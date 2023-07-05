15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 6-9)

Beachlandballroom.com
The Iron Maidens.
.
THU 07/06
The Iron Maidens
Early on, this Iron Maiden tribute act only knew about nine songs. Now, it’s mastered tracks from all eras, and some songs even feature different singers to reflect the fact that Maiden has gone through numerous lineup changes over the years. The band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Local heavy metal act Olathia opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Bryan Bielanski
Inspired by the likes of Tom Petty and R.E.M., singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, a Parma native who now lives in Charlotte, comes to the B-Side Lounge tonight as part of a tour to promote his new album, Super Happy Fun Time 3.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. Tonight, the Frank Stanger Orchestra performs. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free.
17213 Dorchester Rd., 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
..
Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals
In their last handful of games before the All-Star Break, the Guardians go up against the hapless Kansas City Royals, one of MLB's worst teams. Tonight's game begins at 7:10 at Progressive Field, and the series continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Chad Thornsberry
Comedian Chad Thornsberry is a Southern man who loves to make people laugh. Thornsberry has a very laidback attitude on stage and won't stop at anything to make you laugh, even if that means the joke is at his expense. Whether joking about how his accent makes people think he can fix their tractor (which he can) or making fun of everyday situations, he's not above self-deprecation. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 07/07
46th Annual Cain Park Arts Festival
Now in its 46th year, the Cain Park Arts Festival returns to Cain Park this weekend. There will be art exhibits, food concessions and live entertainment during the three-day event that begins today and concludes on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Alla Boara
Alla Boara is a local sextet that reimagines and connects Italian folk music to modern jazz. The band features critically-acclaimed singer Amanda Powell (a featured soloist with the locally based Grammy-winning Apollo's Fire) and released its debut album last October. Tonight and tomorrow night at the Bop Stop, the group will record its live performance for its next album. The shows will offer "an immersive recording experience where the audience will play a major part in the overall process and product." The music starts at 8 both nights.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
First Friday Hop
From 6 to 9 tonight at this special Downtown Cleveland Alliance event, there will be live-themed performances with curated market vendors, a food truck and beverages available for purchase on three different stages across downtown. A free trolley on a loop will stop at all the performance sites, making it easy to hop on and hop off.
downtowncleveland.com
.
GlamGore: Summer Camp Takeover
Located in Cleveland Height’s Coventry Village, GlamGore is one of the most highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a successful and empowering presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. It attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form and is one of few all-inclusive alternative drag events that incorporates curated themes to elevate artists and audiences alike. Tonight's event begins at 9 at the Grog Shop.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Mike Head
This comedian dipped his toe into the comedy world in 2006 on a dare. His career has been on the fast track ever since; he was a finalist in the 2013 American Black Film Festival’s Comedy Wings Competition and has accrued a number of TV credits as well. He performs at 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Jurassic Park
Sarah Hicks conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as it plays the John Williams score to Jurassic Park
while the film screens. The concert marks the film's 30th anniversary. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Blossom where performances continue through Sunday.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore First Fridays will take place every first Friday of the month through Sept. 1 in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district. These free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and the Magic City Brewing Company outdoor beer garden. The Rialto Theatre hosts an Akron Jammers open mic followed by live music from Glass Shadow, Dave Rich & His Enablers and Twon's Bad Habits.
Kenmore Boulevard between 13th and 16th St., Akron, betterkenmore.org
.
Matt Matthews
Famous for his Instagram series Confessions with Matt
that features his responses to followers who reveal their deepest, darkest secrets, Matt Matthews brings his debut headlining comedy tour to town this weekend. The comedian performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Once on This Island
Based on the award-winning novel My Love, My Love
by Rosa Guy, Once On This Island
tells the story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Set by the sparkling Caribbean Sea, this musical explores themes of love, loss, and the power of community in the face of adversity. With echoes of The Little Mermaid
and the struggle of young love in West Side Story
, this production blends elements of folk and fairy tales with modern storytelling techniques. Curtain times for the play, which runs through Aug. 6 at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood, are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays..
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Pool Kids
Last July, these indie rockers released their long-awaited self-titled album and then hit the road, playing alongside bands like Beach Bunny, PUP, La Dispute and Origami Angel. They bring their first headlining tour to town tonight for a gig at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Summer/Fall 2023 Opening Night
MoCa kicks off its new season with this special party that celebrates three new group shows that present the viewpoints of 25 artists from around Cleveland and around the world. The Mana food truck will be on hand for the festivities. It all begins at 7 p.m.
11400 Euclid Ave, 2164218671, mocacleveland.org
.
Verbena Free Spirited: Shoppe, Cafe & Dry Bar Grand Opening
Verbena Free Spirited: Shoppe, Cafe & Dry Bar celebrates its grand opening with a series of educational tasting events throughout the weekend. The new store specializes in offering carefully curated non-alcoholic spirits, wine and beer. Because Verbena has assumed ownership of the storefront formerly occupied by Cleveland Tea Revival, it will also retain many of CTR’s existing menu items.
1434 W. 29th St., verbenafreespirited.com
.
SAT 07/08
Dreamsonic 2023
The progressive rock act Dream Theater released its latest album, A View From the Top of the World
, two years ago, and it immediately went to No. 1 on the iTunes Store Top Albums Metal chart. It also earned the group its first Grammy. The group headlines the Dreamsonic Tour that comes to town tonight. Townsend and Animals as Leaders open. The show starts at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Live @ The Lighthouse Music Concert Series
The [email protected]
Lighthouse Music Festival Series concert, which takes place at 3 p.m. today at the Lighthouse Amphitheater behind the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse, features regional reggae acts such as Lake Irie, FUBAR, Sun-Dried Vibes, Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band and the Quasi Kings. Food trucks will be on hand. Admission is free.
facebook.com/FairportConcertSeries/
.
Jinkx Monsoon
Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon brings what's billed as her biggest concert tour to date to the Agora tonight at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
Today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hale Farm & Village will host its annual Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival. Winemaking will be featured in the Village Green wine garden and the historic site will be open as well. In addition, there will be wine tasting and cheese pairing classes with Marchant Manor Cheese Shop and CLE Urban Winery, live folk music across the historic grounds and living history demonstrations and interactive activities exploring music and food history of 19th Century Northeast Ohio.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party
This DJ-led celebration of all things ‘90s era nu-metal (think Korn, Limp Bizkit, System of a Down and more) rolls into the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight. The event begins at 9.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
TRUSS
This hard rock band officially formed in 2018 while they were students at the Ohio State University. The group played various college clubs, events, and parties in the region. In May of 2019, the band released the single "Mayhem," which it recorded with friend Cooper Towns at the studio in Ohio State's Wexner Center for the Arts. To date, “Mayhem” has amassed nearly 700,000 streams across various platforms. After graduating from college, the band relocated back to Cleveland and has performed locally ever since. The group plays tonight at 8 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
WonderStruck in Cleveland
The annual two-day music and arts festival returns to Lakeland Community College. Walker Hayes, Flo Rida, Chris Lane and the Struts are among the major acts playing today, and Khalid, Nelly, Coin and Tal Verdes will perform tomorrow. Check the website for a complete schedule.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, wonderstruckfest.com
.
SUN 07/09
Candlebox: The Long Goodbye Tour
Thirty years after releasing its self-titled debut, Candlebox comes to town in support of its new album, The Long Goodbye
. The hard rock band has said the release will also be its last and is calling the current trek a farewell tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Dude Perfect
The comedy group that consists of former college roommates has become an internet sensation thanks to its viral videos of members performing stunts and various outlandish stunts. Expect the group to stage a series of “battles” between members when it performs tonight at 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dave Nihill
Comedian Dave Nihill recorded his popular debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and his videos have gone viral many times over with more than 100 million views. He has a social following of more than 700,000. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Piano Cleveland Presents Gabriela Montero
Gabriela Montero plays a program of Chopin, Schumann, and Stravinsky as well as an extended set of improvisations on themes both familiar and new. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Reinberger Chamber Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar. Continues through Sept. 3.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
