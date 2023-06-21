15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 22-25)

Playhousesquare.org
Angélique Kidjo.
.
THU 06/22
Angélique Kidjo and Richard Bona
These two musical acts kick off the 44th annual Tri-C Jazz Festival with a performance that takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. A five-time Grammy winner, Kidjo has been called Africa's premiere diva, and she's a high-energy performer who comes to jazz from an Afro-pop perspective. She's terrific! Cameroon bassist Richard Bona's career stretches back to the '90s; he'll nicely complement Kidjo.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
AMS Lecture Series: Sound and Vision: Set and Sound Design in David Bowie's Diamond Dogs Tour
Tonight at 7 at the Rock Hall, the American Musicological Society presents this lecture featuring Dr. Katherine Reed, who will talk about how the late David Bowie brought his music to life on his 1974 tour that featured a stage he co-designed with Broadway design veteran Jules Fisher and set designer Mark Ravitz.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
East Shore Park Club Free Summer Concert Series
This annual summer concert series featuring local bands bills itself as a family friendly event that welcomes "well-behaved dogs on leashes." You can bring a picnic or purchase food from the vendors on site. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the East Shore Park Club. Admission is free. Local indie rock acts LoConti and Indre will perform.
17213 Dorchester Road, 216-383-0445, facebook.com/ESPCmusic/
.
Dan Grueter
Cleveland native Dan Grueter likes to poke fun at himself in his standup routines, and jokes about the day in the '80s when he was teased for wearing his brother's hand-me-down bell-bottom jeans. As a result, he regularly got his ass kicked. Now, he loves to pick on audience members for questionable wardrobe choices, so don't wear that sweater vest because you're just asking to be called out. The fast-talking and quick-witted comedian performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Noah Kahan
"Stick Season," the title track from the latest effort from Noah Kahan, finds the singer-songwriter tapping into life in his Vermont home. The twangy tune has a David Gray-like vibe to it as Kahan stretches his voice's range. He performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The popular musical that promises to deliver "a world of splendor and romance" comes to the State Theatre for an extended run that continues through July 2. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
RENT
Based loosely on Giacomo Puccini’s La Boheme
, this popular rock musical follows a year in the life of a group of young artists living on New York’s Lower East Side during a time of poverty, social unrest and the AIDS epidemic. With universal themes of falling in love, finding one’s voice, and living for today, RENT
teaches us to measure our lives in love. Showtimes at Cain Park's Alma Theater are 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night. A 2 p.m. show takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
SummerFEST
An annual tradition that takes place in the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District in Cleveland Heights, SummerFEST is back this season at a new location. This year, all concerts will be held at the Pocket Park at the Ascent at Top of the Hill, a new green space located at the top of Cedar Hill between the new development and Nighttown. Concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concerts, Cleveland Heights Church will host the Kids’ Fun Zone, a collection of activities for children ages toddler and beyond. The local swing/jazz/blues act Blue Lunch will perform. Admission is free.
12301 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, cedarfairmount.org/directory/cfsummerfest/
.
Two Faces of Jane Presents People, Places and Things
This play centers on Emma, a thirty-something actress who has to confront personal demons after she winds up in rehab. A talk back panel of mental health professionals and those with lived experience follows each performance. Net proceeds help support free and low-cost services for parents of teen and adult children with mental health challenges. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through July 2.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 06/23
Gerald Albright
This jazz saxophonist and bassist has appeared on television programs such as A Different World and numerous jazz segments for Black Entertainment Television. He performs tonight at 8 at Connor Palace as part of the annual Tri-C Jazz Festival.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Boston Mills Artfest
Featuring 300 juried artists, this arts festival takes place today through Sunday at Boston Mills. Artists from nearly 35 states will be represented. Today's hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Tomorrow's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula, 330-467-2242, bmbw.com
.
DeRay Davis
Comedian-turned-movie-starDeRay Davis has been a regular of the stand-up circuit for a while, so it isn’t surprising to see that his last stand-up special includes a clip showing his veteran ability to completely dismantle a heckler. Between bits from his attitude-laced routine, which touches on everything from rappers with AIDS to the perks of being a Hollywood actor, Davis shows that his quick wit comes naturally as he thinks of insults on the fly. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers, one of the better National League teams, comes to Progressive Field today for the start of a three-game series. The Brewers got off to a hot start season, so you can expect this series to be a good one. Tomorrow night, Walk the Moon plays a post-game concert. Admission is included with the price of a ticket to the game, though tickets that allow access to the field during the concert will set you back an extra $20.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Josh Johnson
One of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch," comedian Josh Johnson has appeared on The Tonight Show and written for the The Daily Show. He's also had an hour special on Peacock. The Secret Society Comedy club brings him to Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron tonight and to the Elliot tomorrow night. Tonight's show begins at 7:30 and tomorrow night's show starts at 8.
secretsocietycomedy.com
.
Christian McBride and Samara Joy
Jazz bassist Christian McBride got his start in 1989 when he was recruited by saxophonist Bobby Watson. He subsequently became one of jazz's best-known artists. Samara Joy, a 2021 JazzFest performer and 2023 Grammy winner for Best New Artist, opens when the two perform at 5:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Verb 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet'
Verb Ballet company dancer Lieneke Matte performs her final show after 10 years with the troupe. She's selected some of her favorite works for the performance, which begins at 8 p.m. at Cain Park. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Dan Wilson featuring Jennifer Hartswick
An Akron native, guitarist Dan Wilson takes inspiration from the likes of Wes Montgomery, Charlie Christian, Joe Pass and George Benson. He played with the late Joey DeFrancesco for several years before meeting bassist Christian McBride and touring with his Tip City Trio. Trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick will join Wilson for a tribute to legend Stevie Wonder at this show that takes place at 10 p.m. at the Allen Theatre. It's part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 06/24
15/60/75 (The Numbers Band)
This long running band has a history of playing in Cleveland and recorded 1976’s Jimmy Bell’s Still in Town
at the Agora. A couple of years ago, the band celebrated the long-time-in-coming release of Coal Tattoo
, which was originally recorded in 1998 when the band was in Europe to perform at a festival curated by Pere Ubu's David Thomas. Expect to hear songs from both releases when the group performs tonight at Jilly's Music Room in Akron.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
The Art of Duo
Grammy-winning trumpeter John Daversa and Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen make up this jazz group. Daversa is known for his work with jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Burt Bacharach, Regina Spektor, Fiona Apple, Joe Cocker and Andy Williams. Cohen is known for his collaborations with artists Terence Blanchard, Greg Osby, Ignacio Berroa, Joe Lovano and more. Tonight's show begins at 8 at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour
When country superstar Eric Church played Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2019, the show featured all the trappings of a terrific arena rock show. There was a multi-tiered stage, a gigantic video screen that occasionally separated into panels that hung from the arena’s rafters and a party pit filled with rabid fans who brought items for Church to sign. Expect something similar tonight when Church brings his first-ever outdoor amphitheater tour to Blossom at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
FAM JAM
This annual family bash on the Rock Hall's plaza will feature music, activities and more than a dozen community partners. There will be balloon twisters, chalk murals and bubbles. Local musician Jesse Jukebox will present an interactive concert, meaning he'll bring his arsenal of tambourines, shakers, kazoos and all sorts of instruments. He'll also be bringing Wally, his monkey puppet that all the kids love, and will play original music from his four albums, as well as covers from favorites of the parents, like Lizzo, Taylor Swift and They Might Be Giants. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Dominick Farinacci and Triad/Braxton Cook
When he was only 17, trumpeter and Cleveland Arts Prize recipient Dominick Farinacci, an alumnus of the Juilliard School’s first jazz program and, opened for Wynton Marsalis at Tri-C JazzFest. Farinacci returns to JazzFest with his newest group, Triad, which also features Christian Tamburr and Michael Ward-Bergeman. Braxton Cook, the 2023 JazzFest Artist-in-Residence, will open the show. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Allen Theatre.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Herbie Hancock
This innovative jazz keyboardist Herb has arguably been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960s. A member of the groundbreaking Miles Davis Quintet, Hancock developed new approaches on his own recordings as well. His record-breaking 1973 album Headhunters combines electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music today. He performs tonight at 7 at the Ohio Theatre in a performance that is part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Nathan Hedges
Local singer-songwriter Nathan Hedges celebrates the release of his new solo album, Whiskey & Firelight, with tonight's show at House of Blues Foundation Room. Some of the local musicians who played on the album will join him for the gig.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Hoods Up History Day
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, you can drive classic car to the Crawford for this special event that includes a car show in the Crawford lot. Inside the museum, volunteers and staff will discuss the museum's collection, and put the hoods up on the cars so you can check out their insides. The Queen Bean food truck will be on hand with beverages and food.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org/crawford/
.
Jesse & Joy
This Latin pop duo out of Mexico City brings its tour in support of its new album, Cliches, to House of Blues. The group, which has won a Grammy and six Latin Grammys, channels classic rock acts such as Fleetwood Mac while singing in both English and Spanish. The show tonight begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 16.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
River Rally
Presented by Canalway, the annual River Rally event celebrates the history and progress of the Cuyahoga River and the lifestyle enhancements clean water provides. There will be free walking, biking and boat tours highlighting the river and the history of the area. Starting at 11 a.m., tours will leave from Hart Crane Memorial Park on the East Bank of the Flats. The festival village will also have live music from Kristine Jackson, the Baker's Basement and the Vumms, a beer garden, and free, hands-on, water-themed activities by community partners.
canalwayPartners.com/RiverRally
.
Steve Smith and Vital Information
Drummer Steve Smith has toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in jazz and rock, including Journey, Bryan Adams, Mariah Carey, Zucchero and Jean-Luc Ponty. He brings his jazz fusion band Vital Information, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, to the Allen Theatre tonight at 10.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Solstice
The Cleveland Museum of Art’s (CMA) signature summer event takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the museum. This annual celebration features music and art and includes performances by international bands on the museum’s outdoor south terrace. There will also be projection mapping, lighting displays and additional decorations.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
A childhood prodigy, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews debuted with Bo Diddley at 4, led his own brass band at 6 and toured with Lenny Kravitz at 13. His encyclopedic knowledge of the New Orleans brass band tradition allows him to play it straight or incorporate it with funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul and blues. The live show is particularly invigorating. Find out when he plays tonight at 9:30 at Connor Palace as part of Tri-C JazzFest.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 06/25
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery series offers locals yet another great opportunity to catch a free outdoor concert this summer. The three-concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city; each concert showcases some of the city's best jazz acts. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. And if it rains, the fun will be delayed by a week.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
Edgewater NeighborFest
Presented by Northwest Neighborhoods, this year's event runs from noon until 6 pm on Clifton Blvd between W. 115th and W. 117th Streets. In addition to the mainstage entertainment featuring musical acts such as Rose Cora Perry & the Truth Untold , there will be kids activities, a fun run and vendors. All ages are welcome and the event is free to the public.
cudelledgewater.com/enf
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar. Continues through Sept. 3.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Santana
When guitarist Carlos Santana played Blossom back in 2019, he showed he hadn’t lost a step. Playing guitar so vigorously that you could see the beads of sweat on his forehead, Santana, who wore his signature fedora and a black T-shirt with a giant white dove on it, demonstrated just how captivating a great guitarist could be. While he had two singers with him in his terrific band, the spotlight mostly shone on him, a real anomaly in today’s pop/rock world where the singer is almost always the star. The classic rocker performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Victoria Victoria Featuring Charlie Hunter
On its latest album, To the Wayside
, a collaboration between Victoria Victoria frontwoman Tori Elliott, producer/engineer Stephen Lee Price, Jr. and guitarist, Charlie Hunter, Victoria Victoria delivers a low-key evocative collection of indie pop tunes. The group's tour in support of the album comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight. Hunter will join the band for the performance, which begins at 8. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
