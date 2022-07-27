15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 28-31)

click to enlarge
Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-Ki Joo.
THU 07/28
Igudesman and Joo
Violinist Aleksey Igudesman and pianist Hyung-Ki Joo bring their Play It Again show to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 7:30. The duo combine music, pop culture and "pure zaniness" in the program that features a bit of everything, including martial arts, step dancing and Monty Python's Ministry of Silly Walks. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Ain't Too Proud
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud
tells the the story of the Temptations and focuses on themes such as brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal in chronicling how the musical group become popular during a time of civil unrest. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through July 31.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Exhibit Opening Featuring Gallery Talk and Book Signing with Bruce Talamon
In conjunction with the opening of a new photography exhibit, the Rock Hall will host a special gallery talk with photographer Bruce Talamon followed by a book signing of his Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982
. Copies of the book will be available for purchase in the Rock Hall store. This event is free with general admission; it starts at 5:30 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Keillor and Company
Musician/author/radio show host Garrison Keillor brings his special Keillor & Company to the Kent Stage tonight. The show will feature pianist Dan Chouinard and vocalist Prudence Johnson. Expect to hear sonnets, limericks and musical jokes as the three wax eloquently about the “beauty of growing old.” Doors open at 7. Check the venue website for more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
John Moreland
After the pandemic forced him to forgo touring for his 2020 release, LP5
, singer-songwriter John Moreland is back on the road to support his new album, Birds in the Ceiling
. He performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $22.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
OneRepublic
"West Coast," the latest single from chart toppers OneRepublic pairs band leader Ryan Tedder with strings and backing singers to deliver a lush, infectious track that should go over well tonight as the pop-rock band brings its Never Ending Summer Tour to Blossom. The concert begins at 7. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Punk Rock Movie Night
Tonight at 7, the Grog Shop hosts a special screening of Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC and Side: The Final Curtain
. Directed by Danny Garcia, the film features rare performance footage of Iggy & the Stooges, New York Dolls, Sid Vicious, Wayne/Jayne County and Johnny Thunders/Heartbreakers as well as interviews with Alice Cooper, Jayne County, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, music journalist/Patti Smith Band guitarist Lenny Kaye, late New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, Suicide’s Alan Vega, Bad Brains H.R., D Generation’s Jesse Malin and Dead Boys’ Jimmy Zero. Tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Steve Rannazzisi
An American actor and comedian who got some good exposure through the FXX comedy hit The League, Steve Rannazzisi likes to draw from personal experience for his routines. In one bit, he talks about how his son took a massive dump on the living room floor to ward off a babysitter. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the club for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Something Rotten!
Set in 1595, Something Rotten!
tells the story of two brothers who just happen to be the nemeses of a little-known Mr. William Shakespeare. After they hear that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, the brothers set out to write the first musical. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts, where performances continue through Aug. 7.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
FRI 07/29
Bill Bellamy
If comic Bill Bellamy did nothing more than coin the phrase "booty call," he'd go down in comic history. But the guy has been a staple on the standup circuit for nearly 30 years now. His star power hasn't diminished over that time, either. His material tends to stick to tried-and-true topics like the differences between men and women when it comes to romantic love, and surviving the trials and tribulations of getting through security at the airport. Still, this guy is a pro storyteller who knows how to work the room. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
A Day to Remember
Founded in Florida nearly 20 years ago, this hard rock band has dabbled in both punk-rock and metalcore. It comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight on a tour in support of its latest album, last year's You're Welcome. Songs such as album opener "Brick Wall" show off the band's ability to infuse its noisy tunes with a good amount of melody. The concert begins at 6. The Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens open. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
.
Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Lil Ed Williams might play the blues but he decidedly steers clear of clichés about being broke and desperate. Rather, the guy revels in letting the good times roll. For the bulk of his career, which started back in 1986 with his appropriately titled debut Roughhousin’, Williams has embraced blues’ rowdy, roadhouse side. A 2012 effort, Jump Start
kicks off with “If You Were Mine,” a high-octane number for which Williams cranks up his guitar, and never lets up as Williams indulges in a little Stevie Ray Vaughan-like blues on “Kick Me to the Curb” and consistently keeps the energy level high. On tour in support of its latest effort, The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, the group performs tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Outlaw Music Festival
Curated by country icon Willie Nelson, the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. That show went over so well that Nelson has turned it into a traveling festival that hits the road each summer. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour. Nelson once again headlines this incarnation that features like-minded acts such as ZZ Top and Gov't Mule. The show begins at 5 p.m. at Blossom. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Rubber City Tattoo Invitational
This family-friendly event at the John S. Knight Center in Akron aims to "celebrate all things tattoos and all things Akron." Patrons can enter their best tattoo in one of the contests and get new ink too. There will be live music as well. Check the website for details.
77 E. Mill St., Akron, 330-374-8900, rubbercitytattooinvitational.com/
.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Led by Sarah Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, the Disarmers feature Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Will Rigby (drums), and Phil Sullivan (pedal steel). With Shook out front, the alt-country group really rocks. Produced by Grammy-winner Pete Anderson (Dwight Yoakam, k.d. lang), its latest album, Nightroamer
, is a collection of 10 songs that "take a hard look at relationships, but do not claim to have one-size-fits-all answers." The lurching single "Talkin' to Myself" features droll vocals and a subtle touch of organ. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $17.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Scarface
Scarface (née Brad Jordan and fka DJ Akshen) cut his musical teeth as a member of the seminal rap group, Geto Boys. He quickly became the breakout star of the group and released his first solo album, Mr. Scarface Is Back
, in 1991. As a member of the Geto Boys, Scarface played an integral role in hit songs such as “The World is a Ghetto,” “Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta” and perhaps the group’s most popular song, “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” The rapper will have a live band in tow as he comes to House of Blues on his farewell tour. The show begins at 7. Check the club's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Shamir
Earlier this year, Philadelphia-based indie rocker Shamir released his acclaimed new album Heterosexuality
. Produced by Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger, the new collection is the first to explicitly address Shamir’s queerness. Shamir's self-titled album was released in 2020, and his first book, But I’m a Painter
, just came out. Here's another reason to like the guy: he partnered with the AI design studio Urbancoolab to launch the Bipolar Butterfly clothing line which donates a portion of proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $15.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
SAT 07/30
The Backseat Lovers
In the two years following their high school graduation, this indie rock band has self-released the EP Elevator Days
and the full-length debut, When We Were Friends
, the latter of which has accumulated over 55 million streams. The lurching single "Kilby Girl" shows off the band's emotionally forthright approach. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues. Tickets start at $29.50.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Clairo
Bedroom pop singer-songwriter Clairo became a sensation back in 2017 when her self-released single "Pretty Girl" went viral. She subsequently inked a major label debut and her profile increased even more. In support of the release of her sophomore album, Sling
, a collection of low-key tunes that show off her supple voice, the 22-year-old comes to the Agora tonight at 7. British singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks will open the show. Check the Agora website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Earth, Wind & Fire
When Earth, Wind & Fire played at the Q (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) in 2017, the band delivered a solid performance. After playing a video about how music has “the power to heal,” members matriculated onto the stage wearing matching sliver sequined outfits. They immediately broke into a choreographed dance routine as they played “Shining Star,” their 1975 hit. Expect a similar performance when the veteran soul, funk and R&B group comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Tinsley Ellis
Veteran bluesman Tinsley Ellis inked a deal with Alligator Records some 30 years ago and has steadily churned out records and toured ever since. A recent effort, Winning Hand
, commences with the simmering "Sound of a Broken Man," and Ellis effectively alternates between ballads such as "Gamblin' Man" and gritty rockers like "Kiss This World." His cover of Leon Russell's "Dixie Lullaby" serves as a tribute to his favorite guitarist, Freddie King. Ellis performs tonight at 7 at the Kent Stage. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Elton John
When Elton John brought his seemingly never-ending farewell tour to town back in 2018, his expansive 24-song set drew from his extensive catalog and included just about every major hit. The show began with the familiar piano thump of “Bennie and the Jets” and the hits just kept coming. Wearing a sequined black jacket, silver dress pants and glasses adorned with sparkles, the flamboyant singer-pianist looked as resplendent as ever while he belted out the stuttering refrain with abandon and regularly turned to the audience to soak up the applause and adulation. John will likely be in good form once again as he brings his farewell tour to Cleveland for the third time. This time around, he's playing Progressive Field. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Lords of the Land
This festival at Severance Music Center will showcase hip-hop talent from Cleveland and the region. The event includes a dance tournament in hip-hop, popping and open styles with $1,500 in cash prizes on the line. Admission is free.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers
These two '70s funk/soul/R&B acts bring their joint tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra plays Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, one of the most popular and most frequently performed violin concertos of all time. The program also includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 5. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
MUNA
Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, the members of the indie rock act MUNA, began making music together in college, at USC, and released an early hit in 2017 with the single “I Know a Place,” a self-described "pent-up invocation of LGBTQ sanctuary and transcendence." As a result, the band’s self-titled new album explores a variety of identity issues. The band's tour in support of the album comes to the Rock Hall today. The band plays the outdoor stage at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $21.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Saucy Brew Works 5-Year Anniversary
Three new beers will be released at today's event at the Vibe Garden celebrating Saucy Brew Works' five-year anniversary. The Hole-in-One Challenge offers the chance to win a $1 tab for an entire year, and live bands will perform from noon until 5 p.m. No tickets necessary; all seating is first-come, first-served.
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, saucybrewworks.com
.
Scene's Ale Fest
Scene’s Ale Fest returns for its 12th year. The event, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Tremont, will feature more than 100 beers from around the corner to around the globe, including crowd favorite porters, stouts, wheats, pilsners, ciders, lagers and many more styles. There will be live music, games and food as well. VIP tickets are available in addition to general admission. Find more info on the website.
Starkweather Avenue and West 14th St., scenealefestival.com
.
Neil Zaza
The local guitar whiz with an international reputation as a shredder extraordinaire performs tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club. Guitarist Tony Lang opens the show. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
SUN 07/31
Broadway Legends: Webber, Sondheim, Bernstein, and More!
Tonight at 7 at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra plays songs by composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and more. The concert culminates with a special tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
On tour in support of its new album, Tejano Punk Boys, Giovannie and The Hired Guns arrive at the Beachland tonight. In the last year, these guys have gone from a massively beloved local live act to an undeniable force on the national rock scene. Almost entirely through word of mouth and without the help of a label, they’ve been named one of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch. Their breakout single, "Ramon Ayala,” possesses a distinctive hard rock swagger.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series 2022
Lake View Cemetery has partner again with Jim Wadsworth Productions/JWP Concerts for this free summer concert series that takes place on the lawn of the Garfield Memorial. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic. The music starts at 4 p.m.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
NEO Comic Con
This annual event has just expanded to cover 26,000 square feet this year. It'll feature cosplay, comics, action figures and gaming. Proceeds support Make-A-Wish. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the event will be held in North Olmsted at the Sportsplex. One hundred dealer and artist's tables will have more than one million comic books on hand, and there will be adequate spacing for safety reasons.
31515 Lorain Rd., N. Olmsted, neocomiccon.com
.
The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour
The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all-new production featuring Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season. The performance begins at 8 at Connor Palace. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
Today at 3 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, more than 18 musicians and singers will recreate that Glenn Miller sound and perform songs from the swing era of the 1930s and 1940s. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.