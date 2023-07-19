15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 20-23)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Grog Shop
The Soul Rebels play the Grog Shop on Friday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar.
THU 07/20
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
This country superstar released his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia
, last year. Featuring 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks, the album delivered Aldean his 27th No. 1 single in "Trouble With a Heartbreak,” a heavily produced tune that finds Aldean virtually talking his way through the pop/rock anthem. Aldean returns to Blossom tonight at 7:30. Expect a massive crowd to be on hand.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Tonight, past and present members of Armstrong Bearcat play a special reunion show. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
.
Boney James & Lalah Hathaway
At age 10, Boney James picked up the sax after two years on the clarinet and never looked back. He subsequently became an in-demand touring sax and keyboard player for Morris Day, the Isley Brothers, Teena Marie, Bobby Caldwell, Randy Crawford and many others. Lalah Hathaway is a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer and 10-time nominee who's collaborated with acts such as Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson. Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg and Esperanza Spalding. Their concert at Cain Park begins tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Kyle Kinane
After his 2010 debut, Death of the Party
, received rave reviews, comedian Kyle Kinane found himself on the fast track. In the wake of that release, he's performed on Last Call with Carson Daly
, Live at Gotham
, Conan
and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
, and he's opened for comedians Patton Oswalt and Daniel Tosh. Kinane likes to say that he steers clear of political topics, but he does routinely joke about white privilege and sexual harassment. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Brittany Schmitt
Comedian Brittany Schmitt likes to joke that prior to marrying, all of her relationships "expired quicker than milk." In one funny bit, she documents the way she would stalk anyone not interested in her and contrasts that with married life. Schmitt performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. The local swing/blues band Blue Lunch performs tonight. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
FRI 07/21
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2023
Over the course of 35 years, this Toronto-based quartet, a Cleveland favorite, has sold 15 million records worldwide thanks to hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." During that time, the band has hosted a cruise, had its own ice cream flavor, won eight JUNO Awards, and been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The Canadian alt-rock act brings its annual summer trek to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Bring It On — The Musical
Loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name, Bring It On — The Musical
features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q
), music and lyrics by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights
, Hamilton
), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal
) and lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity
). Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the musical runs on the weekends through Aug. 6 at the Near West Theatre.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Anne Cochran
Best known for her musical partnership with Jim Brickman, this singer has performed with Stars On Ice at Madison Square Garden and Rocket Mortgage Field House and on NBC’s A Golden Moment
as well as with numerous symphony and pop orchestras. She performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The National League's Philadelphia Phillies and the Guardians play their only regular season series of the year this weekend at Progressive Field. Tonight's first pitch is at 7:10. Tomorrow's game, which features a Steven Kwan bobblehead giveaway, starts at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday's game begins at 1:40 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
John R. Miller
For his new album, Depreciated
, singer-songwriter John R. Miller joined forces with two producers: multiple Grammy nominee Justin Francis, who has worked with everyone from Leon Bridges to Kacey Musgraves, and Adam Meisterhans, a renowned guitarist whom Miller has known since their days in West Virginia. They recorded the release in the legendary Studio A of Sound Emporium in Nashville. The standout single "Lookin' Over My Shoulder" puts Miller's droll vocals and witty lyrics on full display. Expect to hear it when he plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Once on This Island
Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love
by Rosa Guy, Once on This Island
tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid
and the struggle of young love in West Side Story
, this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. The essence of the story is captured with the depiction of Afro-Caribbean inspired spirituality and rituals. Curtain times for the play, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays..
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Outdoor Downtown Lakefront — Golden Hour
Today from 5 to 11 p.m. at North Coast Harbor, locally based Greyt Culture will host a concert featuring the national blues electronic act Two Feet. In addition, the locally based blues soul act Apostle Jones and E-V, a world-famous electronic artist based in Cleveland, will perform. Culinary startups Mobius, Farmer’s Feast and Vegan Vybe will be on hand. Original Northeast Ohio-based fashion designers will be on-site too, supported by runway producer Aimon Ali's Fashion Talks.
Corner of Erieside Ave. and East Ninth St., thatsgreyt.com
.
Carl Palmer
As the sole surviving member of the prog rock group Emerson Lake & Palmer, drummer Carl Palmer has felt compelled to keep the band’s legacy alive. With that in mind, he’s put together a tribute show of sorts that he’s dubbed Welcome Back My Friends — The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer. It features live footage of the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake on massive video walls alongside Palmer and his band as they play live. Palmer and Co. perform tonight at 8 at the Robins Theatre in Warren.
160 E Market St., Warren, 234-437-6246, robinstheatre.com
.
Ali Siddiq
"Prison is an odd place because you don't know the rules," jokes comedian Ali Sadiiq as he relays the story of how he found himself caught up in a riot one day. The funny bit, which Siddiq presents as a narrative, shows just how well the comic can bring a story to life, as he imitates others and recreates conversations he's had. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.
The Soul Rebels
This high-energy New Orleans-based band has collaborated with acts such as the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Pretty Lights, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Matisyahu. It comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 9 on a tour in support of its new album, Poetry in Motion. Red Rose Panic and DJ Teddy Eisenberg open the show.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Erin Viancourt
Cody Jinks recently signed this rising Cleveland-bred singer-songwriter to his Late August Records. Co-produced by Viancourt and Kyle Dreaden, Viancourt's new album for the label, Won’t Die This Way
, finds her exploring "Should've Known Better" the kind of introspection that eludes most singer-songwriters. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Local singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
VS. LIVE
Cleveland Verses Foundation releases charity albums featuring cover songs from Northeast Ohio musicians. Today's concert at the Rock Hall is also designed to raise money for a charity. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. with the Modern Electric, Who Saved Who, Charity Cunningham, Marcus Smith and Vanity Crash. Radio personalities Carrie Danger and Brady Marks will host the event. The organization's goal is to reach $10,000 to fight human trafficking.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SAT 07/22
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Last year proved to be an eventful year for Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They also celebrated the premiere of their critically acclaimed musical at the Wallis in Los Angeles. The play weaves Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo’s catalog and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet
. Benatar and Giraldo come to MGM Northfield Park Center Stage tonight. Singer-songwriter Chris Trapper opens the show. The concert begins at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Debussy’s La Mer
Kahchun Wong directs the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it takes on Debussy's La Mer. Zlatomir Fung guests on cello. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Euclid Beach Park Days
There will be unlimited rides on the Euclid Beach Park Grand Carousel, live entertainment, "midway" games and delicious treats at this event that takes place today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland History Center.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Fitz and the Tantrums
Thanks to the success of “Out of My League,” the catchy synth-pop single from the band’s 2013 album More Than Just a Dream, Fitz and the Tantrums' popularity dramatically escalated, and the band's engaging live show started attracted crowds in the thousands rather than the hundreds. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall. Rett Madison opens.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Nick Hakim
Recorded between studios and domestic spaces throughout the country, Cometa
, the latest effort from indie singer-songwriter Nick Hakim, offers romantic songs guided by Hakim’s experience of falling in love in a way that made him feel like he was floating. "This out of body sensation is the theme that anchors the album using the extreme distance between a kite and a comet as a metaphor for the depth of one’s love and being so humbled by it," reads a press release about the album. Hakim performs tonight at 8:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Hands on Hale: Teddy Bear Tea Party
This special event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow at Hale Farm & Village will feature 19th century toys and games during a tea party hosted on the Village Green. Picnic baskets, dress-up clothes and favorite stuffed friends of all shapes and sizes are welcome for the festivities.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Please Don't Destroy Live
Saturday Night Live's Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy bring their live show to the Ohio Theatre stage tonight at 7. Expect sketch comedy with a heavy dose of satire from this group of comedians who've performed together at comedy clubs and festivals for years.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Anya Van Rose Release Party
In 2010, local singer-songwriter Anya Van Rose began attending an informal songwriting gathering in a historic home on a brick road in Canton. The ever-evolving group that became known as“Bring Your Song captured some of her earliest recordings via a microphone in a living room. Van Rose used that recording studio known today as Realgrey Records to cut her new album. She plays a release party tonight at the Auricle in Canton.
601 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, theauricle.net
.
SUN 07/23
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery series offers locals yet another great opportunity to catch a free outdoor concert this summer. The three-concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city; each concert showcases some of the city's best jazz acts. Local jazz/soul/R&B act Hubb's Groove performs today. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. And if it rains, the fun will be delayed by a week.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
Steve Hofstetter
Known as much for his writing as for his standup, Steve Hofstetter is more articulate than your typical comic. At one point, he was even a weekly humor columnist for Sports Illustrated. "I started doing standup to pass the time," he has said. "I'm in the small percentage of people who started doing what they love accidentally." A dorky guy who maintains he looks a bit like actor Michael Rapaport with glasses, Hofstetter tours "perpetually." He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Rema — Rave & Roses North American Tour II
On tour to support the hit single "Calm Down" and his acclaimed debut album, Rave & Roses
, and its deluxe Ultra edition, Rema rolls into town with a certain amount of anticipation. Championed by Rihanna, Drake, Skepta and the late Virgil Abloh, he's embarked on a mission of taking Afrobeat around the globe.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?
Celebrated pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein join forces for the first time for this concert at Blossom. This innovative program for two pianos celebrates George Gershwin, "Feinstein, a renowned vocalist/pianist/conductor, offers his expertise as the leading authority on the Great American Songbook, while Cleveland favorite Thibaudet brings his sparkling virtuosity as one of today’s finest pianists," reads a press release. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter