15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 13-16)

THU 07/13
Altin Gün
This Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band signed to ATO Records after King Gizzard championed them. Recorded with vintage techniques and studio equipment, the band's latest album, Aşk
, finds the band once again reinterpreting classic Anatolian folk tunes, but this time returning to live-band psychedelic rock. They also wrote a few originals for the new Star Wars game (where you can hear them as “Altin Lazer Blaster” in the Cantina), and they even played a role in Apple’s new product demo conference. The group performs tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jeff Arcuri
This comedian who's appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle
, Laughs!
on Fox and SiriusXM performs regularly at the storied Comedy Cellar in New York. He brings his matter-of-fact humor to Hilarities tonight at 7.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Jenny Lewis
On tour in support of her new album, Joy’All
, Jenny Lewis comes to House of Blues tonight to deliver one of her limited headline shows before she joins the 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour as well as the Beck and Phoenix co-headline Summer Odyssey Tour. The show begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
My Cousin Tiera
A finalist in Kenan Thompson’s recent Road to New York comedy competition, this standup comedian performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
FRI 07/14
The Art Shop at 818 Studios
More than 20 artists will showcase their work at 818 Studios throughout the entire summer during Walkabout Tremont. Expect to find fine art paintings, hand-made jewelry, artisan, soaps and handmade gifts. The gallery is open tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.
818 Jefferson Ave., merrittphoto.com/818studios.html
.
Carl Baldassarre
Tonight at 7:30 at the Music Mercury Lounge in Lakewood, local guitar hero Carl Baldassarre will present a performances that shows his entire range as a composer. He'll play classical string quartet music as well as music from his rock catalog, including his new album, Grand Blvd
. He'll even play a few Led Zeppelin tunes. There will be a pre-show Q&A for VIPS. Consult the club's website for more info.
18206 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, mercurymusiclounge.com
.
Bill Bellamy
If comic Bill Bellamy did nothing more than coin the phrase "booty call," he'd go down in comic history. But the guy has been a staple on the standup circuit for nearly 30 years now. His star power hasn't diminished over that time, either. Currently the host of his own TV show, Who's Got Jokes
, he was also a regular on Chelsea Lately
. His material tends to stick to tried-and-true topics like the differences between men and women when it comes to romantic love, and surviving the trials and tribulations of getting through security at the airport. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Celebrating Our Past, Creating Our Future
Beck Center for the Arts’ annual spotlight gala looks back at Beck Center’s 90-year history of creating arts experiences with an evening of "fun and entertainment as well as a celebration of the critical impact of the arts in our lives." Beck Center is posthumously honoring Richard Kay, the first director of the Lakewood Little Theatre, which later evolved into Beck Center for the Arts. The benefit takes place at 6 p.m. at Gordon Green.
5400 Detroit Ave., 216-406-2461, beckcenter.org.
Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival
Musicians and bands direct from the Emerald Isle along with Irish dance groups and bands of pipers will be on hand for this annual event that comes to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea this weekend. Today's hours are 5-11 p.m., and the event takes place from 1-11 p.m. tomorrow and from 1-10 p.m. on Sunday., clevelandirish.org.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440-243-0090, clevelandirish.org
.
Come, Rest Here by My Side
This juried exhibition that will showcase work by CIA alums from different graduating years and artistic practices. Jurors included CIA Printmaking alum Clotilde Jiménez and illustrator Lee White. They selected work by 45 CIA alumni, ranging from those the class of 1958 to the class of 2023. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m. in Reinberger Gallery.
11141 East Blvd., 216-421-7407, cia.edu
.
Encore: A Summer Affair
Cleveland-native DJ NicNacc will deliver a set of eclectic music at this event that will feature specialty cocktails from FLŌH and exclusive tours of Severance Music Center. The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Groundworks Dance Theatre
GroundWorks DanceTheater ushers in its 25th anniversary season this weekend at Cain Park with a program of new contemporary dance works by former Nederlands Dans Theater dancer Spenser Theberge and GroundWorks Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara. Performances continue through Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Kendell Marvel
Singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel began writing the tunes for his latest effort, Come on Sunshine
, during the height of the pandemic. It explores the wide range of Marvel’s influences and features a slew of musical guests. Marvel comes to House of Blues Cambridge Room tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Once on This Island
Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love
by Rosa Guy, Once on This Island
tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid
and the struggle of young love in West Side Story,
this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. The essence of the story is captured with the depiction of Afro-Caribbean inspired spirituality and rituals. Curtain times for the play, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays..
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
The Plate Scrapers
This progressive bluegrass band from Berryville, VA draws from folk, jazz, and rock on its latest studio album, Destination Horizon. The group comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 7. Sugar Mule opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Red Wanting Blue
The veteran regional rock act formed in Athens, OH in 1996 and has played Cleveland on a regular basis ever since. The band released its latest single, "Hey, '84," last year and brings its tour in support of the anthemic tune to House of Blues tonight at 8.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Mary Santora
Drawing from real life experiences, local comic Mary Santora takes the audience on a "storytelling driven ride, while seamlessly weaving in and out of crowd interactions, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who sees her," as it's put in a press release. Her latest album, Hillbilly Boujee, topped the charts on iTunes and Amazon. She performs tonight at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Walkabout Tremont
This month's Walkabout Tremont centers on American Classics, and there will be art on display at 40+ pop-up vendors along Professor Avenue. The Cleveland Kiltie Band will perform, and St. John Cantius Church will be open for tours. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.
walkabouttremont.com
.
Ann Wilson
The Heart songs that singer Ann Wilson imported into her solo career are the ones that she has said "stand the test of time the best." The powerhouse vocalist regularly plays "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda," Wilson will also likely draw from her solo debut, 2007’s Hope & Glory
. On that album, she teamed up with singers such as k.d. lang, Elton John and Shawn Colvin to cover tunes by the likes of Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and John Lennon. Wilson brings her solo tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 07/15
14th Annual Kent Blues Fest
At this annual festival held in Kent, more than 40 acts will perform at 27 venues, including restaurants, bars, bookstores and outdoor parks. There will be a wide variety of blues and roots music including old-school and contemporary blues from veterans and newcomers, country blues, classic harmonica tunes and classic rock blues. Check the website for a complete schedule.
kentbluesfest.com
.
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Cleveland Ale Fest
Benefiting A Special Wish Foundation, the 12th annual Cleveland Ale Fest is back for another round today, and organizers promise that it is "bigger, bolder, and beerier than ever before. " The city’s original ale fest takes place from noon to 6:30 p.m. today at Lincoln Park. Patrons can sample from 100+ craft and premium beers. There will be food from local restaurants, games, multiple DJ stages and vendors. Ale Fest will offer a mid-tier ticket, General Admission PLUS as well as VIP and General Admission. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early entrance (noon), access to a VIP zone and other perks; General Admission PLUS guests will receive early entrance (1 p.m.) and General Admission ticket holders can enter the festival grounds at 2 p.m. The Cleveland Ale Fest is for guests ages 21+ and will happen rain or shine.
Starkweather Ave. and West 14th St., 877-280-1646, scenealefestival.com
.
Lita Ford
The hard rock singer-guitarist famous for her stint in the Runaways comes to the Rock Hall tonight at 8. The Buffalo Ryders open the show.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Alicia Keys
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys worked with director Diane Martel (who directed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” – two of Keys’ most powerful videos) and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the concept and staging of her Keys to the Summer tour. As a result, the stage will feature a 360-degree experience and will find Keys performing in the round. The concert begins tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Lakewood Summer Meltdown
This annual block party takes place on Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and Arthur Avenues. The festival features a 5K race and 1-mile family fun run and walk. It also features games, food vendors, a beer garden and live music.
lakewoodalive.org
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Carl Palmer
As the sole surviving member of the prog rock group Emerson Lake & Palmer, drummer Carl Palmer has felt compelled to keep the band’s legacy alive. With that in mind, he’s put together a tribute show of sorts that he’s dubbed Welcome Back My Friends — The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer. It features live footage of the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake on massive video walls alongside Palmer and his band as they play live. Palmer and Co. perform tonight at7:30 at the Lorain Palace Theatre.
617 Broadway Ave., Lorain, 440-245-2323, lorainpalace.org
.
Romantic Rachmaninoff
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra takes on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 — called “Rach 3” by fans. It's one of the "most demanding and daunting concertos ever written," as it's put in press materials for this performance.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
The Steel Woods
It's been two years since this Southern rock act released its last studio album, All of Your Stones, but the band has finally returned with new music. Its new album, On Your Time, veers between rock and country. The tour in support of the release comes to town tonight. The band performs at 7 at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Taylor McCall opens.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Summer on the Square
Today's Summer on the Square event will feature a yoga class, a Zumba fitness class, a magic show, a bubble party and a Cleveland City Dance demonstration. The Day Nights, a local soul group, will perform as well. The event commences at 9 a.m. at Shaker Square.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com/events/
.
Twilight at the Arboretum
Holden Forests & Garden’s largest and only benefit of the year helps to raise money for its mission to connect people with the "wonder, beauty, and value of trees and plants to inspire action for healthy communities." Spice Catering Co. will provide an elevated picnic dinner, and there will be live music and entertainment. The event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Holden Arboretum, 9500 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, 440-946-4400, holdenarb.org
.
The Workshop Presents House of Burlescle
The Workshop: Dance + Fitness (a locally owned studio in Westlake) has teamed up with local choreographer Anya Kwan to put on this burlesque show at House of Blues. "The show is meant to be a celebration of the beauty and diversity of women. Our performers come from all walks of life - we are teachers, surgeons, lawyers, students, entrepreneurs, wives and mothers," reads a press release about the event. Performances take place at 6 and 9 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 07/16
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar. Continues through Sept. 3.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Taste of Tremont
One of Cleveland’s longest standing neighborhood festivals returns today as Tremont welcomes more than welcome more than 10,000 people to Professor Avenue for the annual Taste of Tremont. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from more than 30 vendors. There will be live music throughout the festival at the Butcher and The Brewer Beer Garden, the Stage at Dante the and Treehouse. experiencetremont.com
.
Gary Vider
Soft-spoken comedian Gary Vider likes to brag that he's never gotten in a fight because he says his quirky humor serves as a weapon. When a guy pushed him once at a bar, he quickly diffused the situation with a joke. The diminutive Vider, who made it to the finals of season 10 of America’s Got Talent, relies on quick-witted one-liners in his routines. Expect him to deliver them with ease when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
