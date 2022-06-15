15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 16-19)

Courtesy of Live Nation
Artwork for Chris Rock's latest tour.
THU 06/16
Chris Rock
A former SNL
cast member who’s dabbled in acting in addition to comedy over the years, Chris Rock, aka the comedian who famously made Will Smith lose his shit at the Oscars, comes to Connor Palace for performances that take place at 8:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Note that the events will be a phone-free experience, and phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the events. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Flatliners
Celebrating 20 years as a band, the noisy Flatliners come to the Grog Shop tonight in advance of a brand new album due out in June. “Performative Hours,” the rousing new single, shows the band's as dynamic as ever. Mercy Union and Gladie open the show. The mayhem begins at 8. Tickets cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Sammy Hagar & the Circle
The Red Rocker returns to Blossom with his backing band the Circle. Hagar's early beginnings date back to the San Francisco area in the early ‘70s, and you can expect to hear songs he sang with acts such as Montrose and Van Halen in addition to his own solo material.Veteran singer-guitarist George Thorogood opens the show. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
My Fair Lady
Featuring classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady
, a musical about a young flower seller and a linguistics professor arrives in town for an extended run at Playhouse Square. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through June 26.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Spirit of the Bear
Blending indie rock, pop, and electronica, Spirit of the Bear utilizes two keyboard players, bringing a unique depth to their sound. The band's new single “Wires” features crooning vocals and mellow synths but still has enough edge to qualify as indie rock. A new album comes out in July. Expect to hear songs from it when the band plays tonight at 7:30 at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Tickets cost $15.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
University Heights Summer Concert Series
The Michael Weber Show will open the 2022 University Heights Summer Concert Series tonight at Walter Stinson Community Park. The free show begins promptly at 7 p.m. In 2018, Weber won MTV’s “Amazingness” talent and variety show.
2301 Fenwick Rd., University Heights, universityheights.com
Waitress
Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles contributes the songs to Waitress
, a musical based on a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam
) and directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin
, Finding Neverland
). The action centers on Jenna, a waitress and piemaker who aspires to find a way out of the small town where she lives with her unloving husband. She finds just that when she participates in a baking contest and meets the town's new doctor. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. The play runs through June 26.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 06/17
Coin
Formed ten years ago in Nashville, this indie rock band regularly defies categorization by embracing music from a range of different genres. Its latest effort, Uncanny Valley
, veers from heavy funk (Brad Pitt") to modern pop ("Chaptick"). The band performs tonight at 6 at House of Blues. Check the venue's website for more info.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
The Fantasticks
Opening today and running for only six performances at Near West Theatre, The Fantasticks features Near West, Theatre’s adult cast of eight performers under the direction of NWT alumni Darius Stubbs and musical, director Heidi Herczeg. The play presents "a parable of youth and love, of loss and rediscovery, of living, life and valuing what you have." Tickets for The Fantasticks are "pay what you can” with a suggested donation amount of $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Performances take place at 7:30p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through July 29.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
Corey Holcomb
After debuting at an open mic night in 1992, comedian Corey Holcomb has gone on to take top honors at numerous comedy festivals, along with appearing at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival. A physical comedian, Holcomb has said he practices his "stage faces." He speaks with candor about romantic relationships, admitting that "sensitive people" might find his jokes offensive, but that "confident people" will like him just fine. Holcomb appeared in the film Think Like A Man Too
and Adult Swim's TV series Black Jesus
. He performs at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music with Kirk Franklin
The platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin have teamed up for this special tour. Tonight's show starts at 6:45 at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Poems from Willow Creek: Chapter Two
Local singer-songwriter and poet Kahrin Spear is in the midst of writing her sophomore album, Poems from Willow Creek. To give audiences a taste of the release, she'll perform several tunes from it tonight at 7 at the Shoreway. The audience serves as a tribute to her father who wrote a book of poetry titled Poems from Willow Creek
but didn't believe it would have any literary impact on the world. "This album is my attempt to help him believe the opposite," says Spear. "I like creating worlds to play in. So, this show will be an immersive experience with music, cinematography, and photography being the primary mediums." Tickets cost $20.
1200 West 76th St., eventbrite.com/e/our-old-swing-poems-from-willow-creek-chapter-two-tickets-322506013167?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
Tash Sultana
This run will see gender fluid multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer Tash Sultana performing their sophomore album Terra Firma
in North America for the first time. Expect to also hear hits from Notion
and Flow State
. The concert takes place tonight at 7 at the Agora. John Cashman opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SAT 06/18
15-60-75 The Numbers Band
For more than 40 years now, the avant blues act 15-60-75 the Numbers Band has been a singular entity on the local music scene. Band leader Bob Kidney is a compelling frontman who has a poet’s sensibility and plays a mean guitar too. Tonight's show starts at 7 at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. Consult the club's website or more info.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Freedom Fest
This city-wide, family-friendly commemoration of Juneteenth takes place today at noon on Mall C in downtown Cleveland. It'll feature a headline performance by Grammy Award winner Keyon Harrold with special guest and Grammy Award winner Bilal, Karamu House, the country’s oldest Black producing theater, a fireworks finale and Cleveland’s Hubbs Groove. There will also be a vendor village to spotlight Black businesses and entrepreneurs, community programming and education, spoken-word performances, interactive art demonstrations, food trucks and beverage concessions. juneteenthcle.com
Gimme Gimme Disco
Expect to hear all of ABBA's biggest hits as well as other disco jams from the 1970s at this dance party that takes place at 9 tonight at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. Consult the club's website for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Juneteenth Community Celebration
Today from 2 to 9 p.m. on its plaza, the Rock Hall hosts a special Juneteenth celebration. The event will feature 10K Movement Dance, Charity Barnes, Rainey Institute, Jul Big Green, and the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute with Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
A Juneteenth Celebration
The African American Cultural Garden hosts this annual celebration of Juneteenth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will feature a car caravan led by Mayor Justin Bibb, the Mbaye Drummers, the Grand March, storytellers, a Children’s Village and much more. Admission is free.
990 East Blvd., 216-220-3075 , clevelandculturalgardens.org
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Nathan-Paul & the Admirables
Coming off last year's debut album, Funk Me, the local jazz/funk act Nathan-Paul & the Admirables have returned with the new tune, "Your Lullaby's a Remedy." "We practically get away with murder on live shows, I could be playing dolphin noises, and people will dance like it's a funk riff! We hope we've captured that live vibe in the studio," says frontman Nathan-Paul. The band performs tonight at 9 at the Beachland Tavern. Tickets cost $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Mark Normand
Most of comedian Mark Normand's material comes from observations of everyday life. A mild-mannered and soft-spoken guy who dresses like he's in a Gap ad, Normand likes to make fun of himself and other people who are self-conscious about being nerdy and white. As a result, he regularly comments on racism and other isms. Normand, who has appeared on Conan twice and made other appearances on a variety of programs, performs tonight at 6 at the Agora. Local comic Bill Squire opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Smooth Talk Featuring Kyle Hall
Just 15 years old, Detroit native Kyle Hall made his debut on Omar-S's FXHE label. That was way back in 2007. He then proceeded to kick out the jams on the regular basis from 2008 through 2010, issuing seven 12-inch singles on various labels. Tonight at Crobar, Hall joins the locally based Smooth Talk collective. Check with the club for ticket prices and more info.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727.
Train
The pop/rock band Train brings the tour in support of its latest album, AM Gold
, to Blossom tonight. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and the multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler open the show. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Blossom. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 06/19
Black As U R
As Black Americans were chanting "Black Lives Matter" in Minneapolis to protest George Floyd's death, Iyanna Dior, a young trans teenager, was brutally attacked by a mob of Black men and women only a few blocks away. In this film that screens as part of the Pride Film Series at the Capitol Theatre, documentarian Micheal Rice explores the homophobia that characterizes many Black spaces. The film shows at 4 p.m., and there will be a Q&A with co-director Zvi Landsman via Zoom and live audience discussion hosted by Ken Schneck, editor of The Buckeye Flame
.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
Flogging Molly and the Interrupters
Despite COVID touring setbacks throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021, the Interrupters managed to release a live album and a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which went on to be featured in season 2 of the Netflix Original series The Umbrella Academy. Flogging Molly recently released the rousing single “These Times Have Got Me Drinking." The bands bring their co-headlining tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica today at 5 p.m. Tiger Army and the Skints open the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Juneteenth at the Walt
The inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Walter Stinson Community Park. Performers include Forecast, the Cleveland Corral Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, poet Raja Belle Freeman and dancers from Nova’s Performing Arts Center. There will be a history presentation from Cleveland Municipal Court Jude Charles L. Patton, Jr. and a Juneteenth Fashion Show from New York’s Fashion for All Foundation. WKYC’s Kierra Cotton will be the emcee for the event. Food trucks will be on hand as well.
2301 Fenwick Rd., universityheights.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
