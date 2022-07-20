15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 21-24)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival
A scene from 'Oasis,' a part of this weekend's Borderlight festival.
THU 07/21
.
THU 07/21
The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival
This summer’s four-day festival that continues through Sunday is the second for BorderLight’s bi-annual event. Its 2019 inaugural talent showcase brought thousands to downtown Cleveland. This year's lineup showcases 140 performances — both ticketed and free — across 15 indoor and outdoor stages, spanning from Public Square to Playhouse Square. It features a curated selection of international touring productions, and a Fringe Festival featuring all genres of theatrical, performances self-produced by local and national artists. Audiences can expect theater, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, spoken word, pop-up performances, stand-up comedy and more. Check the website for a complete schedule.
borderlightcle.org
.
Ain't Too Proud
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud
tells the the story of the Temptations and focuses on themes such as brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal in chronicling how the musical group become popular during a time of civil unrest. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through July 31.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Anberlin
Celebrating over 20 years as a band, indie rockers Anberlin will release a new EP, Silverline
, at the end of this month. Silverline
marks their first new collection of music in eight years, following 2014’s Lowborn
. Tonight, they kick off a three-night stand at the Grog Shop that'll find them giving full album performances on separate nights for Never Take Friendship Personal
, Cities
and New Surrender
.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Ryan Hamilton
Thanks to the success of his standup special, Happy Face
, comedian Ryan Hamilton's career has picked up some traction. The one-hour Netflix original came in the wake of numerous TV appearances. Like Jerry Seinfeld, Hamilton likes to joke about the trials and tribulations of everyday life. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 07/22
Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy
While the prog rock act Yes has several different singers over the years, Jon Anderson takes lead on many of the band's biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” Anderson and the Paul Green Rock Academy will perform tonight at 8 at the Kent Stage. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Adrian Belew
The guitar whiz who's performed with the likes of David Bowie, Frank Zappa and Nine Inch Nails plays tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall as part of the Rock Hall's Summer Concert Series. He'll present his latest power trio, and he's worked up covers of a few Beatles tracks just for tonight's show. Tickets cost $25.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Zach Bryan
Each of the singles from country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan's new album, American Heartbreak
, have become fan-favorite audience sing-alongs during his live shows.His recent set at Stagecoach Festival was one of the festival's most talked about events. He comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 8:15. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through July 29.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
.
Jess Hilarious
In the past five or so years, this up-and-coming comedian has worked with acts such as Bruce Bruce, Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Rickey Smiley and Reginald Ballard. She's also been featured on BET, VH1, TMZ and Centric. The comedian performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Boney James
Despite releasing his latest album, Solid
, during the COVID-19 pandemic, jazz artist Boney James still managed to deliver his first Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, a rare feat for an instrumentalist. He also stayed connected with fans throughout the pandemic by performing mini-concerts on Facebook Live. James performs tonight at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Consult the venue's website for more info.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra plays the Howard Shore score to the Peter Jackson film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
. The program repeats at 7 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
The Psychedelic Furs with Special Guests X
These two '80s acts are cut from different musical clothes. The Furs represent one of New Wave's best-known bands, and X has its roots in L.A.'s punk scene. They're paired together on a tour that brings them to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Something Rotten!
Set in 1595, Something Rotten!
tells the story of two brothers who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare. After they hear that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, the brothers set out to write the first musical. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts, where performances continue through Aug. 7.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
SAT 07/23
Brit Floyd
Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute act, comes to Cain Park tonight with a brand new show that features highlights from The Wall
, The Dark Side of the Moon
, Wish You Were Here
, Animals
and The Division Bell.
It'll also include a 23-minute note-for-note performance of "Echoes." The concert begins at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Christmas in July at North Coast Harbor
The second annual Christmas in July party at North Coast Harbor returns to Voinovich Bicentennial Park and Oasis Marina today. This year’s event will feature music, stage performances, food and an appearance by Santa. The event will conclude with a screening of Elf and a lighted boat contest. The event begins at 1 p.m. Consult the website for more info.
Voinovich Park, end of E. 9th St., northcoastharbor.org
.
Tim Heidecker Live!
Since 2016, Tim Heidecker has chronicled the adulthood on a series of singer-songwriter albums. On his latest record, High School
, Heidecker gives childhood the once-over. This show at the Agora in support of the release is part of his two-act tour that features both comedy and music. The first half of each night features Heidecker's "No More Bullshit" stand-up character and the second features Tim Heidecker and the Very Good Band. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Consult the club's website for ticket prices.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Odd Fest
Platform Beer Company will hold its first-ever summer festival called Odd Fest today at Phunkenship from 2 to 9 p.m. Keeping with the theme to "try something new," the festival will feature the blues-rock act Welshly Arms. There will also be tarot card readings, airbrush body art, guitar lessons and rock climbing. Tickets cost $25.
3135 Sackett Ave., 216-417-7743, platformbeer.co/phunkenship
.
Parrothead Run
This 5k run or 1-mile walk takes a scenic route through Flats East Bank. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the race entry fee includes a T-shirt and finisher medal as well as prizes for best Parrot Head attire and access to the after party. Proceeds benefit Fostering Hope of Ohio. The event takes place at Margaritaville Cleveland.
1150 Front Ave, 216-615-8855, runsignup.com
.
Iliza Shlesinger
An award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author,Iliza Shlesinger brings her Back in Action tour to Connor Palace tonight for performances at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
War
Famous for hits such as “Low Rider,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “The Cisco Kid,” the Los Angeles-based rock group War comes to Mandel Concert Hall tonight. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SUN 07/24
Afi 'n the Mix
Last year, local musician Afi Scruggs won a Room In the House residency from Karamu House. She used the $5,000 grant to write several blues songs inspired by social and cultural events. Scruggs will debut those songs and perform other originals and covers tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $10.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jeff Allen
With humor that centers on marriage and living with teenagers, Jeff Allen is regarded as one of the best clean comedians out there. Full of family-friendly laughs, Allen’s clean-cut humor is a breath of fresh air. Appearing alongside other comedians in the film Apostles of Comedy
, a profile of established funny folks, Allen demonstrates that you don’t need to be vulgar to make someone laugh. You can catch him at 7 tonight at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Duo Amal
The Israeli-Palestinian piano Duo of Yaron Kohlberg, President of Piano Cleveland, and Bishara Haroni kicks off Piano [email protected]
, an event that celebrates music "in all its forms." The concert begins at 2 p.m. today at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Piano week runs through Aug. 14.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, pianocleveland.org
.
Night Moves
The Minneapolis rock outfit Night Moves comes to Mahall’s 20 Lanes tonight in support of its new EP, The Redaction
. The band recorded the album, a short cinematic collage, with generators in a friend's cabin without electricity over the course of three days. As a result, singles such as "Fallacy Actually" and "Vulnerable Hours" have a real immediacy to them.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.