15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 25-28)

The one-woman show 'Paper Cut' comes to Playhouse Square on Thursday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 07/25
All Time Low
All Time Low, which formed some 20 years ago, has gone through numerous lineup changes but still includes founding singer-guitarist Alex Gaskarth. And it's kept active too. Just last year, it released Tell Me I'm Alive
, a collection of introspective tunes it wrote during the height of the pandemic.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Mickey Avalon
While his rhymes and flow aren't exactly A- or even C-list, Mickey Avalon knows how to grab your attention with them. His back story is thick with tragedy. At one point, he reportedly became a prostitute to feed his heroin habit. Avalon eventually got clean and launched a music career with his pal Simon Rex, the former MTV VJ, and his self-titled 2006 debut album attracted lots of buzz when it came out. He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Christmas Ale in July
To celebrate the release of a limited supply of Christmas Ale, Great Lakes Brewing Company will host a special Christmas Ale in July party that will include a special pig roast menu and a performance by local blues musician Austin Walkin’ Cane. The event marks the only time that Christmas Ale is available on tap off-season. Bottles, kegs and cans will not be available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
2516 Market Ave., 216-771-4404, greatlakesbrewing.com
.
Cleveland Comedy Fest
Part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival, this annual event celebrates the talented comedians living and working in Northeast Ohio. Performances take place at 9 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dvořák’s Sixth Symphony
Czech conductor Petr Popelka leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it plays Dvořák’s famous symphony. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Severance Music Center.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Family White Elephants
Cleveland-born artist Mary Jo Bole traces her family tree, which includes industrial magnates like the Carnegies and Rockefellers, in this documentary film that screens at 7 tonight at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. The movie also includes photographs, newspaper clippings and interviews with her now deceased mother. Bole will answer audience questions after the screening.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
The Felice Brothers
The alt-country group the Felice Brothers play the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights in support of their new album, Valley of Abandoned Songs
, the inaugural release on Conor Oberst’s new record label, Million Stars. The 13-song collection consists of recordings primarily from sessions for the band’s 2019 album, Undress
, as well as their most recent release, 2023’s Asylum on the Hill
, both of which were captured live in an 1870s church.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Fin Fest
The month-long celebration of sharks and rays at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium features multiple activity pages, scuba diver talks, aquarist shark feedings, daily public stingray feeds, videos, trivia, photo opportunities with the landshark mascot Finn, as well as crafts and experiments with a rotating array of community partners. The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fin Fest continues through Aug. 6.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com
.
Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
Last year, the Detroit Tigers resided in the bottom of the AL Central. This year, they've hovered around the .500 mark and are much-improved. They play the Guardians today at 1:40 at Progressive Field as part of a four-game series. This marks the final game in the series.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Let's Sing Taylor
A live band performs the music of Taylor Swift. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Agora Theatre, and you can bet these tickets are easier to come by than ones for Swift's Eras Tour.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
Wes Anderson meets Hitchcock in this multi award-winning cinematic caper of "accusations, accidents and accents" about a Frenchman living in New York in the 1960s. Part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival, tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Helen, where performances take place tomorrow and Saturday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
MJ
A talented if controversial performer, the late pop star Michael Jackson was a singular talent. This Tony-winning musical celebrates his musical legacy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 11.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
National Sports Collectors Convention
The 44th National Sports Collectors Convention continues through Sunday at the I-X center. Consult the venue's website for more details.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Paper Cut
This acclaimed one-woman show focuses on a secretary who remains in the office after everyone leaves to fantasize about a better life. Part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival, tonight's performance takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Westfield Studio Theatre, where performances take place tomorrow and Saturday.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-664-6050, playhousesquare.org
.
Perhaps, Perhaps…Quizás
Part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival, this play about a lonely woman's rehearsal for the "right one" won Best Show of the Fringe New Zealand festival. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Pretty Good Comedy Show
The Snowflake Comedy Club, a local comedy group that aims to bring light to "underrepresented groups," puts on this showcase that's part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival. The show begins at 6:30 tonight at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances repeat at the same time tomorrow night and Saturday night.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Summer on the Square
This bi-weekly series of community events takes place every other Thursday throughout the summer on Shaker Square's green space. The family-friendly events will showcase some of Cleveland's finest artists and local businesses. The events are free.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com
.
FRI 07/26
Beck Center Faculty & Staff Visual Arts Exhibition
This exhibit at the Beck Center presents the artistic work of Beck's visual arts faculty and staff. Many items on display will be available for purchase at Customer Service. Tonight's special reception will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It's free. The exhibit runs through Aug. 16.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Cleveland Trade Night
In conjunction with the National Sports Card Convention that's at the I-X Center this weekend, the Winchester in Lakewood is hosting a trade night that'll allow collectors to bring their cards and made deals with other collectors. The event is free. It commences at 8 p.m.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Earthquake
Better known by his stage name Earthquake, Nathaniel Martin Stroman has worked as an actor, voice artist and comedian since the 1980s. His jokes tend to steer clear of current events as he talks generally about the trials and tribulations of being in relationships. "I've been investing in women for 40 years and have yet to see a profit," he jokes in one routine. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Cleveland Funny Bone.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Dominick Farinacci's "Triad"
This trio led by Dominick Farinacci, a trumpet player with Cleveland roots, celebrates the release of its new album, Triad, with tonight's show at the Treelawn. The concert begins at 8.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
Warren Haynes
The Gov't Mule singer-guitarist plays a solo show at Jacobs Pavilion. The show features the Warren Haynes Band and the Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. It'll include multiple sets, including a symphonic set with a locally sourced orchestra and. The concert begins tonight at 7.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Inlet Dance Theatre
This regional dance company embraces the philosophy that dance can "serve as a tool to bring about personal growth and development," as it's put in a press release. It performs today and tomorrow at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Today's performance is a special kids' matinee that takes place at 1 p.m. Tomorrow's performance takes place at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Legally Blonde
Based on the hit movie and the novel by Amanda Brown, this musical follows Elle Woods as she "shows us the true power of determination and believing in yourself." Near West Theatre presents its version of the play tonight at 7:30. It runs through Aug. 4.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Messmaker and More
This show at Brothers Lounge celebrates the release of a new mixtape that's all collaborations with local hip-hop artists, including Mighty Misc, the recent posthumous winner of Scene's Best Rapper award. All the featured artists, with, of course, the exception of Mighty Misc, will be on hand. There will be a tribute to Mighty Misc in the set. The show begins at 9 p.m.
11609 Detroit Ave., 216-226-2767, brotherslounge.com
.
The Mountain Goats
In their early days when they formed in the 1990s, the Mountain Goats produced lo-fi recordings on a cassette deck boombox. They've evolved since then and now tour and record with a full band. Their 2023 album, Jenny From Thebes
, shows off just how intricate their recordings have become; the LP includes strings and horns. The indie rock act performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Strike
This indie pop group's songs have appeared on Dancing With the Stars
, America’s Got Talent
and To All The Boys I've Loved Before
. The group has toured with artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Journey, Kelly Clarkson and Cold War Kids. It comes to the Beachland tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 07/27
The Band Camino
This alternative rock band crafts "guitar-driven anthems punctuated by pop palatability and unfiltered honesty," as it's put in a press release. The group's tour in support of its new EP, Bruises
, comes to the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Big Bounce America 2024 Tour
The Big Bounce America Tour that comes to Victory Park in North Ridgeville today and tomorrow purports to be the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 square foot bounce house and a brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable.
777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, thebigbounceamerica.com
.
Henry Cho — From Here To There Tour 2024
The first Asian-American invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, this Tennessee-born comedian performs tonight at 8:30 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. His career blossomed in the '80s and '90s thanks to exposure in television and film.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Cleveland Brick Convention
LEGO artists from throughout Northeast Ohio will display some of their best LEGO creations at this event that takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds today and tomorrow. LEGO displays by local LEGO artists include cities, trains, robots, and mosaics. The event supports Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. Two sessions take place daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, brickconvention.com/cleveland
.
DANCECleveland's Northeast Ohio Student Showcase
Student dancers will perform at this special showcase hosted by DANCECleveland at the Allen Theatre. The concert begins at 3 p.m.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mike Dillon & Punkadelic
Mike Dillon, a road warrior who's also a member of Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz and Rickie Lee Jones' band and prior to the pandemic would typically perform over 250 shows a year—will lead Punkadelick, featuring keyboardist Brian Haas and drummer Nikki Glaspie, for this show. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Lords of the Land IV: International Hip Hop & Street Dance Tournament
This annual event brings together renowned dancers and creators from around the continent with the local Cleveland dance community. It begins at 3 p.m. at the Grand Foyer at Severance.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
The veteran singer-songwriter bring his large band that plays a bit of everything, including gospel, country, rock and pop, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron. Tonight's show takes place at 7:30.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
.
ODC/Dance
DANCECleveland presents this program featuring San Francisco-based ODC/Dance, a group that started in Oberlin before taking its talents to the West Coast in 1976. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Rise 4 Redemption Festival
Local rapper Colicchie headlines this festival that aims to call attention to Project White Butterfly, a nonprofit devoted to helping curb addiction. Whitney Peyton, 2 Fluent, LUV, FlexPackFace and State Baby Chris will also perform. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sancho & Me — For One Night Only
In this interactive performance with live music, British actor Paterson Joseph and co-creator/musical director Ben Park capture the life of Charles Ignatius Sancho, who was born on a slave ship on the Atlantic Ocean in 1729, Sancho became the first man of African Heritage to vote in Britain. The performance takes place at 7:45 on Saturday night. The play is part of the BorderLight Theatre Festival.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-664-6050, playhousesquare.org
.
Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony
Conductor Hannu Lintu pairs Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony with a tone poem by Sibelius and Walton’s Cello Concerto. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Sleater-Kinney
Sleater-Kinney cut its latest album, Little Rope
, after singer-guitarist Carrie Brownstein learned that her mother and stepfather were killed in a tragic car accident. As a result, the music is emotionally charged, even for a band known for making emotionally charged music. The riot grrrl act performs at 8 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SUN 07/28
311: Unity Tour
AWOLNATION and Neon Trees open for 311 as the group brings its Unity Tour to Jacobs Pavilion. Founded in the late '80s in Omaha, NE, of all places, 311 draws from rock, pop and hip-hop. Its sound quickly caught on with skate punks and surfers alike, and it continues to draw that crowd to its live shows. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Grand Piano Playoff
Sixteen pianists in town to compete in the 2024 International Piano Competition will team up to play popular tunes at this competition that takes place at 6 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain in Light
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew recreate the 1980 Talking Heads' album Remain in Light
for this special show that takes place tonight at 6:30 at the Agora Theatre. Backed by the jam band Cool, Cool, Cool, the show should bring the Afro-pop tunes on Remain in Light to life.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
This half Azorean Portuguese, quarter Mexican and Native American vocalist has built his grassroots following via viral homegrown style videos that show off his sharp sense of humor. The clever wordsmith who delivers witty, Beck-like jams performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Journey Worlds Apart Book Signing and Talk
The Rock Hall's Jason Hanley will lead this discussion with author Nick DeRiso and photographer Monique Larroux as they discuss their new book about the classic rock group Journey. The event begins at 1 p.m. at Blue Arrow Records.
16001 Waterloo Rd., 216-486-2415, bluearrowrecords.com
.
Totally Tubular Festival
This '80s concert features synth pop acts from that time period, including Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English and Men Without Hats. It begins at 6 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Wilderado
This indie rock brings its tour in support of its second full-length studio LP, Talker
, to the Roxy at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. The LP was produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, the National). The show starts at 7 p.m.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
