15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 2-June 5)

The Air Guitar Regional Championship returns to the Winchester.
THU 06/02
U.S. Air Guitar Regional Championship
The Cleveland Regional Championship that takes place tonight at 9 at the Winchester will determine who will represent the city in the tournament’s US Air Guitar Championship National Final that’ll be broadcast on ESPN in August.Hosted by two-time US Air Guitar National finalist Jerrod “Dick Diesel” Dewey, the regional event will allow for up to 25 competitors take the stage. Three-time Cleveland champion Leigh “AirLeigh Legal" Melendez will again defend her title against a growing list of both veteran and beginning competitors, including Lloyd “Stonehenge” Weema, Justin "Thrashcan Willie" Dewey, Brutus "His Airness" Maximus and Laura "Dreadlam" Severson. Tickets cost $10.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
Color Me Boneface
A film and exhibition project from local filmmaker Robert Banks, Color Me Boneface
has its world premiere tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Banks and collaborator Dexter Davis will answer questions after the screening. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for moCa and Cinematheque members.
11400 Euclid Ave, 2164218671, mocacleveland.org
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2022 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
Hari Kondabolu
Hari Kondabolu, a comedian who likes to joke about his ethnic background and the way people always ask him where he's from, has been called "one of the brightest and most politically engaged young performers in New York," and Kondabolu, who originally worked as a human rights organizer in Seattle, got rave reviews for his debut album, Waiting for 2042
. He was also a writer and correspondent for the Chris Rock-produced show Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell
. He performs at 7 tonight at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Waitress
Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles contributes the songs to Waitress
, a musical based on a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam
) and directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin
, Finding Neverland
). The action centers on Jenna, a waitress and piemaker who aspires to find a way out of the small town where she lives with her unloving husband. She finds just that when she participates in a baking contest and meets the town's new doctor. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. The play runs through June 26.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 06/03
2022 Flat Out Pride
This event that takes place on Flats East Bank serves as the official kickoff for Pride in the CLE. The party takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight today followed by an after party that takes place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. tomorrow. Flat Out Pride will take place on Old River Road along the Flats East Bank waterfront. This event will feature live music, food, drinks and entertainment.
1055 Old River Rd., flatseastbank.com.
20th Annual American Salute
Carl Topilow conducts the Cleveland Pops Orchestra as it plays its traditional Salute to the Armed Forces. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Mandel Concert Hall. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Flume
Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager after dropping his self-titled debut way back in 2012. In the two years that followed, Flume established himself as an international sensation thanks to his compelling live show and popular remixes of high-profile acts. With a new studio album, Palaces
, just out, Flume comes to town tonight on a tour in support of the funk and electronica-driven release. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through July 29.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
Glamgore 4th Annual Pre-Pride on the East Side
Abhora, Hilania Perez, Stevie Phoenix, Ricky Poppyseed, Veranda L'Ni and Joliee Blak will be on hand for this annual event at the Grog Shop. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Halsey
Multi-platinum, genre-bending singer-songwriter Halsey comes to town tonight in support of their incredibly well-crafted new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
. Though many might consider Halsey a pop diva, the artist brings a punk rock energy to the stage. Expect a rousing, emotionally intense performance. The concert begins at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Kenmore First Fridays
Kenmore First Fridays will take place every first Friday through Sept. 2 in the historic Kenmore Boulevard business district in Akron. The free events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, family activities, food trucks and an outdoor beer garden with a rotating cast of breweries that include HiHo Brewing Company, Lock 15 Brewing Company and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
betterkenmore.org.
Sam Tripoli
Comedian Sam Tripoli has an impressive resume. He's toured as part of the Monsters of Comedy, Rock Stars of Comedy and a USO Tour of Afghanistan organized by fast-talking comic Vince Vaughn. He also created the live comedy variety show The Naughty Show
and is a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience
and Ice House Chronicles
. On his 2005 album, Crime Fighter
, he jokes about how his gay friends, whom he says are fun to hang out with because they dress funny and tip well. Tripoli often resorts to stereotypes but often undermines them with his outrageous observations. He performs tonight at 9:45 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
SAT 06/04
30th Annual Jump Back Ball
Featuring live music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, games of chance and more, the annual Jump Back Ball returns to the State Theatre tonight at 8., Proceeds support Playhouse Square’s education initiatives, including sensory-friendly performances, the social justice series and Disney Musicals in Schools.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Art in the Village with Craft Marketplace
Nearly 100 local and national artists are set to display their fine works in this annual show at Legacy Village that features fine jewelry, works of art, and hand-crafted apparel and decor. The festival also includes a full craft market with handmade organic soaps, live plants, tasty edibles, affordable and practical artisan-created works and more. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Admission is free.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Cleveland Cinemas Late Shift
Monthly screenings of Late Shift titles will be held at the Cedar Lee Theatre on the first Saturday of each month at 10 p.m. The movie changes from month to month, but at each screening, there will be a special promotion that will give patrons the chance to win a prize or get a free popcorn. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Drops of Color
Cleveland-based singer/songwriter Luca Mundaca will join Contemporary Youth Orchestra (CYO) tonight at 7 at Cuyahoga Community College’s Metropolitan campus for Drops of Color, a night of music featuring renditions of her songs as well as music from Brazil’s Antônio Carlos Jobim. Jobim was a Brazilian composer, songwriter and singer whose work celebrates Brazil and "a passion for the natural world," as it's put in a press release. Arranger, producer, conductor and orchestrator Rob Moose and Morron will work with the students on special musical arrangements of Mundaca’s songs. The concert will also be livestreamed to reach Luca's international audience.
2900 Community College Ave., 216-987-6000, cyorchestra.org
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring their co-headlining Bandwagon tour to Blossom tonight. Lambert has just released her eighth studio album, Palomino
, a collection of twangy tunes that feature pop crossover potential. Little Big Town is still touring behind 2020's Nightfall
. The concert begins at 7 at Blossom. Check the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Leonid & Friends
Leonid & Friends pay tribute to Rock Hall Inductees Chicago at tonight's show, which takes place at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert
Prominent Black composers such as Dolores White, Mary D. Watkins, Carlos Simon, Brian Raphael Nabors, William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor will be featured in this program that concludes with James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson’s hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Severance Music Center. Admission is free but tickets must be obtained in advance. If you don't have a ticket, note that the concert will be broadcast live on 90.3 WCPN, on WCLV Classical 104.9 and on ideastream.org.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Mess Esque
Mess Esque features music and instruments by Mick Turner (of Dirty Three), and words and voice by Helen Franzmann (McKisco). The tour that brings the duo to the Beachland Tavern tonight represents the duo's first ever U.S. tour. The band's Velvet Underground-like tunes have haunted quality to them that should translate live. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern. Autopolitan opens. Consult the venue's website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Our League World Premiere
Described in a press release as "a personal and nuanced portrait of everyday people coping with change, difference and the micro-aggressions and small triumphs of a person and a community in transition," Our League
documents how Michelle Guzowski returned to Mahall's 20 Lanes after a lifetime of bowling there and came out to fellow bowlers as a trans woman. The movie has its world premiere tonight at 7 at Mahall's. Check the website for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Pride in the CLE
Cleveland's annual Pride event returns with an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019. The event will take place on Cleveland's Mall B and C from noon to 6 p.m. Expect a variety of speakers and vendors to be on hand for the festivities. Check the website for more details.
lgbtcleveland.org/pride/
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
SUN 06/05
Modest Mouse
Indie rockers Modest Mouse released their latest album, the experimental The Golden Casket
, to wide acclaim last year. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland, the album "hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science," as it's put in a press release. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Angelo Tsarouchas
A big husky looking fella that looks like he came out of an episode of The Sopranos
, Angelo Tsarouchas isn’t afraid to make fun of his appearance, especially when it comes to his weight. Jokes about how he likes to eat are a big part of his routine; if you like a good fat joke, Tsarouchas is your guy. He says things like, “I don’t know why I’m fat; all I had was an apple… an apple in a pig’s mouth.” Tsarouchas also pokes fun at his Greek culture and what it was like growing up in Canada, and his in-your-face attitude should make for a good show. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
