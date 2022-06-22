15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 23-26)

click to enlarge
Jim Wright
Darius Rucker.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 06/23
Darius Rucker
Expect the former Hootie and the Blowfish singer to play a bit of everything at tonight's show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Well-versed in rock, pop and country, Rucker can do it all. The concert starts at 7. Tyler Booth opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
A.J. Croce
The son of the late, great Jim Croce, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce has released nine albums over the course of a career that now stretches back decades. Last year's By Request
finds Croce taking on a series of covers. Croce lets loose on the piano for his rollicking take on "Nothing from Nothing" and makes "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" sound like Tom Waits singing gospel. Expect to hear at least some of these tunes when Croce performs tonight at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
History on Tap: PRIDE
In celebration of Pride Month, the Cleveland History Center shines a light on Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ history with History on Tap: PRIDE, a happy hour celebrating Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community, from its origins to the modern day. You can network with the LGBTQ+ organizations and explore museum galleries and special pop-up displays to learn about the LGBTQ+ trailblazers represented in the Western Reserve Historical Society collection. Enter to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses and members of Plexus LGBT and Allied Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Lady J will present the lecture “Rhinestone Revolutionaries on the Flaming River: Untucking Cleveland’s Drag Past.” A cash bar will be available (beer and wine only), and light refreshments will be offered for purchase. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Western Reserve Historical Society. Check the website for more info.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Sam Morril
A regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar
, where he appears frequently when not touring, Sam Morril has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
, The Late, Late Show with James Corden
and Conan
. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
My Fair Lady
Featuring classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady
, a musical about a young flower seller and a linguistics professor arrives in town for an extended run at Playhouse Square. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
She Scores
Last summer, the Local 4 Music Fund launched She Scores, an annual concert series featuring the works of female regional composers still living. Now in its second season, the three-concert series kicks off tonight at 7 at Harkness Chapel, where concerts also take place tomorrow and Saturday. Tonight's concert features compositions by Elillian Daugherty, HyeKyung Lee, Michelle Li, Ellen Harrison, Nicole DiPaolo, Karen Griebling and Cara Haxo. Check the website for more info.
11200 Bellflower Rd., 216-368-2402, local4musicfund.org
.
Tri-C JazzFest
The 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland, which starts today, will feature eight ticketed concerts in Playhouse Square's historic theaters, with a special opening night concert tonight at Cleveland Public Auditorium's Music Hall dedicated to retiring Tri-C President Alex Johnson. The concert will feature Anthony Hamilton. Trumpeter, bandleader, composer, educator and activist Sean Jones, who grew up in Warren, brings his quartet to Allen Theatre tomorrow. Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas will present their Sound Prints program tomorrow at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson also perform tomorrow at Connor Palace. On Saturday, French singer Cyrille Aimée and Dominick Farinacci will perform at the Allen Theatre, and guitarist Raul Midón will play the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Pianist Eddie Palmieri performs that night at Mimi Ohio Theatre. Festival passes offer VIP seating to all the ticketed concerts. The 2022 JazzFest will also include free outdoor concerts on the plaza at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight tomorrow and Saturday. Check the website for more info.
tri-c.edu/jazzfest/
University Heights Summer Concert Series
The Michael Weber Show will open the 2022 University Heights Summer Concert Series tonight at Walter Stinson Community Park. The free show begins promptly at 7 p.m. In 2018, Weber won MTV’s “Amazingness” talent and variety show.
2301 Fenwick Rd., University Heights, universityheights.com
.
Waitress
Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles contributes the songs to Waitress
, a musical based on a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam
) and directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin
, Finding Neverland
). The action centers on Jenna, a waitress and piemaker who aspires to find a way out of the small town where she lives with her unloving husband. She finds just that when she participates in a baking contest and meets the town's new doctor. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. The play runs through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 06/24
Marco Benevento
Simply titled Benevento
, the latest effort from keyboard whiz Marco Benevento includes 40-minutes of "small-batch psychedelia" from his home studio at the base of the Catskill Mountains in Woodstock, NY. Benevento plays all of the instruments with exception of percussion from Mamadouba "Mimo" Camara and backing vocals by his wife and kids on a handful of songs. He also produced and engineered the recording. Lead single "Marco and Mimi" features spacey synths and ratcheting percussion as it possesses a Talking Heads-like energy. Benevento performs tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets cost $20.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Big Hoke
Two years ago, local musician Justin Gorski released Home
, an alt-country album he recorded as Big Hoke, a long-running solo project of his that dates back nearly 20 years. Written and performed by Gorski and produced by Gordy Quist at his studio in Austin, TX, the album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tom Schick. This week, Gorski follows that album up with a new EP, People
. In advance of the EP’s release, Gorski has issued the rollicking, Randy Newman-like single “Bill Murray” along with an accompanying music video that finds him wandering around town in a giant Murray mask. Big Hoke will play a release party at 10 tonight at the Happy Dog. Gorski will have a 10-piece band in tow. Singer-songwriter Abby Rose will open the show. Check the club's website for more info.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Front Porch Concert Series
Each Friday through July 29, the Lakewood Public Library hosts a "front porch concert" featuring a local musician., The 2022 edition will include everything from reggae to rock to soul and pop. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and will be performed on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library. Admission is free. Continues through July 29.
15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-8275, lakewoodalive.org
.
Golden Hour
A rooftop happy hour concert series for artists, entrepreneurs and other creative endeavoring people moves to various private rooftops around the city, feature pop-up dinner features, artisan makers, designers and local craft makers as well as curated live music performances and twilight DJ sets. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Check the website for more info, including location and times.
thatsgreyt.com/golden-hour
.
Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox come to town this weekend for the first and only time this year during the regular season. The Red Sox got off to a slow start but have picked up steam and should prove to be a formidable opponent for the Guardians. Tonight's game begins at 7:10. It's Dollar Dog Night so bring an appetite. Check the club's website for more info, including ticket prices.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
SAT 06/25
Amplify the Voice: A Benefit Concert for Ukraine
The Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America (UBC) and special guests will perform at this special benefit concert for Ukraine. The UBC resettled in the United States after WWII, and has toured the world for the past seven decades. All proceeds from this concert will benefit organizations that have a track record of transparently delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Jackson Browne
When singer-songwriter Jackson Browne performed at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron a few years ago, he impatiently listened as hecklers yelled out for their favorite tunes. But in the end, it was the music that won out, even in the midst of all of the interruptions. The three-song run of "Doctor My Eyes," "The Pretender" and "Running On Empty" that closed out the main set was among the many reminders that Browne has accumulated a powerful catalog of work across the decades that he's been active as an artist. Expect a similar performance tonight when Jackson performs at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra
While Edwins Too is a relatively new jazz venue, it's part of the Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, a non-profit that offers formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries, and a support network for long-term success. Tonight at 7, the venue hosts the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. Tickets cost $20.
13220 Shaker Square, 216-400-6091, edwinsrestaurant.org
.
Madison Cunningham
Singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, and her Wednesday (Extended Edition)
LP was nominated in the Best Folk Album category for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Previously, her debut album Who Are You Now
was nominated for Best Americana Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. On songs such as "Broken Harvest," a tune she wrote specially for NPR Morning Edition's Song Project, she recalls Joni Mitchell with her supple vocals and poetic lyrics. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Kiely Connell opens. Tickets cost $20.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Fam Jam
This free family event includes live performances from Cleveland School of Rock and the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland. There will be balloon twisters, chalk murals and bubbles. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Jeannette
Part of the Capitol Theatre's Pride Film Series, this film tells the story of Jeannette Feliciano, a competitive bodybuilder and queer single mother who struggles to cope with trauma after surviving the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. The movie screens at 4 p.m.; consult the Capitol's website for more info.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Jukebox Breakdown aka Emo Night CLE
Over the years, emo, the style of music characterized by noisy guitars and emotional/introspective lyrics, has been through a number of phases. The roots go back to the Washington D.C. hardcore scene of the '80s and extend to today as bands such as Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein and the Used play some version of emo. Expect to hear music from different time periods at tonight's Jukedown Breakdown that takes place at 10 at Mahall's. Admission is free but limited to first come, first served.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Kiss Me Deadly
At tonight's music video release party at Cebars Euclid Tavern, the local band Kiss Me Deadly will premiere a new song and an accompanying music video for the first time. Duo Decibel System starts things off at 9, and Kiss Me Deadly will take the stage at 10:30.
595 E. 185th St., Euclid, 216-481-9509, cebars.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 3.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Nitro Circus's Good, Bad & Rad Tour
Led by NBC America’s Got Talent: Extreme
competitors Ryan “R Willy” Williams and the Contraption Kings plus Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, Nitro Circus features a mix of tricks, bone-crushing fails and comedic moments,” as it’s put in a press release. The group of daredevils will bring their new live show, Good, Bad & Rad, to Classic Park today at 7 p.m. In addition to Williams, the Contraption Kings and Fotheringham, the all-new show features all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS Go-Big Show
finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn, freestyle motocross legend Adam Jones, Australian FMX stars Blake “Bilko” Williams and Jarryd McNeil, female FMX athlete Kassie Boone, and skateboarding pro Beaver Fleming .
35300 Vine St., Eastlake, 440-975-8085, nitrocircus.com
.
Solstice 2022
Django-inspired chanteuse Tatiana Eva-Marie and Puerto Rico’s Plena Libre will perform at this special event that takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. In addition, the galleries will have extended hours. All-inclusive tickets cost $100.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
SUN 06/26
Cracker
Led by singer-songwriter David Lowery, Cracker formed after Lowery's previous band, Camper van Beethoven, splintered. The band had a few hits in the '90s, but its catalog runs deep. Expect the band to dive into it tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Ike Reilly opens the show. Doors open at 7, and tickets cost $22.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series 2022
Lake View Cemetery has partnered again with locally basedJim Wadsworth Productions/JWP Concerts for this free summer concert series that takes place on the lawn of the Garfield Memorial. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic. The music starts at 4 p.m.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
Andy Milne and Unison
JUNO Award-winning pianist and bandleader Andy Milne and his trio Unison come to the Bop Stop tonight at 7 as part of a national tour. Milne’s Unison trio features bassist John Hébert and drummer Clarence Penn. The group celebrated a JUNO Award victory for Jazz Album of the Year in 2021 for The reMission,
which marked Milne’s first foray into piano trio performance. Inspired by a life-changing cancer diagnosis in 2017, Milne eventually conquered the diagnosis and subsequently seized the opportunity to tackle a trio format.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 4.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Yiddishe Pirat Featuring Jack Stratton
Vulfpeck bandleader Jack Stratton brings Yiddishe Pirat — a new all-star klezmer band to town tonight for a free concert that takes place at 7 at Cain Park.Stratton, who grew up in Cleveland Heights and lives in Los Angeles, is an alumnus of the Cain Park Tennis Camp. Stratton, who grew up playing klezmer music in his father's band, Yiddishe Cup, put together Yiddishe Pirat especially for the Cain Park show. Yiddishe Pirat (which means “Jewish pirate” in Yiddish) features Stratton on drums; Josh “Socalled” Dolgin on piano, accordion and vocals; and Michael Winograd on clarinet.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.