15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 1-4)

Emanuel Wallace
Pride in the CLE returns this weekend.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 06/01
Pride Rocks: A Celebration of Northeast Ohio’s LGBTQ+ Arts & Culture
This event serves to kick off Pride in the CLE weekend. It offers live music and vendors at the Rock Hall. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Jared Mattson
Frequent Toro y Moi collaborator and the guitarist in the indie rock act Mattson 2, Jared Mattson comes to the Mahall's 20 Lanes Apartment tonight as part of a tour in support of his new album, Peanut
. His trio will deliver a "fusion of psychedelic guitar lines, funk rhythms and colorful indie pop melodies," as it's put in a press release. The show starts at 7.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Jeremy Porter & the Tucos
Coming out of another punk-garage band, the Offramps, Jeremy Porter formed the Tucos in 2010 with the intention of “taking the reins because nobody was on board as much as I am,” as he has put it. Last year, the group released the retrospective Bottled Regrets: The First Ten Years.
The best of compilation includes a greatest hits album, a live album and a rarities album and shows just how many great tunes the band has written and recorded during the era. The group returns to the Happy Dog tonight at 9. Doug McKean & the Stuntmen and the SuperBabes open.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023
A member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, Louis Tomlinson released his solo debut, Walls
, in 2020 and followed it up last year with Faith in the Future
. While saccharine pop tracks such as "The Greatest" have a generic quality to them, snappy numbers such as "Written All Over Your Face" benefit from jittery synths and funky bass riffs. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, livenation.com
.
Paul Vrizi
Host of the popular podcast, The Virzi Effect
, comedian Paul Virzi takes a very casual approach to his standup gigs. He likes to joke about his love for the reality TV show Pawnstars
. "I have to know what that musket is worth," he says sarcastically. "they're going to screw this poor bastard and I have to watch it go down." Like most of Vrizi's material, the joke is based on a keen observation about popular culture. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 06/02
Zach Bryan
Each of the singles from country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan's latest albums, 2022's American Heartbreak
and Summertime Blues
, have become fan-favorite audience sing-alongs during his live shows. Bryan might be a superstar, but he draws from country traditions and turns up the banjo on tunes such as "Quittin' Time" and emphasizes slide guitar in "Motorcycle Drive By." Bryan brings his Burn, Burn, Burn tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
First Friday Hop
From 6 to 9 tonight at this special Downtown Cleveland Alliance event, there will be live-themed performances with curated market vendors, a food truck and beverages available for purchase on three different stages across downtown. A free trolley on a loop will stop at all the performance sites, making it easy to hop on and hop off.
downtowncleveland.com
.
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore First Fridays will take place every first Friday of the month through Sept. 1 in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district. These free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and the Magic City Brewing Company outdoor beer garden. Oddmall will bring its Great Grassman Gathering market which will feature over 40 purveyors of art, games, toys, comics and collectibles, while the Rialto Theatre hosts a Speed Dating event followed by live music from Jim Ballard & the Strangs.
Kenmore Blvd. between 13th and 16th St., Akron, betterkenmore.org
.
John Morgan
Also known as the Ragin’ Cajun, comedian John Morgan adopts a redneck persona for his standup routines. The fast-talking comedian uses plenty of jargon and slang as he talks about things like the trials and tribulations of getting older. “I ain’t one of those men who like to brag about things they ain’t doin’ no more,” he jokes, explaining why he no longer brags about his sexual prowess. While not quite as big of a redneck as, say, Jeff Foxworthy, the Ragin’ Cajun comes close. He’s also able to do a number of vocal impersonations that make for a lively standup show. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Vince Nerone
Winner of the recent Battle of the Land competition that took place at Tower City, local rapper and singer Vince Nerone performs tonight at 8 at Brothers Lounge. The show serves as a release party for his first studio album, Hurts More Thinking Bout It
. Songs such as "Tired of Trying" and "Counting Days" show off his smart pop-punk sensibilities.
11609 Detroit Ave., 216-226-2767, brotherslounge.com
.
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show
, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:45 in the Frolic Cabaret room at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Pyro Arts + Music Festival
Medicine music, reggae, Americana, folk and world music acts will perform at this festival that takes place at Southington Off-Road in Garrettsville. The event continues through Sunday. Consult the website for more info.
10025 OH-82, Garrettsville, pyromusicandartsfestival.com/
.
Brooks Wheelan
Brooks Wheelan’s party boy antics are catching up on him. He once spent eight months convinced he had the rarest STD on the planet and spent every night Googling and crying in the shower. Turns out, his drunk roommates had just slipped a stick of butter down his pants one night after he passed out. He also talks about why living next to meth neighbors maximizes your domestic happiness, getting fired from Saturday Night Live
, and an unfortunate incident involving a subway and a man’s pony tail. His crazy stories will have you laughing with him — and at him. Tonight’s show starts at 8 at Hilarities; more performances are scheduled through Sunday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SAT 06/03
America SCORES Inspired Art Fundraiser
Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on artwork and listen to American SCORES poet-athletes performing their poems. Guests will also will enjoy wine, beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds from the event, which takes place at 6 p.m. at 78th Street Studios, will support America SCORES programming, which includes on-site creative writing, soccer and service-learning for scholars in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
1300 West 78th St., americascorescleveland.org/events/inspired-art/
.
Art in the Village
Legacy Village will transform into an art lover’s paradise during Art in the Village occurring the first weekend in June. An eclectic mix of the nation’s top artists will participate in the juried outdoor art and craft showcase which features fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand crafted apparel and décor. Art in the Village also includes a full craft market with handmade organic soaps, live plants, delicious treats, affordable and practical artisan, created works and more! Hours are 10 a.m to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Dierks Bentley
Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album two years later. The hits have come fast and furious ever since. Earlier this year, Bentley returned with his tenth album, Gravel & Gold.
Songs such as "Same Ol' Me" and "Sun Sets in Colorado" come off as highly autobiographical and references some of the realizations Bentley had during the height of the pandemic, when he was sequestered in a small Colorado town. The country star brings his Gravel & Gold tour to Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
The Cleveland Air Guitar Championship
Two-time US Air Guitar National Finalist, Jerrod “Rick Diesel” Dewey hosts this event that'll see up to 20 competitors take the stage tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Glamgore: 5th Annual Pre-Pride on the East Side
Featuring performances by Jared Jameson, Alejandra Love, Maya Bizness, Karma Khaos, Ricky Rosé and Felony Dodger, this event takes place at 8 tonight at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Impractical Jokers
For more than a decade now, these jokesters have made a living by staging a series of pranks that involve the attempt to thoroughly embarrass and humiliate one another. They've filmed numerous episodes of a TV program and even released a movie. The comedy troupe comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Alex Lahey
Singer-songwriter Alex Lahey channeled her feelings about finding comfort in the discomfort, especially as a queer person, into the songs on her new album, The Answer Is Always You
. Songs such as the narrative-driven "The Sky Is Melting" feature a Liz Phair-like vibe as Lahey sings laconically about experimenting with mind-altering drugs in a playful and fun manner. She performs tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Monster Jam
A slew of 12,000-pound monster trucks, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon will be on hand for this event. The action commences at 7 pm.. at Browns Stadium.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, monsterjam.com
.
Panchiko
Just last month, the UK indie rock quartet Panchiko released its sophomore album, Failed at Math(s)
. While the release of a new album from a British rock act isn’t necessarily newsworthy, Failed at Math(s)
is particularly intriguing because it comes more than 20 years after the group called it quits. As part of its second U.S. tour, the rejuvenated indie rock act plays the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Pride in the CLE
This annual all-day festival at Mall B features a diverse array of vendors — areas of interest include healthcare, activism, social groups and nonprofits — as well as music, entertainment and DJs. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a march, and the festivities continue until 6 p.m. Admission is free.
300 W. Lakeside Ave., lgbtcleveland.org/pride/
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
The Room
Thanks to The Disaster Artist
, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room
, the film's popularity has soared. The film that features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Smug Brothers
This Columbus, OH-based band that formed way back in 2004 finally makes its Cleveland debut with tonight's show at the Happy Dog. Expect to hear songs from the forthcoming In the Book of Bad Ideas
, a collection of garage rock inspired tunes that singer-songwriter Kyle Melton wrote during the height of the pandemic. Fear of Work and Outside Friends open.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
SUN 06/04
Death Cab for Cutie
Asphalt Meadows
, the latest studio effort from this veteran indie rock act, finds the band delivering the same kind of evocative tunes that it has during the course of its 25-year career. The title track has an ominous feel to it, and a song such as the shimmering ballad "Rand McNally" shows off the band's quieter side. The careening single "Here to Forever" ranks as one of the best tunes in the band's extensive catalog. The group performs at 7 tonight at the Agora. Lomelda opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Paramore
This emo-pop band formed some 20 years ago when members were still teenagers. While the group's been on hiatus as singer Hayley Williams explored a solo career, it reformed last year to record its latest effort, This Is Why
. The lurching title track shows the extent to which the group has put its commercial pop aspirations aside and has embraced its punkier past. The emo group performs tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu opens the show.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter