full-length albums since 2000. In the process of recording a new album with long-time collaborator Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, Frightened Rabbit), they've hit the road to play 17 shows in 17 days. Expect them to be in good form when they play the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Al Menne opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
