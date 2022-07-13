15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 14-17)

click to enlarge
'Ain't Too Proud' is at PlayHouse Square this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
THU 07/14
Ain't Too Proud
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud
tells the the story of the Temptations and focuses on themes such as brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal in chronicling how the musical group become popular during a time of civil unrest. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through July 31.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Asia Featuring John Payne
Singer-bassist John Payne fronted this prog rock act from 1991 to 2006, and he's brought the band back out on the road to celebrate both its 30th and 40th anniversaries. The group performs tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski
A kindergarten teacher best known for his viral social content that captures the chaos of elementary school, comedian Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski brings his School's Out For Summer tour to Hilarities tonight at 7. He performs at the club tomorrow and Saturday as well. Consult the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
The lowly Detroit Tigers somehow managed to sweep a series against the Guardians earlier this month. Now, the Tigers play the Guards again but here in Cleveland. They come to Progressive Field tonight at 7:10 for the start of a four-game series that continues through Sunday. Check the Guardians website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
Jack Johnson
Meet the Moonlight
, singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s eighth studio album and first full-length release in five years, was produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Jim James) and recorded both in Los Angeles (at Sound City and EastWest) and the Mango Tree (Johnson’s studio in Hawaii). The album stemmed from one-on-one collaboration with Mills (whose contributions included everything from fretless guitar to Moog synth to steel drums). Expect to hear songs from it at tonight's show. The concert begins at 7:30 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 7, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
FRI 07/15
Celeste Barber
Hailed as the Australian Queen of Comedy, Celeste Barber has become famous for her Instagram account that's attracted more than 8.1 million followers. In 2019, she released her best-selling book, Challenge Accepted
, and also appeared on the 2019 Showtime special of the same name. She comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7. Check the venue's website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Chico Bean
Fast-talking diminutive comedian Chico Bean likes to joke that he "can't tolerate a taller woman" because she might superglue his keys to the ceiling fan to make sure that he can't retrieve them. Bean started his comedy career in Greensboro, NC, and became a founding member of the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show along with fellow cast members B-Daht and Darren Brand. Bean is also part of the podcast 85 South Show
. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Duwayne Burnside
One of 14 children born to North Mississippi musician R.L. Burnside and his wife, Alice, Duwayne Burnside has regularly performed with the North Mississippi Allstars since the early 1990s. The young Burnside learned his first few guitar riffs and chords from his father and then began playing with local club owner Junior Kimbrough and the Soul Blues Boys. He comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 8. Check the club's website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal
Dubbed Crystal, the latest Cirque Du Soleil comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a weekend-long run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances take place at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and at 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Curtis Eller
Curtis Eller started his career at the age of 7 as a juggler and acrobat but has since turned to the banjo. He's a prolific songwriter whose banjo-driven songs describe a dreamlike vision of American history where all points in time have collapsed into one. Eller and his band, the American Circus, have developed a devoted international following based on dynamic stage performances that employ a ragged, antique rock 'n' roll sound to bring the historically evocative compositions to vivid, cinematic life. Tonight's show starts at 8 at Wizbang Theatre.
2134 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-534-9482, wizbangtheatre.com
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
Inkcarceration 2022 Music & Tattoo Festival
This annual hard rock festival will again be held at the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield. Headliners include Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Evanescence. Heavy hitters such as Lamb of God, Papa Roach, Seether, Falling in Reverse, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll will perform as well. A partnership between independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration, the event will feature music, tattooing and “haunted attractions.” Check the website for more details.
inkcarceration.com
Maura Rogers and the Bellows
Tonight's concert at the Beachland Ballroom represents the only indoor gig that local favorites Maura Rogers and the Bellows will play all summer. Expect to hear songs written during the pandemic as well as some older songs from the band's decade-old first album. This will mark the group's last show as a full band for quite a while because bassist Quinn Stefanos is going on maternity leave. DQ Duo opens. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $16.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Sidewalk Sale with Sugar Rush
Today and tomorrow, Eton Chagrin Boulevard will host a weekend of sweets and shopping at Sidewalk, a special event featuring Sugar Rush. The Sidewalk Sale will feature live music, games and vendors. The Sugar Rush portion of the event will take place tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. and offer an afternoon full of "sweet treats" from local dessert trucks in celebration of national ice cream day. The Sidewalk Sale and featured Sugar Rush will be located both outside at Eton Chagrin Boulevard and inside the Atrium Shops, where families can stroll around, shop and enjoy some sweet family fun. The Atrium Shops will be open inside as well.
28601 Chagrin Blvd., 216-241-5490, etonchagrinblvd.com
Something Rotten!
Set in 1595, Something Rotten!
tells the story of two brothers who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare. After they hear that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, the brothers set out to write the first musical. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts, where performances continue through Aug. 7.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
Keith Urban
Country music star Keith Urban brings his Speed of Now World Tour, his first world tour in four years, to Blossom tonight. The concert starts at 7. Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Marcus Alan Ward
Local guitarist, producer and self-proclaimed “electro soul pioneer,” Marcus Alan Ward has maintained that he’s on a musical quest to impress himself. So far, so good. The talented musician's work has been featured in publications including The Fader, Pitchfork, Pigeons & Planes and Spin. After taking a hiatus from live performances during the pandemic, Ward performs tonight at 8 at Crobar in a special performance coinciding with the release of his new album, Cruiserweight, an electric guitar-driven jazz effort that differs sonically from his previous work. It'll mark his first headlining gig in four years. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
SAT 07/16
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Brett Dennen
West Coast-based singer-songwriter Brett Dennen has previously toured with the likes of Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Pete Murray and Michael Franti. His upper-register voice often resembles that of the late, great Tom Petty. A song like "See the World" shows off his smart folk-pop sensibilities. He brings his summer tour to the Kent Stage tonight at 8. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
David Gray
The singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of the 20th anniversary of his album White Ladder
to Jacob Pavilion at Nautica. In conjunction with the tour, Gray has released White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
, a special remastered edition of the album plus White Ladder-era previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos. For tonight's concert, Gray will perform the album in its entirety as well as play a few of his greatest hits. The show begins at 8 p.m. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Lakewood Summer Meltdown
An annual event, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown takes place today on Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and Mars. The street festival features all sorts of outdoor games and activities, including the Meltdown 5-K race, a 1-mile family fun run and walk, food vendors, live music and more. You'll also find more than 100 vendor tents, many of which offer interactive activities. Then there's the "Water Moose" sprinkler park, the Summer Meltdown Bike Raffle sponsored by Beat Cycles, and a skateboard park sponsored by West Side Skates. Local brews will be available in the Gary K. Bish Memorial Beer Garden, where local rockers Front Porch Lights will perform. The fest takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Find answers to all your other questions on the website.
lakewoodalive.org
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Pines and Fountains of Rome
This concert featuring the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom opens with a piece by Mary Lou Williams highlighting each of the 12 astrological signs. It'll also feature Respighi’s symphonic poems that "evoke the sights and sounds of the Eternal City, from its centuries-old trees that dominate the landscape, to its extraordinary fountains." The performance begins at 7 p.m. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
TRUSS Album Release Party
Last month, the local hard rock band TRUSS — Hannah Crandall (vocals), Eric Kennedy (guitar), Thomas Rastatter (bass), and Holden Szalek (drums) — released a new single, “Reset My Head." The heavy tune features a beefy guitar riff and bluesy vocals. The song served as a teaser for the album's that's just come out. The group celebrates the album's release with a concert begins at 8 tonight at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 day of show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
SUN 07/17
Andy Haynes
The creator and star of After Sheldon with Andy Haynes
, this comedian has written for shows such as Ground Floor
, Ridiculousness
, Crashletes
, Dude Perfect
and World Star TV
. He also served as the head writer for Hot Takes with Brandon Wardell
on Comedy Central and wrote and created the animated show The Champions
for the Bleacher Report. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series 2022
Lake View Cemetery has partner again with Jim Wadsworth Productions / JWP Concerts for this free summer concert series that takes place on the lawn of the Garfield Memorial. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic. The music starts at 4 p.m.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Taste of Tremont
An event that seemingly gets bigger and better each year, the annual Taste of Tremont promises to be as crowded and popular as ever. More than 35 vendors are scheduled to pop-up along Tremont’s iconic Professor Avenue as Tremont’s diverse local restaurants and businesses are showcased along with local artists and musicians. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Local acts Jul Big Green, Duo Decibel System and Big Ship are slated to perform in the beer garden. Additional local artists will be showcased at the Stage at Dante, Treehouse and Fahrenheit. Check the website for more details
experiencetremont.com
.