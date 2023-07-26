15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 27-30)

Cainpark.com
Crash Test Dummies.
.
THU 07/27
Crash Test Dummies
To celebrate the fact that it’s been more than 30 years since Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me
, the Canadian group embarked on an anniversary tour and has kept going. The trek that brings it to Cain Park tonight also follows a successful 25th anniversary tour for 1993’s God Shuffled His Feet
and celebrates the release of a new single, "Sacred Alphabet." The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Pop 2000 Tour
During what will undoubtedly be a night of nostalgia for the 2000s, boy bands/pop acts from yesterday, including BBMAK, LFO, O-Town, Sparky B and Chris Kirkpatrick, perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. Moises Borges and Friends perform today. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
FRI 07/28
Bring It On — The Musical
Loosely based on the 2000 film of the same name, Bring It On — The Musical
features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q
), music and lyrics by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights
, Hamilton
), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal
) and lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity
). Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the musical runs on weekends through Aug. 6 at the Near West Theatre.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Inlet Dance Theatre
Founded in 2001 by founder and Executive/Artistic Director Bill Wade, Inlet Dance Theatre embodies his long-standing belief that "dance viewing, training and performing experiences may serve as tools to bring about personal growth and development." The troupe performs today at 1 p.m. at Cain Park and then again at 8 tomorrow night.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers
During a screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
, the Cleveland Orchestra plays Howard Shore's score live. The event begins tonight at 7 at Blossom and additional screenings and performances take place tomorrow and Sunday.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Magic Alex
Akron rockers Magic Alex headline this show at the Rialto Theatre that serves as a celebration of the band's newest single, "Where I Want to Be." Frontman Bob Beck intended the song to serve as encouragement to his brother during his battle with cancer. Special limited-edition copies will be available at the show. The music starts at 7 p.m.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
Once on This Island
Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy
, Once On This Island
tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid
and the struggle of young love in West Side Story
, this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. Curtain times for the play, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays..
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Donny Osmond
Known for his purple socks and clean-cut image, the singer-songwriter from the famously musical family brings his solo tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Ragers Release Party
This local group actually started recording its new album that's just come out years ago when it went to record in Akron at Tangerine Sound where it tracked the album live with engineer Ben Vehorn. It celebrates its release with tonight's show at CODA. The A-10's and Public Squares open. The show starts at 8:30.
2247 Professor Ave, 216-274-1200, danteboccuzzi.com/coda/
.
Maggie Rose
Since her breakout a few years ago, singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, The Mavericks, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kingfish and the Revivalists. Currently prepping a new studio album, she also hosts her own podcast, Salute the Songbird
, which is now in its fourth season. She performs tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall. Local singer-songwriter Chayla Hope opens.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
The Smoker’s Etiquette
The Smoker’s Etiquette
, a group exhibition developed by Cleveland Institute of Art student Daly Horton, explores the nuances of designated smoking areas and how they create opportunities for connection and community. Individual and collective relationships to smoking can be straightforward or complex. The artists in this exhibition are interested in the complex side of things. An opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Feinberg Art Gallery at Cain Park, where the exhibit will remain on view through Sept. 22.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
We Aint Done Yet Wild N' Out Comedy Tour
Jay Lewis, better known as (Lil JJ) or (Big JJ) is a American comedian, rapper, actor, dancer and singer who's best known for starring in shows such as Just Jordan, All That
, and The Rickey Smiley Show
. He has also appeared in films such as Yours, Mine, & Ours
, Beauty Shop
and Brotherly Love
. He heads up this tour that lands at the Improv tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 07/29
Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Cleveland Play House presents this play about famous writer Erma Bombeck. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 20.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Fuel Cleveland: A Vintage Motorcycle, Van, Art, and Photography Show
This show that takes place at Hale Farm & Village will feature motorcycle builders, rare bike owners, painters and photographers. The event will also showcase custom and vintage vans. There also will be a huge vendor village and food trucks on the grounds; Hale Farm’s exhibits and beautiful property will be open to explore. It all goes down from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Gogol Bordello
When Ukrainian-born singer Eugene Hütz came to New York in the late ’90s, he had a batch of songs that encapsulated the “traumas” of his experience as an immigrant. He would eventually form the gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello and record some of those tunes, which marked a departure from the noisy punk rock he played in previous bands. Gogol Bordello brings its distinctive brand of gypsy punk rock back to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown
Baltimore-based rapper, singer and producer JPEGMAFIA recently teamed up with Detroit's Danny Brown for Scaring the Hoes
, an album of dissonant tunes that demonstrates the extent to which they operate outside the lines of mainstream rap. The two hip-hop innovators bring their tour to the Agora tonight at 8:30.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Part of the Problem Live Podcast Recording
In every episode of the podcast Part of the Problem
, hosts Dave Smith and Rob Bernstein dissect the chaotic state of American politics, culture and media from a libertarian perspective. Tonight at 11 at Hilarities, you can attend a live recording of the podcast.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SUN 07/30
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
NEO ComicCon
This year's NEO ComicCon, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the North Olmsted Soccer Sportsplex features more than 100 comic book dealers artists and pop culture craftspeople, with 170 tables of items for sale. The event, founded in 2015, features what organizers says is the area’s largest selection of comic book and pop culture vendors, as well as new and established artists. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit Friendship Animal Protective League, who will offer an adoption booth, giving attendees a chance to become a hero to animals in need of a good home. Tickets are $5, and children 10 and under entering free of charge.
31515 Lorain Rd., N. Olmsted, neocomiccon.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
