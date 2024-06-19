15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 20-23)

click to enlarge
Mark Oprea
Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge gives the public a chance to explore the long-closed lower level on Friday and Saturday
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 06/20
Back to the Future
This musical based on the film of the same name about a certain Marty McFly who transports himself back to 1955 in a time machine comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through July 11.
1519 Euclid Ave, 216-771-8403, playhousesquare.org
.
Big Fish
Based on Daniel Wallace's 1998 novel, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions
and the 2003 film Big Fish
directed by Tim Burton, this musical centers on how fathers and sons identify themselves. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, where performances continue through June 30.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Get Groovy with Lucy
In 1974, Cleveland Museum of Natural History curator Dr. Donald Johanson discovered a humanlike fossil in the desert of Ethiopia. Nicknamed Lucy, the fossil was the oldest and most complete hominin skeleton known at the time. This event at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will feature '70s-themed cocktails, a disco DJ, and conversations with museum scientists and astronomers. It begins at 6 p.m. Seventies-era attire is encouraged but not required.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners, a team that has steadily improved as the season has gone on, take on the Guardians today at 1:10 p.m. as a three-game series against the two teams comes to a conclusion at Progressive Field.
401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Walker Hayes
The country singer-songwriter who had a huge hit in 2021 with "Fancy Like," a catchy tune that finds him speaking/rapping more than singing, performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Matt Schuster and Tigirlily Gold open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Horror Hotel Film Festival
This year, this annual film festival has new owners, all of whom are local award-winning filmmakers. It's made a difference too. They've received more than 240 submissions for only 130 available slots for this year's iteration. In addition to the screenings, several guest speakers will be in attendance as well. The event begins today at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Airport, and it runs through Sunday. Consult the website for a schedule.
5300 Rockside Road, Independence, 216-524-0700, horrorhotelfilmfest.com
.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has been nominated twice for a Grammy and has won multiple American Blues Music Awards. He's often credited with reviving the genre. He performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Keb' Mo'
Last year, singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’ earned his 12th Grammy for Good To Be…
, an album that debuted atop multiple Billboard charts. Produced by Keb’ Mo’, country star Vince Gill and three-time Grammy winner Tom Hambridge, the terrific album features collaborations with Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth and Old Crow Medicine Show. On tour in support of the release, Mo' performs at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Bert Kreischer: Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
This comedian and actor wears many hats. He produces and hosts the podcasts Bertcast
and Open Tabs
and the cooking show Something’s Burning
. He also co-hosts the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave
with Tom Segura. Kreischer, who often performs shirtless (a sight that's hard to unsee!), brings his comedy festival to the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The event begins at 7 p.m.
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com
.
Mdou Moctar
This Nigerian act recently released its new album, Funeral for Justice
, which it recorded at the close of two years spent touring the globe following the release of 2021's Afrique Victime
. Though the album draws from Afro-pop, it also speeds up the tempo to punk rock-like proportions. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Take 6
The award-winning vocal group that plays gospel, pop, jazz and R&B comes to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8 as part of Tri-C JazzFest. It's the first concert in a series of concerts that takes place over the course of the weekend at Playhouse Square.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Third Thursdays
Third Thursdays, this new local music series at Cleveland Museum of Art's Transformer Station, features a mix of live local music and interviews with the artists. Curated and hosted by Ideastream Public Media radio personalities, each event pairs a different show host with a band. Tonight, the local indie rock group Talons' will perform. The events, which take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., are free, but a ticket is required.
1460 West 29th St., 216-938-5429, transformerstation.org
.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
You don't have to like jazz to like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. The group's spirited live performances have won over crowds at alt-rock festivals like Lollapalooza. They perform tonight at 8 at Cain Park. OutKast's Big Boi opens.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
FRI 06/21
Al DiMeola Electric Tour
A crossover success who's delivered four gold albums, two platinum albums and more than six million in record sales worldwide during the course of a career that stretches back decades, the fantastic jazz fusion guitarist comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
A Doll's House, Part 2
Set 15 years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life in Henrik Ilbsen's A Doll's House
, this play both continues that "complex exploration of traditional gender roles" and provides a contemporary take on "the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood. The play runs through June 30.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
The Gilmour Project
A “descendant” of Blue Floyd, the early 2000s group made up of Allen Woody, Matt Abts, Marc Ford, Berry Oakley Jr. and Johnny Neel, and a tribute to Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour, the Gilmour Project takes Pink Floyd tunes and puts a twist on them. The group performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Guardians take on a solid Toronto Blue Jays team tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field in the start of a three-game series. There's a Josh Naylor bobblehead giveaway planned for tomorrow's game, and DJ Diesel (aka NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal) will perform a post-game concert after tomorrow's game as well. The NBA Hall of Famer and part-time DJ will play a postgame concert tomorrow.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
The Love Hard Tour
R&B superstars Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle bring their Love Hard tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Marcus Miller & Bob James Quartet
These two veteran jazz musicians have won numerous awards over the course of their length careers. Miller, a bassist who's worked with acts such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Luther Vandross, and James, a keyboardist who released his free jazz debut, Bold Conceptions,
in 1963, will perform together at this concert that's part of Tri-C JazzFest. It begins at 7:45 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jason Moran and the Bandwagon
Pianist and composer Jason Moran brings his Bandwagaon Trio to the Allen Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. Moran has composed scores for Ava DuVernay films and for a staged version of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me
. The concert begins at 5 p.m.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival
More than 60 vendors will be on hand for this annual event that features competitive jousting, a falconry exhibit and demonstration, and border collie demonstrations. Entertainment includes traditional Celtic music as well as the Brass Band of the Western Reserve. The event runs today through Sunday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, ohioscottishgames.com
.
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Winner of three consecutive Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album, this singer draws from the vaudeville, blues and folk traditions for her music. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Scary Goldings
This funk supergroup that features guitarist Ryan Lerman and keyboardist Jack Conte performs tonight at 10 at the Mimi Ohio Theater. The show is part of Tri-C JazzFest.
511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Hank Williams Jr.
On the road to mark the 45th anniversary of the release of his hit album, Family Tradition
. the veteran country singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at Blossom. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will open the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge
The lower subway level of the Detroit-Superior Bridge, long closed except for special events, will open to the public today from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. with a special immersive installation from Chuck Karnak featuring light, sound and live performances. As the county explores ways to transform the lower level and permanently open it as a park or other public area, this weekend is a good chance to get a sneak peek.
Veteran Memorial Bridge, cuyahogacounty.gov
.
SAT 06/22
Artemis with Flying Home: A Trumpet Summit
Founded in 2017, Artemis features a multinational and multigenerational group of female jazz musicians. They'll perform today at 2:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. The concert will celebrate Tri-C JazzFest Jazz Academy alumni such as Sean Jones, Dominick Farinacci, Curtis Taylor and Tom Lehman.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Gazan Kids for the Heal Palestine Charity
All proceeds from this benefit concert go to Heal Palestine. The lineup features locals Tobyraps, Jinari Kemet, M.O.O.K.Y. and Fox Ears with Malik X. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Happy Dog. Tickets cost $20.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Kevin Gordon Trio
Keith Richards, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm and Todd Snider have covered songs by this singer-songwriter. Tonight at 8, he brings his trio to the Beachland Tavern. Matt Harmon opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Harold Lόpez-Nussa: Timba a la Americana
This Cuban-born jazz musician made his Blue Note debut with Timba a al Americana
, an album of funky instrumentals that possesses a Latin vibe. He performs today at 5:15 p.m. at the Allen Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest. Brazilian jazz guitarist Diego Figueiredo opens.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ledisi
This 12-time Grammy-nominated singer has been a force since the 1990s. She's performed with acts such as Dave Matthews, Kelly Clarkson, Vince Gill and Maxwell. She comes to Connor Palace tonight at 9 as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Charles Lloyd Ocean II
Having recorded with the Doors, the Birds, the Grateful Dead and the Beach Boys, Charles Lloyd is a jazz icon who's also known in the rock world. He brings the second iteration of his Oceans trio to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30. It's part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Our Day Will Come
Local acts such as Charity Cunningham, Chrissy Strong, Eaten by Kittens, Elliott Carter, Girl Cologne, Jinni Fontana, Kristine Jackson, Liliea, LoConti, Moon Echo Garden, Patty Noi, Queue Up, Super Babes, the Crones/Unit 5, Truss, Vanity Crash and Xanny Stars will play this special show that celebrates women musicians from Cleveland Northeast Ohio. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Bonnie Raitt
The bluesy singer-guitarist who enjoyed some commercial success in the '90s comes to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8. Her latest album, Just Like That
, features narrative tunes such as the title track that showcase Raitt's low-key vocals and restrained guitar playing. British soul singer James Hunter opens the show.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
VegFest
After a five-year hiatus due to the disruption from the pandemic, Cleveland VegFest returns to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland today. Cleveland VegFest regularly draws over 13,000 attendees and is one of the largest in the Midwest. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year's festival includes national and local speakers.
500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, cleveland-vegfest.square.site/
.
Visual Art Showcase
The Ingalls Library at the Cleveland Museum of Art presents a day celebrating the talents of local artists Gary and Laura Dumm and Joe Zabel. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
SUN 06/23
Los Lonely Boys
The Texas trio became a sensation shortly after forming in 1996 and delivering a major hit with the bluesy Latin ballad "Heaven." The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Runway
This fashion event that begins at 5 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Cleveland opens with a vendor market, networking session and photo opportunities, allowing attendees to meet and connect with designers and local vendors. The event will feature a variety of talents, including local refugee and student designers.
24 Public Square, 216-241-3670, fashiontalkss.com/
.
The Thing
The New York-based psych-garage four-piece comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8 as part of its largest headline tour to date.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed