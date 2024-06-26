15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 27-30)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 06/27
AJR: The Maybe Man Tour
The skinny jeans weaning indie rock act performs tonight at 6:15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inspired by Broadway, the current show features CGI/effects, narration and set design. Mxmtoon (aka singer-songwriter Maia) opens; last year, the indie rocker released plum blossom (revisited)
, a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame. Indie rockers Almost Monday share the bill as well.
216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
'60s Corvair Cruise-In
From 4 to 8 p.m. today, the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum celebrates all things '60s in association with the latest exhibit, Corvair: The American Porsche? There will be a panel discussion on the music, pop culture and cars of the 1960s with Jules Belkin of Belkin Productions, Steve Presser of Big Fun and Tom James of the National Corvair Museum. Retro cocktails, beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org/crawford/
.
Back to the Future
This musical based on the film of the same name about a certain Marty McFly who transports himself back to 1955 in a time machine comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through July 11.
519 Euclid Ave, 216-771-8403, playhousesquare.org
.
Big Fish
Based on Daniel Wallace's 1998 novel, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,
and the 2003 film Big Fish directed by Tim Burton, this musical centers on how fathers and sons identify themselves. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, where performances continue through June 30.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Rocky LaPorte
In 1988, Rocky LaPorte quit his day job as a truck driver to become a professional comedian. Turned out to be a good move. LaPorte hasn't forgotten his roots and, in his standup routines, he makes simple observations about the oddities of life. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by husky-voiced singer who calls himself Reverend Peyton, the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays music that’s a blend of genres. They toss in a little country, a little ZZ Top-inspired blues and a little punk. They perform tonight at Music Box Supper Club. Local rockers Whiskey Daredevils open the show.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Summer on the Square
This bi-weekly series of community events takes place every other Thursday throughout the summer on Shaker Square's green space. The family-friendly events will showcase some of Cleveland's finest artists and local businesses. The events are free.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com
.
FRI 06/28
Alla Boara
A chamber ensemble will "add color and narrative drama" to Alla Boara’s signature jazz arrangements of Italian folk music as this local band plays a special show that'll be recorded for a live album. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. at City Church in Cleveland Heights.
2781 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-438-1923, allaboara.com
.
A Doll's House, Part 2
Set 15 years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life in Henrik Ilbsen's A Doll's House
, this play both continues that "complex exploration of traditional gender roles" and provides a contemporary take on "the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood. The play runs through June 30.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Into the Blue: Grateful Dead Revival
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interested in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. The show begins tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Outlaws
Founding singer-songwriter Henry Paul brings this Southern Rock group that dates back to the 1960s to the Kent Stage, where it performs tonight at 7:30. The group mixes country and rock in a manner similar to acts such as the Byrds, Eagles and Poco.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Skinchangers: Begotten of my Flesh Opening Night Celebration
Toby's Prize Artist Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya will speak at this reception for his new exhibit that opens at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry's Metro 45 food truck will be on hand and the event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
11400 Euclid Ave, 2164218671, mocacleveland.org
.
Songs for an Unknown God Release Party
Oregon Space Trail of Doom's Ryan Fletterick leads up this new local band that celebrates the release of its new album with tonight's show at the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com
.
SAT 06/29
2nd Annual Pride in the Park
Cain Park in Cleveland Heights hosts this special Pride celebration that'll feature drag storytime, a bubble show and a vogue show. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand for the event as well. It all starts at noon.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Book Launch and Hike for the New Trail Guide: Cuyahoga Valley National Park
This launch party for the new, updated trail guide to Ohio’s national park includes a hike led by one of its editors, Rob Bobel, a retired engineer with Cuyahoga Valley National Park. A three-mile loop hike will leave from and return to Trail Mix in Peninsula. It will be preceded by a brief talk about the history of the trails of the Cuyahoga Valley and the trail building work of the nonprofit Cuyahoga Valley Trails Council (CVTC). The event begins at 11 a.m. It's free, and royalties from sales of the book fund CVTC trail projects.
1600 West Mill St, Peninsula, grayco.com
.
Brothers Osborne
John and TJ Osborne grew up writing and playing songs for friends and family. After moving from Maryland to Nashville, they launched Brothers Osborne, a self-described "twang-and-crunch duo" that blends country and rock. The band's been a huge success, and the current tour supports last year's self-titled LP and this year's EP, Break Mine
. The group performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion. Stephen Wilson Jr. opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Crits for Casey Cares
The Casey Cares Foundation is a non-profit that provides "little moments and lasting memories" for more than 1,600 families with critically ill children by organizing family-centric events. At this fundraiser that features a live Dungeons & Dragons game, Casey Cares teen Colton Hartraft, who was declared cancer free in December 2023 after battling embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, and his brother Cameron will play and represent the Casey Cares Foundation. All proceeds benefit the Casey Cares Foundation and their programs that provide activities to critically ill children and their families. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Southern Tier Brewing.
811 Prospect Ave. E., 440-484-4045, caseycares.org
.
Fam Jam
This annual Rock Hall event will feature live music and activities with more than a dozen community partners. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Fourth Annual Grand Slam Beerfest
This annual event returns to Progressive Field today. Expect to sample from a selection of nearly 200 craft beers and specialty drinks. There will also be food and live entertainment throughout the day. The event features a day session that commences at 2 p.m. and a night session that begins at 8 p.m.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
At 7 tonight and tomorrow night at Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra will play the score to Indians Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
while the movie shows on the big screen.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Donnie Iris & the Cruisers
Now one of rock's elder statesmen, singer Donnie Iris regularly still makes his way from his Pittsburgh home to perform in Cleveland with his backing band the Cruisers. The guy’s career goes back decades. In 1970, he earned a gold record with the Jaggerz for the song “The Rapper.” In 1978, he joined Wild Cherry, and in 1979, he formed Donnie Iris & the Cruisers. Iris and his backing band return to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
KC & the Sunshine Band
The disco/funk band that formed more than 50 years ago performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Expect to hear hits such as "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" and "I'm Your Boogie Man."
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Larchmere PorchFest
This free family-friendly event features musicians from a wide variety of genres. Thirty bands will perform on 30 porches, and there will be after-party concerts at local Larchmere restaurants and bars. It starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
larchmereporchfest.org
.
Letters to Cleo
Boston would famously produce alternative acts such as the Pixies, Blake Babies and Lemonheads, and the nurturing nature of the scene helped Letters to Cleo, which formed in 1990. The group recently released two new singles: the murder ballad “Bad Man” and the sarcastic “It’s Sunny Outside," a song that playfully addresses the “aggressive sunniness” of Southern California. Expect to hear these solid new tunes alongside the breakthrough hit "Here & Now" when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Regas McDonald Record Release Show
Cousins Sam Regas and Matt McDonald make up this local indie rock band. The group celebrates the release of its new album, Moon Paint for Black Winter, an experimental affair that features glitchy tape loops, found sounds and "ambient drone" on tunes such as the jittery "The Skittering Dog," with tonight's show at the Beachland Tavern. The concert begins at 8. Istvan Medgyesi opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
A Night of Comedy with Tim Allen
Perhaps best known as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement
and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story
franchise, the 71-year-old comedian and actor comes to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 7 to perform standup.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
The Nightlight 10th Anniversary Party
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, today and tomorrow, the Nightlight Cinema, an independent theater in Akron, will feature special screenings and other "festivities." The theater will screen a 4K restoration screening of Milos Forman's Amadeus
. It'll also screen Cinema Paradiso
for the first time, as well. And throughout the weekend, it'll show the newly restored Man Ray films (featuring music by Akron native Jim Jarmusch) as part of a pop-up in the space where a future second screen will live. There will also be an open house with tours of the new space and short films from local filmmakers will screen as well.
30 North High Street, Akron, 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com
.
Ohio Contemporary Ballet
The contemporary ballet group gives a performance tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
River Rally
This event at Hart Crane Park celebrates the renewal of the Cuyahoga River with free walking, biking and boat tours highlighting the Cuyahoga River and its history. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. with free riverside yoga, and the festival village opens at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for bike and kayak tours only. All other tours, including rides on the holiday boat, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a beer garden and live music from Luca Mundaca, Sunflurry and Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys.
1820 Merwin Ave, 814-746-2350, CanalwayPartners.com/River-Rally
.
A Tribute to the Music of Donny Hathaway
This concert that pays tribute to the late soul singer Donny Hathaway will feature performances by local acts Hubb's Groove, Adrianna Miller and Gerald Skillern. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Bop Stop. Tickets cost $25.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SUN 06/30
Concerts at Lakeview Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions to set the lineup. Tonight's concert features the contemporary jazz ensemble Horns & Things. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket or picnic basket. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
Funk Not Fight Love Fest
Rock Hall Inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Bootsy Collins and his wife Pepperminte Patti Collins will co-host this event, the finale for Cleveland’s History Days' benefit for the Leo’s Casino Arts & Music Collaboratory (LCAMC). The now-shuttered Leo’s Casino hosted Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, the Supremes, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder and the Four Tops. It was the last venue where Otis Redding performed before a plane crash took his life in 1967. The event begins today at 5 p.m. at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, funknotfight.net
..
Is for Lovers & Hawthorne Heights Presents: 20 Years of Tears
The “Is For Lovers Festival” launched in 2022 with Hawthorne Heights, the founders and curators of the annual outing, bringing the touring trek to three cities for its inaugural run. In 2023, “Is For Lovers” expanded to 10 cities. Named after Hawthorne Heights’ iconic song, “Ohio Is For Lovers,” this year's lineup features Hawthorne Heights, I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery and This Wild Life. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
McKinley James
Singer-songwriter McKinley James and his longtime bandmate, his father Jason Smay who also plays for acts like JD McPherson and Los Straitjackets, spent a three-day weekend in the home studio they'd constructed inside their family barn, recording McKinley's latest effort, Working Class Blues
. They tracked a series of live performances with analog gear and minimal microphones. McKinley brings his tour in support of the album to the Beachland Tavern tonight.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Love Muffin 30 Year Anniversary Concert
Shake Ground, Blue Antidote, State of Being, Spirit of 74, Flowers Love Being Kurt, Mallory SanMarco, SweetSour, Saints and Eerie Invaders perform at 7 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom as locally based Love Muffin Records celebrates its 30th anniversary.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
